Innovation for tourism in Tarragona – from challenge to solution

The programme seeks to identify challenges relating to family tourism in Camp de Tarragona and Terres de l’Ebre and to put forward solutions collaboratively through an open innovation process.

A selection is made from the proposals made, favouring the innovative solutions with most potential to be converted into a sustainable product or service that is aligned with local needs.

Achieving this requires involvement from the whole sector, including organizations such as the Patronat de Turisme (regional tourism board), the hospitality guild, the PCT Science and Technology Park for Tourism and Leisure of Catalonia, the Red Cross, and the Col·legi de Farmacèutics (professional association of pharmacists).