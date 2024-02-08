Expert Diploma in Gamification and Technology-mediated Collaborative Language Learning

The online specialization course for Gamification and technology-mediated collaborative language learning trains professionals in the language teaching area and related fields (writers and editors of learning resources for online language learning, consultants for digital platforms, and so on) in the use and application of technology for improving language teaching and learning processes.

The increasing presence of ICT in the language field and in classrooms means professionals must be up-to-date and trained in new technology and its applications. Without a doubt, demand for this profile will continue to grow not only in Spain but across Europe, as well as in emerging countries where educational technology is being gradually implemented.

Professionals trained at UOC will leave equipped with the conceptual and methodological criteria that will enable them to select from technological op...