University Master's Degree in Technology-Mediated Language Teaching and Learning

Grants from Spain's Ministry of Education

Every summer the Spanish Ministry of Education announces a grant call, one of the most effective ways possible of enabling equal opportunities, which also improves the education system's efficiency by harnessing some of the many talents of young people from low-incomes families.

Irrespective of where UOC students and their families are from, all applications and grants will be managed and regulated by the Catalan University and Research Grant Management Agency (AGAUR). The types of grant available are:

Enrolment grant: covers the cost of credits the student is enrolling on for the first time. The amount will reflect the official public prices, as specified in the grant call's conditions.

Variable amount: the amount covered will depend on a weighted calculation involving the student's average marks and their family income.

Potential applicants

These grants are for students studying any officially endorsed university degree programme who have not already gained a bachelor's degree, master's degree, llicenciatura, enginyeria or arquitectura degree in one of Spain's officially endorsed programmes. In the case of officially endorsed master's degree or second cycle studies, the grants are available to students who have studied the programmes required to access these levels of study. They are also available to students doing university access courses for over-25s at public universities.

To apply for a grant, you need to meet one of [TB1] the following requirements:

Spanish nationality.

In the case of students from EU countries other than Spain, the applicant (or the person upon whom they are dependant) must have worked in Spain during the preceding year. This criterion does not apply in the case of the enrolment grant. Students from outside the European Union will need to have obtained permanent residency status.

Conditional exemption from payment for grant applicants

Students who have applied for grants from the Ministry of Education can wait until the result of their grant application is given before any payment is due on enrolment fees.

Students taking this option will enrol as conditional grant holders.

Scope: this status is available for any students enrolling on officially endorsed bachelor's degree, master's degree, or first or second cycle studies.

Students need not apply if they received a Ministry of Education grant in the preceding academic year, regardless of whether they were pursuing university studies or other non-university studies (for example a bachillerato or vocational training).

This status is only available to students on programmes officially endorsed by the Ministry of Education.

Equity grants

The Government of Catalonia requires that public universities offer so-called equity grants, the purpose of which is to administer the principle of fairness, allowing students from families with lower levels of income to pay lesser amounts (a reduction of between 10% and 50% of the credit price for first enrolments).

Potential applicants:

Students enrolling on bachelor's degree studies officially endorsed by the Ministry of Education.

Students enrolling on first or second cycle studies officially endorsed by the Ministry of Education.

Students pursuing university master's degrees are not eligible.

People who have already completed official university studies (except for students who have completed first cycle studies and now want to complete the second cycle) cannot apply for the equity grant.

However, students with qualifications obtained in private universities or affiliated centres can apply for it. [TB2]

General requirements:

Spanish nationality.

In the case of students from countries other than Spain, the applicant (or the person upon whom they are dependant) must have worked in Spain during the preceding year. Students from outside the European Union will need to provide proof of their residency status.

Financial requirements: