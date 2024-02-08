Online Expert Diploma in Gamification and Technology-mediated Collaborative Language Learning
Presentation
The online specialization course for Gamification and technology-mediated collaborative language learning familiarizes the student with the elements to bear in mind when making use of technology for language teaching, and presents different ways of integrating technology to make teaching more effective and appealing so that it motivates the student and boosts their autonomy during the learning process. Specifically, the course focuses on gamification and collaborative online work (telecollaboration) techniques, and examples and tools will be provided that will enable students to design their own tasks and lend the specialization and eminently practical and professionally-oriented nature.
Boost your career
You can split your payment into instalments
The online specialization course for Gamification and technology-mediated collaborative language learning trains professionals in the language teaching area and related fields (writers and editors of learning resources for online language learning, consultants for digital platforms, and so on) in the use and application of technology for improving language teaching and learning processes.
The increasing presence of ICT in the language field and in classrooms means professionals must be up-to-date and trained in new technology and its applications. Without a doubt, demand for this profile will continue to grow not only in Spain but across Europe, as well as in emerging countries where educational technology is being gradually implemented.
Professionals trained at UOC will leave equipped with the conceptual and methodological criteria that will enable them to select from technological op...
The online specialization course for Gamification and technology-mediated collaborative language learning trains professionals in the language teaching area and related fields (writers and editors of learning resources for online language learning, consultants for digital platforms, and so on) in the use and application of technology for improving language teaching and learning processes.
The increasing presence of ICT in the language field and in classrooms means professionals must be up-to-date and trained in new technology and its applications. Without a doubt, demand for this profile will continue to grow not only in Spain but across Europe, as well as in emerging countries where educational technology is being gradually implemented.
Professionals trained at UOC will leave equipped with the conceptual and methodological criteria that will enable them to select from technological options in a critical way and have innovative strategies and ideas for developing language communication skills online or in hybrid or classroom contexts which incorporate the use of technology.
-
Start
19 Mar 2025
-
10% Off
Early enrolment
-
18
Credits ECTS
-
Languages: English, Spanish
-
Duration:
Fully online method
World's first ever online university
Personalized guidance and support
-
1st
1st Spanish-language online MBA in the world