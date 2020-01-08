This programme corresponds to the first Hubbik entrepreneur advisory phase, "Phase 1. Guidance in the entrepreneurial process", the main aim of which is the identification, definition and validation of the business proposal of the projects related to the UOC community, especially those with an ICT connection and in an initial phase.

This mentoring is carried out via the online incubator, the Hubbik open online work and advisory space.

Work is carried out on the definition and validation of the business proposal of the entrepreneurial projects on the basis of three documents: