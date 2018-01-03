Innovation for tourism in Tarragona – from challenge to solution

Innovation for tourism in Tarragona – from challenge to solutionInnoturisme' is an open innovation project aimed at improving family tourism in Camp de Tarragona and Terres de l’Ebre.
The process involves a variety of key organizations in the sector as well as a buzzing community of innovators and entrepreneurs based in the local area.
The programme seeks to identify challenges relating to family tourism in Camp de Tarragona and Terres de l’Ebre and to put forward solutions collaboratively through an open innovation process.
A selection is made from the proposals made, favouring the innovative solutions with most potential to be converted into a sustainable product or service that is aligned with local needs.
Achieving this requires involvement from the whole sector, including organizations such as the Patronat de Turisme (regional tourism board), the hospitality guild, the PCT Science and Technology Park for Tourism and Leisure of Catalonia, the Red Cross, and the Col·legi de Farmacèutics (professional association of pharmacists).
Higher education students with the potential for entrepreneurial spirit, and tourism sector entrepreneurs from the Tarragona region.
The Innoturisme programme is divided into different phases:
- Phase 1: identifying the challenges.
- Phase 2: the organizations from the sector define the challenge the programme is to focus on.
- Phase 3: search for innovative solutions to the challenge using an open innovation process.
- Phase 4: selection of the best solutions, based on innovative quality, sustainability and suitability to the local area.
At the end of the process, a ceremony is held to present the winning proposals and to give the prizes, which consist of specialized entrepreneurship training given by the UOC and entry in its Hubbik Business Idea Generation and Maturing programme.
01/03/2018