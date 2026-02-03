After six months of drive and mentoring, the eleven finalist projects of SpinUOC 2026 meet at the UOC's flagship event on entrepreneurship and innovation.

On 18 June, starting at 5:45 p.m., we will kick off the new SpinUOC Rural. And at 7:00 p.m., the final competition begins!"

We’ll celebrate it in the heart of our campus, on Rambla del Poblenou. Come experience it live or follow it via streaming on our YouTube channel. Are you joining us?