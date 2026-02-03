SpinUOC 2026: An innovation Big BangThe UOC's flagship event on entrepreneurship and innovation is here
After six months of drive and mentoring, the eleven finalist projects of SpinUOC 2026 meet at the UOC's flagship event on entrepreneurship and innovation.
On 18 June, starting at 5:45 p.m., we will kick off the new SpinUOC Rural. And at 7:00 p.m., the final competition begins!"
We’ll celebrate it in the heart of our campus, on Rambla del Poblenou. Come experience it live or follow it via streaming on our YouTube channel. Are you joining us?
Guest hosts
UOC Headquarters – Rambla del Poblenou, Barcelona
June 18
- 5:45 p.m. – SpinUOC Rural
- 7:00 p.m. – 8:30 p.m. – Project presentations and competition
- 8:30 p.m. – 9:30 p.m. – Cocktail reception
SpinUOC Rural Finalists
Elohawk: A geospatial analysis and AI platform designed to detect illegal waste dumping across large areas of land.
Kloosiv: Intelligent mapping powered by AI to predict social and housing risks in rural municipalities, optimizing public resources.
Phycocares: A biotechnological solution derived from invasive algae to combat orange mold and reduce post-harvest losses in rural areas.
Turicleta: A plug & play autonomous electric bicycle rental network to boost sustainable mobility and active tourism in rural areas.
SpinUOC Finalists
Authory.tech: A verification platform that analyzes writing patterns to provide teachers with objective metrics against the misuse of AI.
Edurantia: A gamified application based on managing a virtual city that motivates students aged 11 to 15 and improves their academic performance.
Fitter: A digital health solution combining AI and human coaching to combat sedentary lifestyles and improve adherence to healthy habits.
Mintnature: A digital platform based on blockchain and AI that simplifies verifiable $CO_2$ offsetting in the tourism and events sector.
Observa: An assessment tool based on classroom videos and AI that provides formative feedback and personalized reports for teachers.
Plastikóre: A sustainable and modular technology for wastewater treatment plants and industries that efficiently removes microfibers without the use of chemicals.
SynaptIA: A clinical simulation platform using synthetic patients and AI for the continuous training of practical skills in physiotherapy.
Aquí tienes la traducción más correcta, fluida y con un tono corporativo idóneo para la web oficial o documentación del evento:
English Translation
In this edition, among the eleven selected projects, five awards will be presented, which will be decided during the event:
Best Entrepreneurial Project Award, which includes a cash prize of 10,000 euros.
Ramon Molinas Award for Best Social Impact Project, for the project that drives the greatest transformation and social progress. Sponsored by the Ramon Molinas Foundation, it includes a cash prize of 10,000 euros.
Audience Award for Best Presentation, which includes a cash prize of 3,000 euros.
SpinUOC Rural Award: The winning project will receive a 10,000-euro prize and will become the eighth finalist of SpinUOC 2026, where it will have the opportunity to win one of the other awards.
In addition to the regular awards, the SpinUOC Women Award (Premi SpinUOC Dona) will also be presented, aiming to give visibility to and support entrepreneurial projects led by women within the Hubbik ecosystem. This recognition consists of a first prize of 10,000 euros along with personalized mentoring, and a second prize consisting of specialized advisory services.
The winning projects will benefit from a support program for the development, validation, and implementation of their business model and financing plan (valued at 2,500 euros) provided by Hubbik.
The eight projects presented at the event will also receive a ticket to 4 Years From Now (4YFN) 2026, the mobile sector entrepreneurship fair of the Mobile World Congress, where they can promote their projects. Furthermore, a selection of these eight projects will have the opportunity to display at the UOC stand at 4YFN 2026.
SpinUOC is the UOC's entrepreneurship outreach program, coordinated by the Hubbik platform and supported by the Ramon Molinas Foundation.
This program may also be co-funded through a grant, if awarded, aimed at reducing the gender gap in the ICT sector, within the framework of the Recovery, Transformation and Resilience Plan, financed by the European Union through the Next Generation EU program (ref. BDNS 805662).
Register and join us at #SpinUOC 2026!
Don't miss out!
When
06/18/2026
5:45 p.m SpinUOC Rural
7:00 p.m SpinUOC final pitch competition