Online University Master's Degree in Technology-Mediated Language Teaching and Learning
Presentation
By studying the Master's Degree in Technology-Mediated Language Teaching and Learning online at UOC, you will develop the professional competencies required for teaching languages using information and communication technologies (ICT).
Why study the UOC online Master's Degree in Technology-Mediated Language Teaching and Learning?
By studying this master's degree, you will be able to:
- Integrate technology in language teaching and learning in order to make language learning more effective, appealing and motivating.
- Apply technology using conceptual and methodological criteria through techniques such as gamification, online collaborative learning, and task design for different teaching approaches (Task-Based Language Teaching and Content and Language Integrated Learning or CLIL).
- Understand the processes involved in technology-mediated language learning.
- Earn a practical degree and develop professionally in an area with increasing demand.
Official qualification
he University Master's Degree in Technology-Mediated Language Teaching and Learning has been approved by the Spanish Universities Council and authorized by the Government of Catalonia, as required by the law in force.
The UOC's official university programmes are valid throughout Spain. They are fully recognized academically and allow holders, where appropriate, to exercise regulated professions, in accordance with the regulations in place in each case.
The certificates are issued with a European Diploma Supplement (DS), which provides information on the courses studied by the student, the results obtained, the professional skills acquired and the qualification's level in terms of the Spanish higher education system. The DS helps students have their qualifications recognized and aids mobility throughout the European Higher Education Area (EHEA).
In other countries, the validity of the official university qualifications awarded by the UOC will be determined in each case by each country's education laws.
Start
20 Mar 2024
100%
Online
60
ECTS credits
Language: English, Spanish
Official programme
