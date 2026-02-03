The Universitat Oberta de Catalunya (UOC), in partnership with Santander X, has conferred awards for the best entrepreneurial projects of 2024, acknowledging the creativity, innovative nature and social impact of the projects submitted. The awards went to entrepreneurs whose projects have become benchmarks in the business world thanks to their hard work and dedication.

First prize: Elena Muñoz Marrón for her UNNE project

The recipient of the first prize was Elena Muñoz Marrón, the founder of UNNE, a project with a great social impact that seeks to enhance patients' quality of life through innovative healthcare solutions. Stressing the importance of the accolade, Muñoz Marrón said that it is the result of the hard work and effort poured into the project to meet a social need. She also said that the next goal on the horizon is to increase its impact, mainly by working in partnership with the HLA Moncloa University Hospital in order to reach more patients in 2025.

Second prize: Anna Domínguez Cando for her eTrivium project

The second prize went to Anna Domínguez Cando for her knowledge management and corporate productivity project, based on its ability to streamline access to information within organizations. Domínguez Cando explained that this award will greatly benefit her team, giving it the necessary confidence and drive to further develop the product, particularly as regards improving the user experience. She also highlighted the positive impact of the support received from Hubbik, which has enabled the team to shift the focus of the project towards the establishment of a knowledge management-certified start-up.

Third prize: Alex Rius Laorden, founder of Levelab

Alex Rius Laorden was awarded the third prize for his Levelab project. As well as expressing his pleasure at receiving this recognition from the UOC and Santander X, he stressed its importance in furthering his aim of delivering an accessible and high-quality educational experience. He also noted the invaluable support received from Hubbik, which has been instrumental in tackling the challenges encountered by educational institutions and offering innovative solutions. Thinking about the future, Levelab seeks to forge strategic alliances with key players in the realm of social innovation to consolidate its educational impact on a global scale.

Fourth prize: Luis Esteban Peñaherrera Sandoval, founder of Picofon

Finally, the fourth prize went to Luis Esteban Peñaherrera Sandoval for Picofon, a pioneering child therapy tool that uses artificial intelligence to tailor sessions to patients' individual needs. Expressing his satisfaction at receiving the prize, Peñaherrera noted that it endorses the team's hard work and the considerable methodological and technological progress achieved by the project. The next steps include developing a version for mobile devices and creating an AI-based analysis tool to further personalize therapy. He also highlighted the positive impact of Hubbik's programmes on the development of his business model and entrepreneurial vision.

In addition to recognizing the winning entrepreneurs' talent and hard work, the awards highlight their projects' positive impact in their respective fields. Working in partnership with platforms such as Hubbik, which provide training and guidance, has been key to the development and success of these projects. This type of collaboration is becoming increasingly important for sustaining innovation and social change through enterprise.