Online Doctoral Programme in Education and ICT (e-Learning)
Presentation
The Education and ICT ( e-learning ) doctoral programme focuses on the study of the phenomena linked electronic teaching and learning, the institutional or social framework, and technology-mediated online learning systems in general in any geographic or cultural setting, while also opening up this focus to include any innovative research that uses ICT in the framework of education. To do so, the programme offers interdisciplinary work that currently covers fields of knowledge as diverse as psychology and pedagogy or computer engineering, law, tourism, economics, mathematics and the humanities, among others.
The challenges facing education in the 21st century are closely linked to competent and rational use of Information and Communication Technologies as we know them, and the different forms that these technologies might take in the immediate future. This connection between education and ICT will not remain the same over time, rather it will become more complex, taking on new challenges that are hard to foresee at present. The mutually influencing evolution of education and ICT requires professionals who are knowledgeable and curious about technological advances, while also being committed to the social ends inherent in all levels of education, clearly including non-formal forms of education. Likewise, study and analysis in the field of education requires interdisciplinary and intersectoral work that opens the door to companies that develop and apply knowledge in any of the different areas of learning.
The Education and ICT doctoral programme focuses on online teaching and learning, the institutional or social framework, and technology-mediated online education systems, in general, in any geographic or cultural setting. It is open to any innovative research that involves the use of ICT in education. With this in mind, the programme supports interdisciplinary work that covers fields as diverse as psychology, pedagogy, computer engineering, law, tourism, economics, mathematics or the humanities, among others.
Official qualification
The UOC Doctoral Programme of Education and ITC (e-Learning) is a programme that has been approved by the Spanish Universities Council, and its implementation has been authorized by the Government of Catalonia, in accordance with current legislation.
The UOC's bachelor's, university master's degrees and doctoral programmes have full academic validity throughout Spain; where such is the intention, they are qualifications to perform regulated professions, in accordance with the regulations applicable in each case.
The certificates for these programmes are issued together with a Diploma Supplement (DS), providing details of what the student studied, their results, the professional competencies obtained and the qualification's level in the Spanish higher education system; the aim of this is to facilitate recognition of the qualification and promote students' and graduates' mobility within the European Higher Education Area (EHEA).
In other countries, the validity of the official university qualifications issued by the UOC will depend on each specific country's education laws.
Start
6 Mar 2023
Online
100%
Admission: March 6, 2023
Languages: Catalan, Spanish, English
Fully online method
World's first ever online university
Personalized guidance and support
4th
Fourth among Spanish universities under 50 years olD
Programme quality
The quality of this degree programme is endorsed by the Catalan University Quality Assurance Agency (AQU), which ensures that rigorous standards, including those demanded by the EHEA, are met.
AQU quality seal
Catalan University Quality Assurance Agency