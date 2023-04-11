Doctoral Programme in Education and ICT (e-Learning)

Campus
Presentation

The Education and ICT ( e-learning ) doctoral programme focuses on the study of the phenomena linked electronic teaching and learning, the institutional or social framework, and technology-mediated online learning systems in general in any geographic or cultural setting, while also opening up this focus to include any innovative research that uses ICT in the framework of education. To do so, the programme offers interdisciplinary work that currently covers fields of knowledge as diverse as psychology and pedagogy or computer engineering, law, tourism, economics, mathematics and the humanities, among others.

The challenges facing education in the 21st century are closely linked to competent and rational use of Information and Communication Technologies as we know them, and the different forms that these technologies might take in the immediate future. This connection between education and ICT will not remain the same over time, rather it will become mo...

The Education and ICT ( e-learning ) doctoral programme focuses on the study of the phenomena linked electronic teaching and learning, the institutional or social framework, and technology-mediated online learning systems in general in any geographic or cultural setting, while also opening up this focus to include any innovative research that uses ICT in the framework of education. To do so, the programme offers interdisciplinary work that currently covers fields of knowledge as diverse as psychology and pedagogy or computer engineering, law, tourism, economics, mathematics and the humanities, among others.

The challenges facing education in the 21st century are closely linked to competent and rational use of Information and Communication Technologies as we know them, and the different forms that these technologies might take in the immediate future. This connection between education and ICT will not remain the same over time, rather it will become more complex, taking on new challenges that are hard to foresee at present. The mutually influencing evolution of education and ICT requires professionals who are knowledgeable and curious about technological advances, while also being committed to the social ends inherent in all levels of education, clearly including non-formal forms of education. Likewise, study and analysis in the field of education requires interdisciplinary and intersectoral work that opens the door to companies that develop and apply knowledge in any of the different areas of learning.

The Education and ICT doctoral programme focuses on online teaching and learning, the institutional or social framework, and technology-mediated online education systems, in general, in any geographic or cultural setting. It is open to any innovative research that involves the use of ICT in education. With this in mind, the programme supports interdisciplinary work that covers fields as diverse as psychology, pedagogy, computer engineering, law, tourism, economics, mathematics or the humanities, among others.

Official qualification

The UOC Doctoral Programme of Education and ITC (e-Learning) is a programme that has been approved by the Spanish Universities Council, and its implementation has been authorized by the Government of Catalonia, in accordance with current legislation.

The UOC's bachelor's, university master's degrees and doctoral programmes have full academic validity throughout Spain; where such is the intention, they are qualifications to perform regulated professions, in accordance with the regulations applicable in each case. 

The certificates for these programmes are issued together with a Diploma Supplement (DS), providing details of what the student studied, their results, the professional competencies obtained and the qualification's level in the Spanish higher education system; the aim of this is to facilitate recognition of the qualification and promote students' and graduates' mobility within the European Higher Education Area (EHEA). 

In oth...

The UOC Doctoral Programme of Education and ITC (e-Learning) is a programme that has been approved by the Spanish Universities Council, and its implementation has been authorized by the Government of Catalonia, in accordance with current legislation.

The UOC's bachelor's, university master's degrees and doctoral programmes have full academic validity throughout Spain; where such is the intention, they are qualifications to perform regulated professions, in accordance with the regulations applicable in each case. 

The certificates for these programmes are issued together with a Diploma Supplement (DS), providing details of what the student studied, their results, the professional competencies obtained and the qualification's level in the Spanish higher education system; the aim of this is to facilitate recognition of the qualification and promote students' and graduates' mobility within the European Higher Education Area (EHEA). 

In other countries, the validity of the official university qualifications issued by the UOC will depend on each specific country's education laws.

  • Start

    6 Mar 2023

  • Online

    100%

  • Admission: March 6, 2023

  • Languages: Catalan, Spanish, English

  • Official qualification

Study plan

Study plan

The study plan is based on a series of training and research activities (courses, seminars and thematic and methodological workshops) aimed at training for research in the field of education and technology, which support the preparation and defence of the doctoral thesis in order to obtain the doctoral degree.

The learning format of the doctoral programme is generally distance and online, with support provided by the teaching staff, thesis supervisors, tutors and other members of the research community. The course can be taken on a part-time or full-time basis. Students on the full-time programme are advised to obtain a grant that enables them to work on the doctoral programme on a full-time basis. Some grants, such as the UOC doctoral degree grants, may require the student to live in Barcelona, so some training and academic activities in the programme are also available in in-person format. 

The programme is run in Catalan, Spanish and English, and the learning resour...

The study plan is based on a series of training and research activities (courses, seminars and thematic and methodological workshops) aimed at training for research in the field of education and technology, which support the preparation and defence of the doctoral thesis in order to obtain the doctoral degree.

The learning format of the doctoral programme is generally distance and online, with support provided by the teaching staff, thesis supervisors, tutors and other members of the research community. The course can be taken on a part-time or full-time basis. Students on the full-time programme are advised to obtain a grant that enables them to work on the doctoral programme on a full-time basis. Some grants, such as the UOC doctoral degree grants, may require the student to live in Barcelona, so some training and academic activities in the programme are also available in in-person format. 

The programme is run in Catalan, Spanish and English, and the learning resources may be in any of these three languages. A high level of English language proficiency is therefore required.

Each doctoral student, with the guidance of their thesis supervisor and their cohort tutor, draws up a personalized training plan based on their selection of the most suitable activities for their doctoral thesis project, which will in turn contribute to the development of skills necessary for participation in academic life. Within these activities, presenting papers at conferences and publishing articles during the programme are considered essential training experiences that must be carried out before the doctoral thesis is defended.

Various types of training activities are available when drawing up the personalized training plan: foundation and methodological courses, bridging courses, seminars, workshops and courses for professional development as a researcher. Some of these activities are compulsory, but most are optional.

Students are advised to consult their assigned tutor regarding the right time to develop the various activities included in their training plan.

Type of training activityDurationTeaching  modeTimingCompulsory or optional
CoursesOne semesterOnlineDuring the research periodRecommended
Bridging coursesOne semesterOnline1st year (1st or 2nd semester)Optional
Training seminarsTwo monthsOnlineDuring the research periodHighly recommended
Research, transfer and entrepreneurship coursesOne semesterOnlineDuring the research periodOptional
Workshops10 hoursOnlineDuring the research periodOptional

 

 
The Research Design in Social Sciences (year 1) and Elearning Thematic Seminar (year 2) courses are highly recommended as the content and competencies they provide are essential when it comes to producing a thesis for the Education and ICT doctoral programme. Thesis supervisors will tell any doctoral students who are not fully competent in the corresponding subject matter that they must do either one or both of these courses.

 

Students' learning pathways may include bridging courses. These bridging courses are based on the specific training needs associated with the entry requirements and are assigned by the Doctoral Degree Academic Committee.

If, for example, the student does not have the required B2 level of English, they will be required to study the courses offered by the UOC's Centre for Modern Languages: English B2.1. and English B2.2.

In any event, to complete the doctoral studies, we recommend that students achieve a C1 level of English, which can also be achieved through the English C1.1 and English C1.2 courses.

TimingAssignaturesECTS creditsTypeLanguage
1st yearResearch Design in Social Sciences5 MandatoryEnglish
2nd yearElearning Thematic Seminar3 MandatoryEnglish
1st or 2nd semesterResearch in e-Learning5OptionalCatalan/Spanish
1st or 2nd semesterResearch Methods5OptionalCatalan/Spanish
1st or 2nd semesterData Analysis Techniques6

Optional

Catalan/Spanish
1st or 2nd semesterConstruction of Instruments for Research5OptionalCatalan/Spanish
1st semester (1st or 2nd year)Advanced Qualitative Methods in Knowledge Society Research5OptionalEnglish
1st semester (1st or 2nd year)Advanced Quantitative Methods in Knowledge Society Research5OptionalEnglish
1st or 2nd semesterEnglish B2.16OptionalEnglish
1st o 2nd semesterEnglish B2.26OptionalEnglish

Courses

Particularly in the case of students from outside the European Higher Education Area, these may also include courses from the UOC's university master's degree offer and, if they enrol, students will need to study and pass them during the first academic year of their doctoral studies.

Research, transfer and entrepreneurship courses

The UOC also offers research, transfer and entrepreneurship courses in English aimed at students, researchers and faculty to foster research in scientific, academic and business fields.

Research, transfer and entrepreneurship courses can be recognized as free elective credits on bachelor's degree courses. If you are studying a doctoral degree at any university and have obtained a competitive grant, you can also study it as part of your training resources.

You can check all the courses in the website: https://estudios.uoc.edu/en/doctoral-programmes

 

The following seminars differ in the extent to which they are compulsory or optional. 

"PhD Seminars" are compulsory as they form part of the doctoral degree assessment and monitoring process.

TimingField of the education and ictECTS creditsTypeLanguage
2nd year (1st semester)Phd Seminar 110CompulsoryEnglish
4th year (1st semester)Phd Seminar 210CompulsoryEnglish

1These seminars are assessed and synchronous and will be on-site and online.

Itinerary and duration

Students studying full-time will complete the programme in a maximum of 3 years, and in a maximum of 5 years if studying part-time, from admission to the programme to the doctoral thesis's defence. This timeframe does not include maternity or paternity leave, or any long-term sick leave that the programme's Academic Committee may consider appropriate to approve.

The Academic Committee may also authorize an extension of these periods for the maximum number of times stipulated by the applicable legislation, and under the conditions determined by the relevant doctoral programme.

The personal training plan is established for each doctoral student after they have enrolled in the programme. This document lists all the training activities, established by the thesis supervisor and approved by the Academic Committee, for the doctoral student's development.

Before the end of the first year, the doctoral student must produce a research plan that includes the aim, questions and objectives to be achieved, the proposed methodology and the resources and time planning to produce the thesis. A positive assessment by the Academic Committee of the research plan submitted in the first year is an essential requirement for continuing in the programme.

The doctoral student must take and successfully complete the specific training activity that is included in their personalized training plan during the programme.

Each doctoral student also creates and maintains an "Activities Document", in which they record all the training activities they carry out as part of their training pathway. In this document, they also reflect on their progress in the research plan and in research development by means of all the activities carried out.

The programme's Academic Committee assesses the progress made in each doctoral student's research plan and Activities Document every year, as well as the reports that the thesis supervisor must issue to that end.

Activities in the organized research period in face-to-face teaching modeCompletion date

Selection and admission

  • Personal interview (in person or over the phone)
  • Results of the admission process
  • Acceptance
February to March -  year 0

Admission

  • Assignment of the doctoral tutor
  • Assignment of a personalized pathway
June - year 0

1st year - 1st semester

  • Completion of courses and activities included on the personalized pathway
  • Participation in the doctoral research seminar
  • Signing of the doctoral candidate agreement
September to February - year 1

1st year - 2nd semester

  • Completion of courses and activities included on the personalized pathway
  • Participation in the doctoral research seminar
  • Drafting of the research plan
  • Elaboration of the document for renewal of the grant by the Thesis Supervisor
  • Assessment of the research plan by the doctoral programme's Academic Committee
February to July - year 1

2nd year

  • Elaboration the record of activities
  • Participation in the PhD Seminar 1
  • Elaboration of the document for renewal of the grant by the Thesis Supervisor
  • Annual progress assessment by the doctoral programme's Academic Committee
  • Preparation of the doctoral thesis
September to July - year 2

3rd year

  • Completion of the doctoral thesis
  • Preliminary assessment of the doctoral thesis by the doctoral programme's Academic Committee
  • Submission of the thesis and registration for the oral examination
  • Oral examination on the doctoral thesis
September to July - year 3

Activities in the organized research period in distance teaching modeCompletion date

Selection and admission

  • Personal interview (in person or over the phone)
  • Results of the admission process
  • Acceptance

February to March -  year 0

Admission

  • Assignment of the doctoral tutor
  • Assignment of a personalized pathway

June - year 0

1st year - 1st semester

  • Completion of courses and activities included on the personalized pathway
  • Signing of the doctoral candidate agreement

September to February - year 1

1st year - 2nd semester

  • Completion of courses and activities included on the personalized pathway
  • Drafting of the research plan
  • Assessment of the research plan by the doctoral programme's Academic Committee

February to July - year 1

2nd year and consecutive years

  • Elaboration the record of activities
  • Participation in the PhD Seminar 1 (2nd year)
  • Participation in the PhD Seminar 2 (4rd year)
  • Annual progress assessment by the doctoral programme's Academic Committee
  • Preparation of the doctoral thesis

September to July - year 2, 3 and 4rd

5rd year

  • Completion of the doctoral thesis
  • Preliminary assessment of the doctoral thesis by the doctoral programme's Academic Committee
  • Submission of the thesis and registration for the oral examination
  • Oral examination on the doctoral thesis

September to July - year 5

Research lines

Doctoral Programme in Education and ICT (e-Learning)

Academic team

  • David Masip Rodó

    PhD in Computer Engineering (UAB). He teaches courses on artificial intelligence, infographic, computer vision and business intelligence. He is currently the director of the UOC Doctoral School. His research focuses on the study of computer vision algorithms dedicated to the analysis of human behaviour, facial perception and object and scene recognition.

Doctoral Programme in Education and ICT (e-Learning)

Call for applications

General requirements

To be admitted to the organized research period of the Doctoral Programme in Education and ICT (e-learning), students must meet both the general University and specific programme requirements.

To this end, students must first submit proof of meeting one of the following sets of requirements:

a)    Hold a an official university master's degree issued by a higher education institution in the European Higher Education Area (EHEA) and have passed a minimum of 300 ECTS credits out of all official university courses.

b)    Hold an official Spanish university degree, or one from an EHEA member country, that allows them admission to a master's course, and have passed a minimum of 300 ECTS credits out of all official university courses, of which at least 60 must be at the master's level.

c)    Hold an official Spanish graduate degree of at least 300 ECTS credits in line with EU legal regulations.

d)    Candidates with degrees from edu...

To be admitted to the organized research period of the Doctoral Programme in Education and ICT (e-learning), students must meet both the general University and specific programme requirements.

To this end, students must first submit proof of meeting one of the following sets of requirements:

a)    Hold a an official university master's degree issued by a higher education institution in the European Higher Education Area (EHEA) and have passed a minimum of 300 ECTS credits out of all official university courses.

b)    Hold an official Spanish university degree, or one from an EHEA member country, that allows them admission to a master's course, and have passed a minimum of 300 ECTS credits out of all official university courses, of which at least 60 must be at the master's level.

c)    Hold an official Spanish graduate degree of at least 300 ECTS credits in line with EU legal regulations.

d)    Candidates with degrees from education systems outside the EHEA, whose degrees do not require homologation (official recognition by the Spanish Ministry of Education), must hold a level of education equivalent to Spanish university master's degrees that authorizes admission to doctoral studies in the country issuing the degree.

e)    Be a university graduate and have passed with a positive assessment at least two years of education on a programme to be awarded the official degree of any of the health sciences specialities.

f)     Hold a Spanish doctoral qualification in accordance with the previous university system.

g)    Be a graduate, architect or engineer and be in possession of the Advanced Studies Diploma (DEA), awarded in accordance with the provisions of Royal Decree 778/1998, of 30 April 1998, or have obtained research proficiency, regulated in Royal Decree 185/1985, of 23 January 1985.

Candidates who have not successfully completed the initiation to research credits for a university master's degree programme will have to take those bridging courses specified by the programme, if any.

The continued enrolment on the doctoral programme of candidates who hold only an official university bachelor's degree that, in accordance with EU law, consists of 300 ECTS credits or who have not taken and successfully completed at least 20 initiation to research credits as part of a university master's degree programme is contingent on the successful completion of the relevant bridging courses for the initiation to research module, pathway or subjects for the corresponding training period.

Admission requirements

As well as the general and additional requirements established by the University, the doctoral programme in Education and ICT (e-Learning) establishes the following specific requirements:

  • If you're not a citizen of an English-speaking country, you must provide proof of a level of English equal to or higher than B2 in accordance with the Common European Framework of Reference (CEFR).
  • If you have attended school or have completed a bachelor's or master's degree (or equivalent qualification with regards to enrolment in the doctorate programme) in English in a country where English is an official language, you will be deemed to have an equivalent level to the one required.
  • You may also demonstrate your linguistic competency in English by means of another official certificate that proves you have a level equivalent to or higher than the one required. You can consult this equivalency table to see examples of certificates that corre...

As well as the general and additional requirements established by the University, the doctoral programme in Education and ICT (e-Learning) establishes the following specific requirements:

  • If you're not a citizen of an English-speaking country, you must provide proof of a level of English equal to or higher than B2 in accordance with the Common European Framework of Reference (CEFR).
  • If you have attended school or have completed a bachelor's or master's degree (or equivalent qualification with regards to enrolment in the doctorate programme) in English in a country where English is an official language, you will be deemed to have an equivalent level to the one required.
  • You may also demonstrate your linguistic competency in English by means of another official certificate that proves you have a level equivalent to or higher than the one required. You can consult this equivalency table to see examples of certificates that correspond to these levels.

Candidates for the part-time (online) doctoral programme who do not meet the required level will have the opportunity to access the doctoral programme with a B1 level if they undertake to attain a B2 level before completing the research plan at the end of the first year. According to regulations, if the student does not attain this level, the research plan cannot be approved.

If you wish to enrol in the programme on a full-time basis, you must provide proof of a level equal to or higher than B2 from the time of application.

The UOC's Centre for Modern Languages offers English courses to attain the minimum level required for admission into the different doctoral programmes.

The UOC offers an online English language proficiency test, which can be accessed via this link, to accredit your knowledge of English. A score of between 72 and 94 accredits a level corresponding to B2 as defined by the CEFR. When taking this test, you must specify the code that corresponds to the UOC (Universitat Oberta de Catalunya): 4418. This code does not exempt the student from paying the corresponding exam cost and fees.

Meeting the above requirements does not guarantee admission to the doctoral programme. These requirements must be met in order to apply for admission to the doctoral programme.

If you apply for a UOC grant, you must accredit a level equal to or higher than B2 from the time of application. For other grants, financial aid or research contracts, please consult the terms and conditions and requirements for each case (level of English and part-time or full-time format).

Admission documents

To apply for admission to the UOC's Education and ICT (E-learning) PhD programme, you must provide the following documents:
 
- Photocopy of your DNI, NIE or passport.
 
- Certificate of the level of English required by the doctoral programme (at least B2).
 
- Academic certificates for your previous studies, stating the subjects taken and the mark obtained, any courses retaken, the subject type, the number of credits, and the average mark in the academic transcript.
 
- Letter of endorsement from the UOC researcher who is supporting your application and your PhD project. This is an essential requirement for your application to be assessed. You must consult the research lines, choose the thesis proposal that best suits your researc...
To apply for admission to the UOC's Education and ICT (E-learning) PhD programme, you must provide the following documents:
 
- Photocopy of your DNI, NIE or passport.
 
- Certificate of the level of English required by the doctoral programme (at least B2).
 
- Academic certificates for your previous studies, stating the subjects taken and the mark obtained, any courses retaken, the subject type, the number of credits, and the average mark in the academic transcript.
 
- Letter of endorsement from the UOC researcher who is supporting your application and your PhD project. This is an essential requirement for your application to be assessed. You must consult the research lines, choose the thesis proposal that best suits your research interests, and contact the corresponding researcher.
 
- Research project: document (maximum 4 pages) that describes the research you will conduct and its link to the thesis proposal that you have chosen. This document must contain the following sections:
  • Purpose and justification of the research, explaining its fit with the chosen line of research and the thesis proposal
  • Theoretical foundation and brief state of the art of the chosen topic
  • Problem and research questions
  • Outline of the research methodology and context
  • Expected results
  • Bibliography
(See the next section for the evaluation criteria.)
 
 - CV:
You must give record of your previous studies and professional experience. We recommend the following structure:
  • Specific research training (master's programmes, courses, etc.).
  • Research experience: participation in research projects or contracts, research stays at universities or research centres, membership in a research group, publications and presentations at conferences, etc.
  • General and specific academic or professional experience in the field of education and ICT: activities and projects, positions of responsibility and duties, other publications (non-research), etc.
 
 - Letter of motivation/presentation:
A brief (2-3 pages) description of your past activities in terms of education, employment, and specifically in research and relating to e-learning (we recommend using the same structure as indicated for your CV). You should also specify your motivations as regards the line of research you have chosen. It is also important to state your availability and the conditions under which you propose to do the PhD, specifying whether you want to do it full-time or part-time (remotely). The letter may also include arguments relating to the evidence you provide (see the next point).
 
-   Evidence supporting your arguments:
Selection of a maximum of 5 pieces of evidence (at the discretion of each candidate), accompanied by brief arguments allowing for assessment of the skills required to do a PhD project. Pieces of evidence can be presented in relation to each of the evaluation criteria indicated (see the next section), but in particular, evidence may be useful for the assessment of personal skills.
Evidence can be attached (where possible) or simply mentioned. Examples of pieces of evidence: a previous research work (in Catalan, Spanish or English), a letter of recommendation, a product derived from a project or job, activities included in your CV, etc. The list of pieces of evidence and your arguments relating to them can be included in the motivation letter or as a separate document.
 
- Documents that prove that you meet the admission requirements: Further information can be found in the appropriate section of the UOC Virtual Campus Procedures section.
University degrees obtained in higher education systems outside the European Higher Education Area and not homologated (officially recognized by the Spanish Ministry of Education) must be authenticated by diplomatic means (or, if applicable, by means of the Hague apostille). If certificates, degrees or academic records are not written in one of Spain's official languages or in English, the documents must be accompanied by a sworn translation into Catalan, Spanish or English. If you fail to submit these documents or the information they contain does not concur with your application, this may prevent you from being admitted to the PhD programme.
 
Finally, we recommend that you include a document listing all the documents that you are submitting.
 
Important: if you do not provide the documents required, your application will not be assessed.
 

Evaluation criteria

Candidates will be assessed based on the criteria and merits defined in the following scoring rubric:

Items

What does each item involve?

Maximum points for each item

Covering/ motivation letter A covering and motivation letter specifying the subject or project to be developed, and the link to the researcher or research group contacted6 points
Academic Record

Average bachelor's degree mark 

Average master's degree mark

3 points

Research trainingAttending and participating in seminars, conferences, and research stays2 points
Scientific outputResearch career (conferences, academic publications, scientific collaboration) <...

Candidates will be assessed based on the criteria and merits defined in the following scoring rubric:

Items

What does each item involve?

Maximum points for each item

Covering/ motivation letter A covering and motivation letter specifying the subject or project to be developed, and the link to the researcher or research group contacted6 points
Academic Record

Average bachelor's degree mark 

Average master's degree mark

3 points

Research trainingAttending and participating in seminars, conferences, and research stays2 points
Scientific outputResearch career (conferences, academic publications, scientific collaboration) 2 points
Professional experience in the field of Educationa and ICT  2 points
Interview 5 points
TOTAL MAXIMUM POINTS 20 points
 

Calendar

1 December 2022: Start of the call for applications for access and admission to doctoral programmes.

12 February 2023: End of the call for applications for access and admission to doctoral programmes.

15 February 2023: Publication of the provisional lists of applications to be assessed. The lists will be published on the Doctoral School website.

16 February to 25 February 2023: Period for appeals of the applications to be evaluated.

27 Fe...

1 December 2022: Start of the call for applications for access and admission to doctoral programmes.

12 February 2023: End of the call for applications for access and admission to doctoral programmes.

15 February 2023: Publication of the provisional lists of applications to be assessed. The lists will be published on the Doctoral School website.

16 February to 25 February 2023: Period for appeals of the applications to be evaluated.

27 February 2023: Publication of the final lists of applications to be assessed. The lists will be published on the Doctoral School website.

2 May 2023: Publication of the provisional resolution on the accepted online and granted candidates. The lists will be published on the Doctoral School website.

3 May to 19 May 2023: Period for appeals of the selection of online and granted candidates.

26 May 2023: Publication of the final resolution on the candidates admitted to the doctoral programmes and those who are granted. The lists will be published on the Doctoral School website.

July 2023: Start of the enrolment period 2023-24.

September 2023: Start of the academic year 2023-24.

 
Doctoral Programme in Education and ICT (e-Learning)

Request access

Apply for the Welcome and Information Service is a free, no-obligation procedure that provides you with a user name and password that will allow you to enter the UOC's Virtual Campus, from where you will be able to:

1.    Contact experts who will help you settle any doubts you may have about applying.
2.    Consult the Campus Secretary's Office for information about the programme of studies, enrolment prices, documentation, etc.

Access requirements

Before requesting access, check that you meet the requirements for the programme you want to be admitted to.

Access form

On the access form, you must give your personal details and the educational level you have attained.

Access Documentation

You will find a list of the documentation you need when you request access and can consult the Campus Secretary's Office.

Virtual campus

After you have requested access, you will receive a user name and password that will allow you to access the Virtual Campus, where you will find all the information and resources you may need.

Researcher

You will find the information to contact the lead researcher in the "research lines" section. The researcher can provide support for preparing your application and will be your sponsor, if he or she agrees. Once you have been admitted to the programme, he or she will advise and guide you in choosing courses, in accordance with your prior academic background, your interests and the amount of time you have.

Virtual Secretary's Office

There is a Procedure on the Campus where you can consult and manage all academic matters, such as viewing the programme of studies, payment options or the discounts available. 

You can complete the admission form the virtual campus Procedures / Doctoral programme admission documentation, where you will have to give your academic details, whether you want to apply for a grant and the research line you are interested in. 

You must submit an enrolment proposal after having chosen the courses you want to follow during the semester, which your tutor will analyse so that you can complete enrolment with his or her counselling. It is a step prior to completing enrolment.

Having completed the previous step, you must attach the documentation in the same section. You can see which documentation you must attach in the corresponding section within Procedures / Doctoral programme admission documentation.

When you have completed all the steps, the doctoral programme's academic committee will assess the applications that have been submitted. 

If you pass the first phase of the admission process, you will receive notification confirming that you have entered the second phase and a telephone interview will be scheduled.

If you pass the second phase of the admission process, you will receive notification to confirm that you have been admitted. You will have a maximum of one month (counting from the admission notification) to confirm your acceptance of the place on the doctoral programme; if this confirmation from you is not received, you will not be admitted to the programme.

It is at this point that you will be able to complete enrolment, choosing your preferred payment option from among those available. If you are eligible for any of the discounts stated in the Price Decree, you will have to submit the appropriate documentation, following the instructions given by the virtual Secretary's Office.

Remember that once you have enrolled, you will have ten days to send the admission documentation.

The Government of Catalonia establishes the public prices for credits and other academic services charged by public universities in Catalonia and the UOC. You can consult the prices in Decree 125/2023, of June 28th.

The fees will be those applicable when enrolment is completed. Subject to annual revisions.

Price and enrolment Fees
Price per credit
32,28€/cr*
Price per learning resources credit
15,16€/cr*
Biannual Fees
Fee for supervision, tutorship and continous assessment of the doctoral thesis
200,56€
Fee for the management of your record
54,54€
Fee for learning support services
101,47€
Fees
Fee for requesting your certificate
218,15€
Fee for oral examination and defence of the doctoral thesis
156,87€
Fee for requesting your record
54,54€
