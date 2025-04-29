Campus
6/20/19 · Case of success

"The Hubbik team has helped med develop my entrepreneurial abilities in joined-up way"

Jordi Arnez, EduTECH Emprèn participant

As a participant in the EduTECH Emprèn programme, Jordi Arnez believes that his experience with Hubbik "has been very satisfactory. Its team has helped me develop my entrepreneurial abilities in a joined-up way, with the interdisciplinary aspects brought into play really well".

EduTECH Emprèn is an acceleration programme for entrepreneurial projects in the e-learning sector. It provides support to initiatives with a high growth potential in developing prototypes or services, defining the business model and building up a company.

“EduTECH Emprèn is Hubbik's acceleration programme for e-learning projects”

