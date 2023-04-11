Doctoral Programme in Education and ICT (e-Learning)

from the UOC researcher who is supporting your application and your PhD project. This is an essential requirement for your application to be assessed.

- Academic certificates for your previous studies, stating the subjects taken and the mark obtained, any courses retaken, the subject type, the number of credits, and the average mark in the academic transcript.

- Certificate of the level of English required by the doctoral programme (at least B2).

To apply for admission to the UOC's Education and ICT (E-learning) PhD programme, you must provide the following documents:

- Photocopy of your DNI, NIE or passport.

Letter of endorsement from the UOC researcher who is supporting your application and your PhD project. This is an essential requirement for your application to be assessed. You must consult the research lines, choose the thesis proposal that best suits your research interests, and contact the corresponding researcher.

- Research project: document (maximum 4 pages) that describes the research you will conduct and its link to the thesis proposal that you have chosen. This document must contain the following sections:

Purpose and justification of the research, explaining its fit with the chosen line of research and the thesis proposal

Theoretical foundation and brief state of the art of the chosen topic

Problem and research questions

Outline of the research methodology and context

Expected results

Bibliography

(See the next section for the evaluation criteria.)

- CV:

You must give record of your previous studies and professional experience. We recommend the following structure:

Specific research training (master's programmes, courses, etc.).

Research experience: participation in research projects or contracts, research stays at universities or research centres, membership in a research group, publications and presentations at conferences, etc.

General and specific academic or professional experience in the field of education and ICT: activities and projects, positions of responsibility and duties, other publications (non-research), etc.

- Letter of motivation/presentation:

A brief (2-3 pages) description of your past activities in terms of education, employment, and specifically in research and relating to e-learning (we recommend using the same structure as indicated for your CV). You should also specify your motivations as regards the line of research you have chosen. It is also important to state your availability and the conditions under which you propose to do the PhD, specifying whether you want to do it full-time or part-time (remotely). The letter may also include arguments relating to the evidence you provide (see the next point).

- Evidence supporting your arguments:

Selection of a maximum of 5 pieces of evidence (at the discretion of each candidate), accompanied by brief arguments allowing for assessment of the skills required to do a PhD project. Pieces of evidence can be presented in relation to each of the evaluation criteria indicated (see the next section), but in particular, evidence may be useful for the assessment of personal skills.

Evidence can be attached (where possible) or simply mentioned. Examples of pieces of evidence: a previous research work (in Catalan, Spanish or English), a letter of recommendation, a product derived from a project or job, activities included in your CV, etc. The list of pieces of evidence and your arguments relating to them can be included in the motivation letter or as a separate document.

- Documents that prove that you meet the admission requirements: Further information can be found in the appropriate section of the UOC Virtual Campus Procedures section.

University degrees obtained in higher education systems outside the European Higher Education Area and not homologated (officially recognized by the Spanish Ministry of Education) must be authenticated by diplomatic means (or, if applicable, by means of the Hague apostille). If certificates, degrees or academic records are not written in one of Spain's official languages or in English, the documents must be accompanied by a sworn translation into Catalan, Spanish or English. If you fail to submit these documents or the information they contain does not concur with your application, this may prevent you from being admitted to the PhD programme.

Finally, we recommend that you include a document listing all the documents that you are submitting.

Important: if you do not provide the documents required, your application will not be assessed.