We are looking for innovative ideas that address the OPENeHEALTH Parkinson challenge. A collaborative online platform will be created for submitting these ideas. The professionals working at the Hospital de la Santa Creu i Sant Pau and the carers of Parkinson's patients will also take part and contribute their viewpoint. The ten best ideas will be selected to go to the prototyping phase, following the instructions they will receive from the UOC's Faculty of Computer Science, Multimedia and Telecommunications. Lastly, an assessment committee will select the best prototype, which will be awarded a cash prize of €4,000 and will be developed with the collaboration of GMV.

We leave it in your hands!