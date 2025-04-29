7/16/19 · Case of success
"We're a start-up and the UOC gives us support with flexibility"
Report from SpinUOC 2019, the UOC's annual entrepreneurship programme and its final event, including statements from the people behind the two winning projects: Chordata, a motion capture suit presented by Flavia Laurencich, from the UOC's Legal Office; and SeniorDomo, an innovative remote assistance care system presented by Ángel Puertas, a student on the Executive MBA in Entrepreneurship and Innovation programme.
