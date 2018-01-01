OPENeHEALTH ParkinsonOpen innovation in e-Health to improve the quality of life of people affected by Parkinson disease
OPENeHEALTH Parkinson is an open innovation programme organized by the Universitat Oberta de Catalunya (UOC), the Hospital de la Santa Creu i Sant Pau Research Institute and the technological solutions company GMV. Its objective is to improve the quality of life of Parkinson's sufferers with the participation of the UOC community and those working with the disease.
Get to know more information about the finished first edition.
Organised in collaboration with:
The programme's challenge (defined with the help of patients, professionals and carers) is to develop an application that helps improve:
- Mobility
- Mood
- Management of Parkinson's patients' medical treatment
We are looking for innovative ideas that address the OPENeHEALTH Parkinson challenge. A collaborative online platform will be created for submitting these ideas. The professionals working at the Hospital de la Santa Creu i Sant Pau and the carers of Parkinson's patients will also take part and contribute their viewpoint. The ten best ideas will be selected to go to the prototyping phase, following the instructions they will receive from the UOC's Faculty of Computer Science, Multimedia and Telecommunications. Lastly, an assessment committee will select the best prototype, which will be awarded a cash prize of €4,000 and will be developed with the collaboration of GMV.
We leave it in your hands!
When
01/01/2018