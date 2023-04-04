Recognition of official UOC certificates
The UOC is a fully recognized Catalan university. It is continually assessed by the Catalan University Quality Assurance Agency (AQU Catalunya), the main body for the promotion and assurance of quality in the Catalan higher education system. AQU Catalunya is a full member of the European Association for Quality Assurance in Higher Education (ENQA).
The bachelor's, university master's and doctoral degree certificates issued by the UOC are official university qualifications valid throughout Spain and countries in the European Higher Education Area (EHEA) that confer certain rights on holders granted under Spanish legislation.
The validity in other countries of official university degree certificates awarded by the UOC is determined in each case by each country's education legislation. Below are links to the ministries of education of a number of countries. If you are interested in one that is not on the list, please contact the ministry of the country in question.
Validation of foreign university degrees in Argentina is through the Ministry of Education. For more information, follow the link:
Validation is through the Ministry of National Education. You can find further information at this link:
The validation process is undertaken by the Secretariat for Higher Education, Science and Technology (SENESCYT).
According to SENESCYT regulations, the bachelor's degree in Telecommunications Technology and Speech Therapy and the master's degrees in Bioinformatics and Biostatistics, Telecommunications Engineering, Neuropsychology, Nutrition and Health, General Health Psychology, and Child and Adolescent Psychology are currently excluded from the list for automatic recognition.
You can find further information at this link:
The amendment to Agreement 286 of the Law on higher education in Mexico allows the Secretariat for Public Education (SEP) to recognize official Spanish programmes of any type. This applies to all areas of knowledge, except the programmes for regulated professions, such as Health Sciences, Law or Political Science, which have a different recognition procedure.
More information at the following links:
The UOC has been included on the list of Universities and University-level Institutions for the recognition of university-certified degrees and qualifications awarded in Spain.
The recognition procedure is undertaken through the National Superintendence for Higher Education (Superintendencia Nacional de Educación Superior Universitaria, SUNEDU).
You can find further information at this link:
The recognition and validation procedure is through the Chilean Ministry of Foreign Relations. For more information, follow the link: