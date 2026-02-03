Online University master's degree in Technology-Mediated Language Teaching and Learning
Presentation
Transform your teaching practice with the UOC’s Master’s Degree in Technology-Mediated Language Teaching and Learning. You will learn how to use and apply digital tools in a critical, effective, and pedagogically sound way to improve language learning, with a special focus on artificial intelligence and other emerging technologies that are transforming language education.
You can split your payment into instalments
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Why study the UOC online Master's Degree in Technology-Mediated Language Teaching and Learning?
By studying this master's degree, you will be able to:
- Integrate technology in language teaching and learning in order to make language learning more effective, appealing and motivating.
- Apply technology using conceptual and methodological criteria through techniques such as gamification, online collaborative learning, and task design for different teaching approaches (Task-Based Language Teaching and Content and Language Integrated Learning or CLIL).
- Understand the processes involved in technology-mediated language learning.
- Earn a practical degree and develop professionally in an area with increasing demand.
- Adopt artificial intelligence (AI)-based solutions that facilitate language teaching and learning.
Official qualification
The university master's degree certificate is an official university qualification valid throughout Spain and countries in the European Higher Education Area (EHEA) that confer certain rights on holders granted under Spanish legislation.
The certificate is issued with a European Diploma Supplement (DS), which provides information on the courses studied by the student, the results obtained, the professional skills acquired and the qualification's level in terms of the Spanish higher education system. The DS helps students have their qualification recognized and aids mobility throughout the European Higher Education Area (EHEA).
Find out more on:
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Start
14 Oct 2026
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100%
Online
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60
ECTS credits
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Language: Spanish, English
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Official programme
Fully online method
World's first ever online university
Personalized guidance and support
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The UOC, Spain's best online university
We are rated the best online university in Spain by the main university quality rankings.