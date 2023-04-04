Recognition of official UOC certificates

The UOC is a fully recognized Catalan university. It is continually assessed by the Catalan University Quality Assurance Agency (AQU Catalunya), the main body for the promotion and assurance of quality in the Catalan higher education system. AQU Catalunya is a full member of the European Association for Quality Assurance in Higher Education (ENQA).

The bachelor's, university master's and doctoral degree certificates issued by the UOC are official university qualifications valid throughout Spain and countries in the European Higher Education Area (EHEA) that confer certain rights on holders granted under Spanish legislation.

The validity in other countries of official university degree certificates awarded by the UOC is determined in each case by each country's education legislation. Below are links to the ministries of education of a number of countries. If you are interested in one that is not on the list, please contact the ministry of the country in question.