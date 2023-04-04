Legalization of UOC certificates and academic procedures

If you need your official UOC degree certificate or other academic documents to be valid in other Hague Convention countries, you can request this in the Procedures section of the Virtual Campus.

Previously, this type of procedure was undertaken by the Spanish ministries of Education and Justice. Now such procedures may be requested through the UOC Secretary's Office.

For certificates to be valid in a non-Hague Convention country, they must be legalized, by taking them first to the Spanish Ministry of Education and then to the Spanish Ministry of Foreign Affairs. You can find out more on the Ministry of Education website.