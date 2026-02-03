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Online University master's degree in Technology-Mediated Language Teaching and Learning

Presentation

Transform your teaching practice with the UOC’s Master’s Degree in Technology-Mediated Language Teaching and Learning. You will learn how to use and apply digital tools in a critical, effective, and pedagogically sound way to improve language learning, with a special focus on artificial intelligence and other emerging technologies that are transforming language education.
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Official programme

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Online information session (live) University master's degree in Technology-Mediated Language Teaching and Learning

21 September, 5 p.m. (Madrid time zone)

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Why study the UOC online Master's Degree in Technology-Mediated Language Teaching and Learning?

 

By studying this master's degree, you will be able to:

  • Integrate technology in language teaching and learning in order to make language learning more effective, appealing and motivating.    
  • Apply technology using conceptual and methodological criteria through techniques such as gamification, online collaborative learning, and task design for different teaching approaches (Task-Based Language Teaching and Content and Language Integrated Learning or CLIL).
  • Understand the processes involved in technology-mediated language learning.      
  • Earn a practical degree and develop professionally in an area with increasing demand.
  • Adopt artificial intelligence (AI)-based solutions that facilitate language teaching and learning.

Official qualification

The university master's degree certificate is an official university qualification valid throughout Spain and countries in the European Higher Education Area (EHEA) that confer certain rights on holders granted under Spanish legislation.

The certificate is issued with a European Diploma Supplement (DS), which provides information on the courses studied by the student, the results obtained, the professional skills acquired and the qualification's level in terms of the Spanish higher education system. The DS helps students have their qualification recognized and aids mobility throughout the European Higher Education Area (EHEA).

Find out more on:

+ Recognition processes

+ Legalization processes

 
  • Start

    14 Oct 2026

  • 100%

    Online

  • 60

    ECTS credits

  • Language: Spanish, English

  • Official programme

Apply for admission

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    We are rated the best online university in Spain by the main university quality rankings.

Programme quality

The quality of this programme is validated by the AQU (Catalan University Quality Assurance Agency), which guarantees its rigour and its compliance with the standards required by the EHEA.  

Quality

AQU quality seal

Catalan University Quality Assurance Agency

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The Canvas classroom of the UOC's bachelor's and master's degrees

University master's degree in Technology-Mediated Language Teaching and Learning

Programme of Study

60
ECTS
24
ECTS
Optional
30
ECTS
Mandatory
6
ECTS
Final work

Courses

This programme has three types of course: basic courses, compulsory courses and optional courses. Check out the details of the courses you're interested in taking to see how they can adapt to your pace of study depending on when they're available, what the enrolment requirements are and the amount of time you can devote to them.

The UOC is a university seeking to offer a public service by enabling as many people as possible to get a university-level education. This is why there is no minimum number of credits for enrolment.

 

 

Type

 

1 year plan

Semester 1Credits
Introduction to Teaching and Learning Languages Online
6
Computer-Assisted Second Language Learning Trends
6
Foundations of Technology-Mediated Second Language Acquisition
6
Optional course 1
6
Optional course 2
6

Semester 2
Credits
Feedback Strategies in Computer-Mediated Communication
6
Language Assessment in Online Learning Contexts
6
Optional course 3
6
Internship
6
Final Master Project
6

 

2 year plan

Semester 1Credits
Introduction to Teaching and Learning Languages Online
6
Computer-Assisted Second Language Learning Trends
6

Semester 2
Credits
Feedback Strategies in Computer-Mediated Communication
6
Language Assessment in Online Learning Contexts
6
Optional course 1
6

Semester 3
Credits
Foundations of Technology-Mediated Second Language Learning
6
Optional course 2
6
Optional course 3
6

Semester 4
Credits
Internship
6
Final Master Project
6

To be awarded this master's degree, students need to successfully complete courses worth 60 ECTS credits. These credits correspond to the student's workload and are distributed among the courses in the programme of study.

Practicum (Internship)

Course typeCompulsory
Duration6 ECTS credits and 150 hours
ModalityOn-site, semipresential or virtual
Requirements

Have successfully completed 30 credits

Internship credits may be awarded for previous professional experience

 

CoachingIn the case of on-site practical training, students receive coaching from a teacher working at the educational institution.

Practicum (Internship)


Course typeCompulsory
Duration6 ECTS credits and 150 hours
ModalityOn-site, semipresential or virtual
Requirements

Have successfully completed 30 credits

Internship credits may be awarded for previous professional experience

 

CoachingIn the case of on-site practical training, students receive coaching from a teacher working at the educational institution. They also have an academic tutor at the UOC. Together they ensure that the practical training meets the educational goals set.

Partner Organizations

 

 NOTE: You can apply to do the external practicum option through the UOC's internship management tool. The list of educational institutions with internship agreements may change from the time you sign up to when you actually start your practical training. The list of organizations with internship agreements is updated every semester. When you are ready to start your internship, you will be able to check the specific list of centers through the internship management tool on the virtual campus.

Internships

When it comes to internships, everything is in your favour at the UOC. We have collaborations with over 10,000 organizations in which you can do internships online, on site, or combining both formats. Our curricular and non-curricular internships are a unique opportunity to find employment or improve your current situation.

More information

Final project

The Master's Degree in Technology-Mediated Language Teaching and Learning involves a final project worth 6 ECTS credits. The final project entails preparing a report, research paper or project in which the knowledge and skills learned in the programme are applied and developed. Students must take this course in order to complete the programme. As it aims to assess skills worked on as part of the programme, students must have already successfully completed a certain number of credits to enrol.
 
The final project involves a theoretically-motivated pedagogical application of technology in a teaching/learning context. Students can choose to design and develop a technology-mediated pedagogical intervention or to create online materials for language learning. The teaching/learning context can be online or face-to-face, but the project must involve the use of technology. The tutor plays a key role in informing and advising students, and handling the final project selection process.

Final project


The Master's Degree in Technology-Mediated Language Teaching and Learning involves a final project worth 6 ECTS credits. The final project entails preparing a report, research paper or project in which the knowledge and skills learned in the programme are applied and developed. Students must take this course in order to complete the programme. As it aims to assess skills worked on as part of the programme, students must have already successfully completed a certain number of credits to enrol.
 
The final project involves a theoretically-motivated pedagogical application of technology in a teaching/learning context. Students can choose to design and develop a technology-mediated pedagogical intervention or to create online materials for language learning. The teaching/learning context can be online or face-to-face, but the project must involve the use of technology. The tutor plays a key role in informing and advising students, and handling the final project selection process.    
 
Students work on the final projects on their own with the support and guidance from a final project supervisor. The supervisor is responsible for monitoring the project, and guiding and advising students in each of the following aspects: the initial idea, establishing a solid basis, the methods, reporting the results and defending the project.     

The final project concludes with the defense in real time, in which students must present the project with a video showing its development and the results obtained. Students then have to answer questions from a panel of three examiners. It is the task of these examiners to assess the project.     

The final project mark is based on three factors:

1) development of the project,

2) the final report, product, project or study produced, and

3) the defense of the project (defense must take place in real time with the examiners).

For more information about the teaching and application process, please refer to the course plan available on the Campus once you have applied for admission to the programme.

+ More details on final projects

AI to transform your future

We're including generative AI in your University Master's Degree programme

UOC, open to the future: a leader in AI

30 years ago, the UOC pioneered digital technology training for a whole generation that transformed its working environment thanks to this learning. Now, we continue to lead the way by integrating generative artificial intelligence into the structure of our educational method. As well as teaching our students how to use AI, we show them how to do so judiciously, responsibly and with a professional mindset, empowering them to perform in evolving workplaces.

The UOC was the first online university in the world, and today it is spearheading the OpenEU project, to build a new European digital university. Our innovative spirit and extensive experience have also made us the first university to rigorously and qualitatively integrate generative artificial intelligence across its teaching system.

We are committed to academic rigour and our students' critical and ethical thinking.

In every learning activity, we provide clear guidance on what generative AI can be used for, ensuring that students develop, in a transparent way, a professional command of when and how to employ it.

This programme includes specialized learning on the use of generative AI in its field, and comes with a free Gemini licence. Generative AI is a competency that forms an integral part of this programme. This ensures that students achieve a professional command of it, enhancing their possibilities in the labour market.

New first-semester students on university master's degrees, university master's degrees and advanced-level vocational training programmes can also take a generative AI course specialized in their professional field to discover how this technology is transforming their sector and how to use it professionally.

Keys to Generative AI in Humanities course
  • 25

    hours

  • 100%

    online

  • Voluntary and free access in the first semester

  • Generative AI fundamentals, ecosystem and activities

  • Understand how AI is transforming the humanities sector: opportunities, challenges and limits

  • Includes access to Google Workspace with a Gemini productivity improvement course.
  • Receive double recognition: a certificate for the UOC Keys to Generative AI in Humanities course and seven badges from the Google course

 

University master's degree in Technology-Mediated Language Teaching and Learning

Credit Recognition

Credit recognition

The UOC gives students the option of having their prior studies and work experiences recognized as course or internship credits, which can help students to reduce the time needed to complete their degree.

If you have a query, fill out the form called "Would you like more information?" and we will get in touch with you.

 

Benefits of requesting credit recognition

Courses can be recognized through two procedures: prior studies assessments and academic recognition of professional experience. In either case, students are exempt from taking the recognized courses during their programme of study. Once recognized credits have been included in the enrolment, they are subtracted from the total number of credits students are required to complete to obtain their degree.

For bachelor's degree students, the UOC recognizes basic credits from the same branch of knowledge as the degree in question, as long as the approved studies come from official university programmes.

Credit recognition


The UOC gives students the option of having their prior studies and work experiences recognized as course or internship credits, which can help students to reduce the time needed to complete their degree.

If you have a query, fill out the form called "Would you like more information?" and we will get in touch with you.

 

Benefits of requesting credit recognition

Courses can be recognized through two procedures: prior studies assessments and academic recognition of professional experience. In either case, students are exempt from taking the recognized courses during their programme of study. Once recognized credits have been included in the enrolment, they are subtracted from the total number of credits students are required to complete to obtain their degree.

For bachelor's degree students, the UOC recognizes basic credits from the same branch of knowledge as the degree in question, as long as the approved studies come from official university programmes. This rule does not apply to university master's degrees.

 

How to request credit recognition

The UOC gives students the option of requesting credit recognition every semester, and applicants are always informed of the result before teaching starts. Requests of this nature must be made through the Virtual Campus, so students just joining the UOC must first request access to it.

Once on the Virtual Campus, students can consult the equivalency tables, which list a large number of programmes from other universities, to get an idea of how many credits may be recognized. If students discover that their prior studies are not listed in any of the tables, a committee will study their request individually.

Students can request a prior studies assessment or academic recognition of professional experience at any point throughout their academic stay at the UOC. Likewise, they can add new studies and professional experience as they acquire them.

Students will receive the verdict regarding their request for credit recognition in their personal inbox. In the case of disagreement with the result, students will have a set amount of time to file an appeal.

Prior studies assessment

The prior studies assessment is the procedure that students must request if they wish to validate the courses they have completed at the UOC or any other university.

It is not a mandatory procedure. To request the prior studies assessment, only the last adapted academic record is considered valid.

The result of students' prior studies assessment is valid provided they have an open academic record at the UOC. It will be valid for newly admitted students if they enrol on the semester immediately following application for the procedure. Otherwise, their prior studies assessment will expire and they will have to repeat the procedure.

The prior studies assessment is carried out by a committee chaired by the Vice President for Teaching and Learning and whose members are the directors of the UOC's programmes. The secretary's duties are performed by the person responsible for the procedure at the Secretary's Office. The committee's tasks are to evaluate and propose validations, adaptations and recognition of free elective credits.

Prior studies assessment


The prior studies assessment is the procedure that students must request if they wish to validate the courses they have completed at the UOC or any other university.

It is not a mandatory procedure. To request the prior studies assessment, only the last adapted academic record is considered valid.

The result of students' prior studies assessment is valid provided they have an open academic record at the UOC. It will be valid for newly admitted students if they enrol on the semester immediately following application for the procedure. Otherwise, their prior studies assessment will expire and they will have to repeat the procedure.

The prior studies assessment is carried out by a committee chaired by the Vice President for Teaching and Learning and whose members are the directors of the UOC's programmes. The secretary's duties are performed by the person responsible for the procedure at the Secretary's Office. The committee's tasks are to evaluate and propose validations, adaptations and recognition of free elective credits.

Academic recognition of professional experience

The UOC allows students to have their accredited professional experience recognized as certain courses or internships at the UOC. Students must apply for academic recognition of professional experience if they would like to benefit from this option. To complete this procedure, students must provide documentary proof of their professional experience.

Students can have up to 15% of their credits recognized through this procedure.

+ View the academic recognition of professional experience validations

University master's degree in Technology-Mediated Language Teaching and Learning

Academic team

Programme director

  • Gisela Grañena Gimeno

    PhD in Second Language Acquisition and Statistics from the University of Maryland, Master’s degree in Intercultural Communication from the University of Maryland Baltimore County, and postgraduate qualification in TEFL. She holds a BA in English Philology and Linguistics from the University of Barcelona. She is a Full Professor in the Arts and Humanities Studies at the Universitat Oberta de Catalunya and Director of the Master’s Degree in Technology-Mediated Language Teaching and Learning. She is also the coordinator of the TechSLA research group (Technology and Second Language Acquisition).

University master's degree in Technology-Mediated Language Teaching and Learning

Career opportunities

Career opportunities

The Master's Degree in Technology-Mediated Language Teaching and Learning prepares students to work in the following fields:

  • Language teachers at any level (public and private schools, language schools, universities with online programmes).*
  • Teachers in private companies, multinational corporations or international agencies.
  • Designers of materials for online language learning who work for publishers and related companies.
  • Consultants for digital language learning platforms.
  • Online intercultural mediators.
  • Teacher trainers.

In addition, students have the possibility of pursuing doctoral-level studies in PhD programmes such as the UOC's Education and ICT (e-learning) PhD programme.

*This master’s degree does not qualify graduates to teach languages at the secondary education level in Spain. To obtain this qualification, students must complete the official Master’s Degree in Secondary Teacher Education (language specialization).

Objectives

Students on the Master's Degree in Technology-Mediated Language Teaching and Learning will be able to:

  • Acquire a solid grounding in how technology-mediated language learning takes place and the different factors involved.
  • Identify second language acquisition theories and apply methodological principles to computer-assisted learning contexts.
  • Understand the main teaching methodologies, their evolution and their relation with technology.
  • Design and assess technology-mediated tasks and materials, advocating their use and effectiveness for learning.
  • Analyse the needs of technology-mediated language learners, showing an ability to reflect on the decisions that must be taken.
  • Critically analyse tasks, tools and pedagogical materials that involve the use of technology.
  • Master one or more professional tools for developing computer-assisted language learning materials.
  • Identify common problems and difficulties in technology-mediated language teaching and apply the most appropriate problem-solving strategies.

Objectives


Students on the Master's Degree in Technology-Mediated Language Teaching and Learning will be able to:

  • Acquire a solid grounding in how technology-mediated language learning takes place and the different factors involved.
  • Identify second language acquisition theories and apply methodological principles to computer-assisted learning contexts.
  • Understand the main teaching methodologies, their evolution and their relation with technology.
  • Design and assess technology-mediated tasks and materials, advocating their use and effectiveness for learning.
  • Analyse the needs of technology-mediated language learners, showing an ability to reflect on the decisions that must be taken.
  • Critically analyse tasks, tools and pedagogical materials that involve the use of technology.
  • Master one or more professional tools for developing computer-assisted language learning materials.
  • Identify common problems and difficulties in technology-mediated language teaching and apply the most appropriate problem-solving strategies.
  • Apply artificial intelligence (AI) to innovate and improve language teaching and learning practices.

Employability

The employability of UOC students is key to the university's success. We identify and include in our programmes of study key competencies that are in demand in the job market. And our career guidance services empower you to make decisions and take action for your future occupation.

Profiles

The programme trains students to develop a career in the field of technology-mediated language teaching and learning at all educational levels (early childhood, primary, secondary and higher education). In addition to language teachers in public or private schools, the programme also trains students to work in jobs related to online language teaching in the educational, publishing and business sectors: designers of online language learning materials, digital platform editors or consultants for online language learning programmes.

The programme is also addressed to current language teachers who wish to update their knowledge on how to use of emerging technological resources for pedagogical purposes. Likewise, it offers teachers the chance to gain a university qualification in a field with few current training options, but which is increasingly in demand. This qualification can help broaden their professional opportunities.

The programme also includes optional courses on research methods and data analysis for those students interested in research.

Profiles


The programme trains students to develop a career in the field of technology-mediated language teaching and learning at all educational levels (early childhood, primary, secondary and higher education). In addition to language teachers in public or private schools, the programme also trains students to work in jobs related to online language teaching in the educational, publishing and business sectors: designers of online language learning materials, digital platform editors or consultants for online language learning programmes.

The programme is also addressed to current language teachers who wish to update their knowledge on how to use of emerging technological resources for pedagogical purposes. Likewise, it offers teachers the chance to gain a university qualification in a field with few current training options, but which is increasingly in demand. This qualification can help broaden their professional opportunities.

The programme also includes optional courses on research methods and data analysis for those students interested in research.

Learning outcomes

 By the end of the Master's program, the student will have achieved the following learning outcomes

KNOWLEDGE (K)

K1. Identify learning needs in technology-mediated language teaching and learning environments.

K2. Distinguish between different methodologies for teaching, assessment, and/or research in the field of language learning.

K3. Relate methodological principles of language teaching to technology-mediated pedagogical practices.

K4. Interpret the key concepts of second language learning theories.

K5.Identify the elements of pedagogical practices for language teaching and learning.

K6. Distinguish the components of language competence.

SKILLS (S)

S1. Evaluate the effectiveness and appropriateness of technology-mediated pedagogical practices according to the needs of the learning context.

S2. Justify professional decision-making in the teaching field based on practical and/or theoretical criteria.

S3.

Learning outcomes


 By the end of the Master's program, the student will have achieved the following learning outcomes

KNOWLEDGE (K)

K1. Identify learning needs in technology-mediated language teaching and learning environments.

K2. Distinguish between different methodologies for teaching, assessment, and/or research in the field of language learning.

K3. Relate methodological principles of language teaching to technology-mediated pedagogical practices.

K4. Interpret the key concepts of second language learning theories.

K5.Identify the elements of pedagogical practices for language teaching and learning.

K6. Distinguish the components of language competence.

SKILLS (S)

S1. Evaluate the effectiveness and appropriateness of technology-mediated pedagogical practices according to the needs of the learning context.

S2. Justify professional decision-making in the teaching field based on practical and/or theoretical criteria.

S3. Analyze discipline-specific academic texts to apply them in pedagogical or research projects.

S4. Solve problems in multidisciplinary and complex environments through the use of technology, demonstrating self-directed and autonomous learning.

S5. Use digital tools effectively to respond appropriately to learning needs.

S6. Apply improvements to pedagogical practices based on reflection on one’s own teaching and/or learning process.

S7.Integrate language teaching methodologies and/or techniques into pedagogical practices to provide innovative responses to learning needs in technology-mediated contexts.

S8. Plan pedagogical interventions by making decisions based on theoretical and methodological principles of language teaching and learning.

S9. Critically analyze existing resources, tools, and technologies for their use in language learning.

S10. Propose learning assessment systems within the context of pedagogical practices.

COMPETENCIES (C)

C1. Apply digital technologies in academic and professional contexts by selecting the most appropriate tools in a reasoned manner.

C2. Act in an honest, ethical, and respectful manner toward human rights and diversity, incorporating a gender perspective in both academic and professional practice, including in the design of solutions that enhance these practices.

C3. Design and implement technology-mediated pedagogical practices across multiple media and formats.

C4. Evaluate language learning in technology-mediated environments.

C5. Critically and justifiably evaluate the results and implications of pedagogical actions, demonstrating an orientation towards quality and improvement in professional practice.

C6. Work collaboratively in professional environments using digital technologies.

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    The UOC is among the best 7% of universities in the world, according to the 2025 World University Rankings (CWUR).

University master's degree in Technology-Mediated Language Teaching and Learning

Access requirements

Academic requirements

To study the Master's Degree in Technology-Mediated Language Teaching and Learning, students must hold an official bachelor's degree.

Graduates of the following degree programs are eligible for direct admission to this master's program:

  • A Bachelor's degree in Language Studies or Philology.
  • A Bachelor’s degree in Early Childhood or Primary Education with a specialization in language education..
  • A Bachelor's degree in Translation and Interpretation.

Applicants with similar or equivalent qualifications to those listed above may also be considered, subject to assessment by the programme’s Admissions Committee. In such cases, one of the following requirements must be met:

  • Professional experience: A minimum of two years’ experience in language teaching or education (e.g. developing language learning materials), as evidenced by an employment history report or equivalent documentation.
  • Specific training: A postgraduate or master’s degree in language teaching, or a language teaching certificate.

Academic requirements


To study the Master's Degree in Technology-Mediated Language Teaching and Learning, students must hold an official bachelor's degree.

Graduates of the following degree programs are eligible for direct admission to this master's program:

  • A Bachelor's degree in Language Studies or Philology.
  • A Bachelor’s degree in Early Childhood or Primary Education with a specialization in language education..
  • A Bachelor's degree in Translation and Interpretation.

Applicants with similar or equivalent qualifications to those listed above may also be considered, subject to assessment by the programme’s Admissions Committee. In such cases, one of the following requirements must be met:

  • Professional experience: A minimum of two years’ experience in language teaching or education (e.g. developing language learning materials), as evidenced by an employment history report or equivalent documentation.
  • Specific training: A postgraduate or master’s degree in language teaching, or a language teaching certificate.

For example, the CELTA (Certificate of Teaching English to Speakers of Other Languages) certificate issued by Cambridge University, the CLTA Spanish (Spanish Certificate in Language Teaching to Adults) certificate issued by London International House, or the DPAFP-FLE (Diplôme Professionnel de l'Alliance Française Paris Ile-de-France en Français Langue Etrangère) certificate issued by Alliance Française are valid.

Language requirement for admission to the master’s programme:

Admission to the master’s programme in English requires proof of English proficiency at B2 level or equivalent, as defined by the Common European Framework of Reference for Languages (CEFR) of the Council of Europe. Applicants who meet any of the following conditions are exempt from this requirement:

  • Native speakers of English.
  • Applicants residing in an English-speaking country.
  • Applicants holding a qualification that provides access to the master’s programme in the English language specialisation.
  • Applicants holding a specialisation or master’s degree in English language teaching, or a recognised teaching qualification in English.

Admission to the master’s programme in Spanish requires proof of English proficiency at B2 level or equivalent, as defined by the Common European Framework of Reference for Languages (CEFR) of the Council of Europe. Applicants who meet any of the following conditions are exempt from this requirement:

  • Native speakers of Spanish.

  • Applicants residing in a Spanish-speaking country.

  • Applicants holding a qualification that provides access to the master’s programme in the Spanish language specialisation.

  • Applicants holding a specialisation or master’s degree in Spanish language teaching, or a recognised teaching qualification in Spanish.

Please check the documentation required, in relation to your official university degree, for admission to this master’s programme:

To be admitted to a master's degree programme, applicants must have completed an undergraduate degree. Please review the information below to determine which supporting documents are required based on the country where you completed your studies:

Further requirements

Students who have completed programmes in fields of knowledge other than those recommended may be admitted to the master's degree, subject to prior assessment by the Admissions Committee and provided that they meet one of these two requirements:

  1. A minimum of two years of language teaching or educational experience (for example, in creating language learning materials).
  2. A postgraduate or master's degree related to language teaching or a language teaching certificate. For example, the CELTA (Certificate of Teaching English to Speakers of Other Languages) certificate issued by Cambridge University, the CLTA Spanish (Spanish Certificate in Language Teaching to Adults) certificate issued by London International House, or the DPAFP-FLE (Diplôme Professionnel de l'Alliance Française Paris Ile-de-France en Français Langue Etrangère) certificate issued by Alliance Française are valid

Recommended prior qualifications

  • Bachelor's degree in any Philology or Language Studies 
  • Bachelor's degree in Early Childhood or Primary Education, with a language specialization  
  • Bachelor's degree in Translation and Interpretation

Prior knowledge

Students need to have at least a B2 level in the language of instruction of choice (English or Spanish), according to the Common European Framework of Reference for Languages (CEFR).

Students need to have at least basic Information and Communication Technologies (ICT) skills.
University master's degree in Technology-Mediated Language Teaching and Learning

Enrolment and fees

* The fees will be those applicable when enrolment is completed. Subject to annual revisions.

** Estimated enrolment fees for 60 ECTS credits, before applying any discounts, charges or other adjustments.

Check the conditions for students who are not residents in Spain and do not have a European Union nationality or Andorran nationality.

 
Concept Price
Price per credit *
25.82 €/cr
Price per credit for tools and learning resources *
18.30 €/cr
Price per credit for recognized courses *
5.16 €/cr
Approximate cost, full-time (1 year)**: 2,900.00 €

 

Length

Approximate price

Payment in instalments
Full-time (1 year)4.330 €Up to 9 instalments
Part-time (2 years)4.840 € Up to 17 instalments
At your own pace. Enrolment by semester, with no minimum number of courses.

 

Check the conditions for students who are not residents in Spain and do not have a European Union nationality or Andorran nationality.

 

Flexible enrolment

No minimum number of courses

Payment in Instalments

Flexibility to study

These prices are subject to discounts (e.g. for disabilities or large family status) and surcharges (e.g. students who are not residents in Spain and are from outside the European Union, or in some cases students who have studied at a Spanish public university before) as specified in the Catalan government's decree on prices. For more details please see the Discounts and Surcharges sections.

Contact us via the Would you like more information? form on the side of the screen and our staff will provide you with a price estimate tailored to your circumstances, including whatever discounts, rebates or surcharges may apply, and the corresponding payment methods.

The UOC is a university seeking to offer a public service by enabling as many people as possible to get a university-level education. This is why there is no minimum number of credits for enrolment.

_____________

* Public prices. The public prices for credits and other academic services charged by public universities in Catalonia (including the UOC) are set by the Government of Catalonia.

These prices are subject to discounts (e.g. for disabilities or large family status) and surcharges (e.g. students who are not residents in Spain and are from outside the European Union, or in some cases students who have studied at a Spanish public university before) as specified in the Catalan government's decree on prices. For more details please see the Discounts and Surcharges sections.

Contact us via the Would you like more information? form on the side of the screen and our staff will provide you with a price estimate tailored to your circumstances, including whatever discounts, rebates or surcharges may apply, and the corresponding payment methods.

The UOC is a university seeking to offer a public service by enabling as many people as possible to get a university-level education. This is why there is no minimum number of credits for enrolment.

_____________

* Public prices. The public prices for credits and other academic services charged by public universities in Catalonia (including the UOC) are set by the Government of Catalonia. You can consult the prices approved for the 2022-2023 academic year in Decret 128/2022, from 30 June 2022.

** Because of the type of methods it employs, the UOC must include charges for the materials, technology, services, infrastructure and personalized support that are required to provide its learning activities.

  • Financial support

  • Early enrolment discounts

  • Payment in instalments

  • Grants, aid and discounts

  • Special conditions for companies

  • Support for elite athletes

Enrolment process

To begin an official programme at the UOC, please follow the steps described below. If you have studied with us in the past and would like to continue, please go to the Procedures section of the Virtual Campus.

Applying for admission

Applying for admission is a free procedure that entails no commitments. You will receive a username and password allowing you to enter the UOC's Virtual Campus, where you will be able to:

1. Talk to a tutor, who will offer expertise in the subject area to guide your choice of courses.

2. Consult the Virtual Campus's Procedures section, for information about recognition of prior studies, the breakdown of enrolment costs, applications for grants, etc.

3. Make an enrolment proposal; your tutor will check your proposal and offer guidance to help you complete your online enrolment.

Admission requirements

Before applying for admission, check that you meet the requirements for the programme you want to study.

Application for admission form

In the admission form you will be asked to provide your personal details and information about your academic background.

Admission documents

You will be told what documents you must provide when you apply for admission. For further details about what will be required, go to the Procedures section of the Virtual Campus.

You will need to get your documents to the UOC within ten days of completing your enrolment.

Virtual Campus

Once you have applied for admission you will get a username and password to log in to the Virtual Campus, which contains all the information and resources you will need.

Tutor

Having joined the Virtual Campus you will have access to a tutor. They will offer constant support, including guidance to help choose courses in line with your interests, the time you have available, and your academic background.

Procedures section

The Virtual Campus's Procedures section lets you find out about and take care of all sorts of academic matters, including enrolment, payments and discounts, grants, and recognition of prior studies.

From the Virtual Campus, you will be able to make an enrolment proposal by selecting the subjects you will take during the semester, with no minimum requirement and in the order you prefer. Your tutor will help you with this process, which must be completed in the Procedures section of the Virtual Campus. This is a preparatory step prior to completing your enrolment.

Once your tutor has approved your enrolment proposal, you can complete your enrolment. To do so you will need to choose one of the various payment methods offered. If you are eligible for any of the discounts the Catalan government offers students at public universities (as published in its Decret de preus), you will need to submit the corresponding documents, following the instructions provided on the Virtual Campus.

Please note that you must submit your admission documents within ten days of completing your enrolment.

Once you have completed your enrolment there is a fourteen day period within which you may exercise your right to withdraw your enrolment.

How do you enrol?

At the UOC, there are two times of the year when you can enrol; choose whichever suits your needs best. Check the page for the programme you're interested in to see when the enrolment period is and when teaching starts.

Enrolment from May 

onwards for programmes starting in September or October

Enrolment from November 

onwards for programmes starting in February or March

104.500 graduates

90 % of students study and work at the same time

84 % would choose the UOC again

Discounts

To help integrate and provide advice to new students, enrolments undertaken by 22 June will have a 20% early enrolment discount on the cost of "Learning resources" and "Learning support services". For a standard first enrolment for semester this discount may represent up to 8% of the total enrolment fees.

To benefit from any discounts, students must submit the relevant documents before they enrol or, if this is not possible, no later than 15 calendar days after teaching begins.

Andorran students are entitled to the same exemptions and/or rebates as Spanish students.

These discounts cannot be used in conjunction with discounts for UOC Alumni or companies. Take advantage of whichever offers you the best deal.  

Students whose status as a member of a large family is certified in Spain are eligible for the following discounts, according to their category:

  • The special category of Spain's large family status entitles you to full exemption from payment for learning credits and administration of the academic record, prices set by the Government of Catalonia's decree.
  • The general category of Spain's large family status entitles you to a 50% rebate on payment for learning credits and administration of the academic record, prices set by the Government of Catalonia's decree.

Students whose status as a member of a large family is certified in other countries are eligible for the following discounts, according to their category:

  • Special category of the large family status: 15% discount on learning resources and learning support services.
  • General category of the large family status: 7.5% discount on learning resources and learning support services.

Students with a level of disability recognized in Spain as equal to or greater than 33% are entitled to full exemption from payment for learning credits and administration of the academic record, prices set by the Government of Catalonia's decree.

Students who have the same level of disability certified by the competent authority in any other country are entitled to a 15% discount on learning resources and learning support services.

If the disability is certified retroactively, the documents supporting this should be submitted within 15 calendar days of the certification date.

Students (and their spouses and children) who have been certified by the competent authority in Spain as victims of a terrorist act are entitled to full exemption from payment for learning credits and administration of the academic record, prices set by the Government of Catalonia's decree.

Students (and their spouses and children) who have been certified by the competent authority in another country as victims of a terrorist act are entitled to a 15% discount on learning resources and learning support services.

Students (and their dependent children) who have been certified by the competent authority in Spain as victims of gender-based violence are entitled to full exemption from payment for learning credits and administration of the academic record, prices set by the Government of Catalonia's decree.

Students (and their dependent children) who have been certified by the competent authority in another country as victims of gender-based violence are entitled to a 15% discount on learning resources and learning support services.

If you're a bachelor's, university master's or doctoral degree student and a victim of violence against women perpetrated by someone other than your partner, you can benefit from an exemption from paying the fee for academic teaching services (enrolment credits), the fee for managing your academic record and the enrolment fee for the 2023/2024 academic year.

You are only eligible for this exemption if you live or work in Catalonia.

Students who are beneficiaries of the minimum living income allowance are exempt from paying for teaching-related academic services (enrolment credits) and from the fee for handling their academic record and enrolment.

Students who have had credits recognized or transferred from studies in other universities are entitled to an 80% discount on the credit price.

Students who enrol at publicly funded universities having achieved a distinction or special award in their bachillerato studies (matrícula de honor / premio extraordinario en el bachillerato) are entitled to full exemption from payment for learning credits during their first academic year. The discount relating to a distinction or special award from bachillerato studies can only be requested the first time that students enrol for university studies.

Students who belong to UOC Alumni are entitled to a discount on learning resources and learning support services.

  • UOC Alumni: 10% discount

You are eligible for this discount if you have obtained a bachelor's degree, master's degree, postgraduate qualification, llicenciatura, diplomatura or enginyeria from the UOC.

If you are entitled to this discount, you should enter the corresponding code in the Conditions section when you enrol. Find the discount codes on the Alumni website.

If you are eligible for this discount and you also enrol early, the discount for early enrolment will be applied first and then the other discount will be applied to the remaining amount.

The UOC offers discounts to the companies which participate in and support the training of their employees. An agreement must be signed with the University.

Any employee with ties to a company or institution that has a collaboration agreement with the UOC can enjoy benefits and enrolment fee discounts for the University's catalogue of programmes.

These discounts are not compatible with those intended for other groups and UOC Alumni. Take advantage of the most beneficial one for you. 

Students considered to be elite athletes are entitled to a discount on the enrolment fee.

Grants

Grants from Spain's Ministry of Education

Every summer the Spanish Ministry of Education announces a grant call, one of the most effective ways possible of enabling equal opportunities, which also improves the education system's efficiency by harnessing some of the many talents of young people from low-incomes families.

Irrespective of where UOC students and their families are from, all applications and grants will be managed and regulated by the Catalan University and Research Grant Management Agency (AGAUR). The types of grant available are:

  • Enrolment grant: covers the cost of credits the student is enrolling on for the first time. The amount will reflect the official public prices, as specified in the grant call's conditions.
  • Variable amount: the amount covered will depend on a weighted calculation involving the student's average marks and their family income.

Potential applicants

These grants are for students studying any officially endorsed university degree programme who have not already gained a bachelor's degree, master's degree, llicenciatura, enginyeria or arquitectura degree in one of Spain's officially endorsed programmes. In the case of officially endorsed master's degree or second cycle studies, the grants are available to students who have studied the programmes required to access these levels of study. They are also available to students doing university access courses for over-25s at public universities.

To apply for a grant, you need to meet one of [TB1] the following requirements:

  • Spanish nationality.
  • In the case of students from EU countries other than Spain, the applicant (or the person upon whom they are dependant) must have worked in Spain during the preceding year. This criterion does not apply in the case of the enrolment grant. Students from outside the European Union will need to have obtained permanent residency status.

Conditional exemption from payment for grant applicants

Students who have applied for grants from the Ministry of Education can wait until the result of their grant application is given before any payment is due on enrolment fees.

Students taking this option will enrol as conditional grant holders.

Scope: this status is available for any students enrolling on officially endorsed bachelor's degree, master's degree, or first or second cycle studies.

Students need not apply if they received a Ministry of Education grant in the preceding academic year, regardless of whether they were pursuing university studies or other non-university studies (for example a bachillerato or vocational training).

This status is only available to students on programmes officially endorsed by the Ministry of Education.

Equity grants

The Government of Catalonia requires that public universities offer so-called equity grants, the purpose of which is to administer the principle of fairness, allowing students from families with lower levels of income to pay lesser amounts (a reduction of between 10% and 50% of the credit price for first enrolments).

Potential applicants:

  • Students enrolling on bachelor's degree studies officially endorsed by the Ministry of Education.
  • Students enrolling on first or second cycle studies officially endorsed by the Ministry of Education.

Students pursuing university master's degrees are not eligible.

People who have already completed official university studies (except for students who have completed first cycle studies and now want to complete the second cycle) cannot apply for the equity grant.
However, students with qualifications obtained in private universities or affiliated centres can apply for it.  [TB2] 

General requirements:

  • Spanish nationality.
  • In the case of students from countries other than Spain, the applicant (or the person upon whom they are dependant) must have worked in Spain during the preceding year. Students from outside the European Union will need to provide proof of their residency status.

Financial requirements:

  • Applicants cannot have levels of family income or assets above those specified in the grant call.
  • The level of funding provided by the budget will depend on the allocation from the Catalan government's budget

Students who do not pass a course and enrol on it for a second time must pay a surcharge on the credit price. This surcharge is calculated by multiplying the credit price by 1.2.

The surcharge for students who enrol on a course for a third time is calculated by multiplying the credit price by 2.6. As of the fourth enrolment on a course the credit price is multiplied by 3.6.

Students without a European Union nationality, Andorran nationality or permanent residency status in Spain are subject to a 50% surcharge on their enrolment fees (not including optional add-ons).

The UOC gives you the option of splitting the enrolment payment into instalments. This entails an initial card payment of 35% of the total, with the remainder paid in a maximum of five (depending on the enrolment date) instalments either by direct debit (residents in Spain) or by repeat payments on your card (residents of other countries)[TB1] .

This payment option incurs an administration charge of 31 euros and is only valid for enrolments payments of more than 350 euros.

The approximate dates when the instalments are charged , which depend upon your enrolment date, can be seen in the Instalment schedule tables UOC [TB2].

Instalment schedule tables UOC

First Semester
Initial paymentFirst week in SeptemberFirst week in OctoberFirst week in NovemberFirst week in December

35% card payment upon enrolment

Second instalment

Third instalment

Fourth instalment

Fifth instalment

Payment dates are approximate. The number of instalments is determined by the enrollment date: as the enrollment period progresses, the number of instalments decreases.

Second Semester
Initial paymentFirs week in FebruaryFirst week in MarchFirst week in April First week in May

35% card payment upon enrolment

Second instalment

Third instalment

Fourth instalment

Fifth instalment

Payment dates are approximate. The number of instalments is determined by the enrollment date: as the enrollment period progresses, the number of instalments decreases.

Payment using a credit or debit card (from any bank) can be made via a VPOS (virtual point of sale) terminal, which is accessed directly from the Virtual Campus upon enrolment.

Customers of CaixaBank have the option of splitting enrolment payments into instalments (between three and seven instalments, depending on the enrolment details). During the enrolment process, a link will be made with CaixaBank's online banking service to set up a no-cost loan (0% starting commission, 0% assessment commission, 0% amortization cost and 0% interest rate).

This payment option is only available if:

  • you are a customer of CaixaBank and can use its online banking service;
  • you are over eighteen years old, a Spanish or EU national and live in Spain; and
  • the amount to be paid in each instalment is above 30 euros.

The Catalan University and Research Grant Management Agency (AGAUR) offers loans to cover university enrolment costs, to be repaid in monthly instalments.

You can see the current terms and conditions on the AGAUR website.

The UOC gives you the option of splitting the enrolment payment into instalments. This entails an initial card payment of 35% of the total, with the remainder paid in a maximum of five (depending on the enrolment date) instalments either by direct debit (students with a bank account in a SEPA country) or by repeat payments on your card (students without a bank account in a SEPA country).

This payment option incurs an administration charge of 31 euros and is only valid for enrolments payments of more than 350 euros.

The approximate dates when the instalments are charged which depend upon your enrolment date can be seen in the instalment schedule tables.

First Semester
Initial paymentFirst week in SeptemberFirst week in OctoberFirst week in NovemberFirst week in December

35% card payment upon enrolment

Second instalment

Third instalment

Fourth instalment

Fifth instalment

Payment dates are approximate. The number of instalments is determined by the enrollment date: as the enrollment period progresses, the number of instalments decreases.

Second semester
Initial paymentFirs week in FebruaryFirst week in MarchFirst week in April First week in May

35% card payment upon enrolment

Second instalment

Third instalment

Fourth instalment

Fifth instalment

Payment using a credit or debit card (from any bank) can be made via a VPOS (virtual point of sale) terminal, which is accessed directly from the Virtual Campus upon enrolment.

Students who are residents of countries other than Spain can pay their enrolment fees in full by bank transfer. These transfers should be made to:

Bank: CaixaBank

Address: Av. Diagonal 647, 08028 Barcelona, Spain

Swift: CAIX ES BB

IBAN: ES02-2100-3648-98-2200022920

Once payment has been made, proof of payment must be sent.

Objectives, profiles and competencies

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