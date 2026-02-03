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Doctoral programme in Education and ICT (e-Learning)

Presentation

The doctoral programme on Education and ICT (e-learning) focuses on the study of phenomena related to learning and teaching with the support of digital technologies, taking into account their pedagogical and technological dimension, but also the institutional and social ones, in any geographical and/or cultural scenario.

The purpose of the programme is to provide the framework and tools necessary for the development of investigators capable of carrying out relevant research projects, to advance knowledge in this field and to address the contemporary socio-educational challenges of digital society. Thus, the objectives of the programme are as follows: 

a) Provide advanced training for competency development in research on the uses of ICT in education and training, in its various modalities and manifestations: in policies, organization and management; in teaching and learning processes; as well as in the development of technologies for learning.  

 

b) Facilitate the development, through the preparation and presentation of doctoral thesis, of original research initiatives as well as scientific publications, that contribute to existing knowledge about the meaning, practices, evolution and trends and the impact of technology and digital learning on educational systems, institutions and socio-educational processes.

The doctoral programme on Education and ICT (e-learning) focuses on the study of phenomena related to learning and teaching with the support of digital technologies, taking into account their pedagogical and technological dimension, but also the institutional and social ones, in any geographical and/or cultural scenario.

The purpose of the programme is to provide the framework and tools necessary for the development of investigators capable of carrying out relevant research projects, to advance knowledge in this field and to address the contemporary socio-educational challenges of digital society. Thus, the objectives of the programme are as follows: 

a) Provide advanced training for competency development in research on the uses of ICT in education and training, in its various modalities and manifestations: in policies, organization and management; in teaching and learning processes; as well as in the development of technologies for learning.  

 

b) Facilitate the development, through the preparation and presentation of doctoral thesis, of original research initiatives as well as scientific publications, that contribute to existing knowledge about the meaning, practices, evolution and trends and the impact of technology and digital learning on educational systems, institutions and socio-educational processes. 

 

This doctorate integrates the perspectives of pedagogy and social sciences, educational psychology and computational sciences, from a cross-disciplinary approach to research. To do this, it necessarily applies epistemological, theoretical and methodological approaches that are also diverse. 

The programme is articulated in four broad-spectrum lines of research that accommodate different thesis proposals raised by the UOC professors. By engaging in a thesis proposal, doctoral candidates have the possibility to work together with researchers and/or university research groups and projects and thus progressively acquire the research skills in a professional context. 

The faculty and research staff involved in the programme proceed from the different Faculties of the UOC: Psychology and Education Sciences; Computer Science, Multimedia and Telecommunication; Information and Communication Sciences; Arts and Humanities; Health Sciences; Law and Political Science; and Economics and Business.

The programme aligns with the principles of knowledge and open science, as well as with the objectives for sustainable development proposed by the United Nations in the Agenda 2030. It also encourages the adoption of a gender and inclusive, ethical and socially responsible perspective in research. In this sense, the purpose is to train researchers and professionals with a global vision, critical and committed to the collective creation of knowledge for the improvement of education and learning in today’s society. 

It is recommended to access this doctorate after completing the research specialization of the UOC's Master's degree in Education and ICT (e-learning) programme, or another of a similar nature.

 

Competences

The doctoral programme develops the following basic competencies (as per Spain's Royal Decrees RD 99/2011 and RD 576/2023):

C1. Systematic understanding of a field of study and mastery of the research skills and methods related to this field.

C2. Conceiving, designing or creating, putting into practice and adopting a substantial research or creation process.

C3. Contributing to expanding the frontiers of knowledge through original research.

C4. Developing a critical analysis and assessment and synthesizing new and complex ideas.

C5. Communicating with the academic and scientific community and with society in general regarding the student's areas of knowledge, employing the formats and languages habitually used in their international scientific community.

C6. Fostering scientific, technological, social, artistic or cultural progress in a knowledge-based society, in academic and professional settings.

C7. Fostering open science and citizen science (in accordance with Article 12 of Spain's Organic Law 2/2023, of 22 March) so as to contribute to the status of scientific knowledge as a common good, with assessment of the doctoral student's performance of interdisciplinary activities relating to the different aspects of open science and citizen science, and the development of skills in both disciplines through microcredentials or similar.

Admission profiles

We welcome candidates who are already involved in education; this includes teachers and other education professionals from any type of university or school, who may be professionally active or not, and wish to learn more about technology-mediated education or e-learning. We also welcome public- or private-sector professionals involved in senior management, coordination, policy-making, advisory services, consulting and evaluation of e-learning projects, instructional design or development of digital education resources and environments.

The programme is open both to those interested in building a long-term career in the field of research, in either the business world or academia, and to professionals in this sector seeking to boost their career prospects with doctoral-level education.

Career opportunities

Coordination of online learning programmes for schools, teaching training, universities, vocational training or lifelong learning for businesses.

Primary or secondary school management, including the development of digital transformation plans.

Consultancy for schools or cultural/socio-educational organizations on the development and assessment of online learning projects.

Coordination of innovation or research projects associated with the use of digital technology in education or socio-education-related fields.

Consultancy for public administrations and governmental and non-governmental bodies with an international or global scope in relation to online education and training.

Senior management and consulting in the publishing and development of digital education resources and curricular materials or online learning environments. 

University teaching.

Official qualification

The UOC Doctoral Programme of Education and ITC (e-Learning) is a programme that has been approved by the Spanish Universities Council, and its implementation has been authorized by the Government of Catalonia, in accordance with current legislation.

The UOC's bachelor's, university master's degrees and doctoral programmes have full academic validity throughout Spain; where such is the intention, they are qualifications to perform regulated professions, in accordance with the regulations applicable in each case. 

The certificates for these programmes are issued together with a Diploma Supplement (DS), providing details of what the student studied, their results, the professional competencies obtained and the qualification's level in the Spanish higher education system; the aim of this is to facilitate recognition of the qualification and promote students' and graduates' mobility within the European Higher Education Area (EHEA). 

In other countries, the validity of the official university qualifications issued by the UOC will depend on each specific country's education laws.

Official qualification


The UOC Doctoral Programme of Education and ITC (e-Learning) is a programme that has been approved by the Spanish Universities Council, and its implementation has been authorized by the Government of Catalonia, in accordance with current legislation.

The UOC's bachelor's, university master's degrees and doctoral programmes have full academic validity throughout Spain; where such is the intention, they are qualifications to perform regulated professions, in accordance with the regulations applicable in each case. 

The certificates for these programmes are issued together with a Diploma Supplement (DS), providing details of what the student studied, their results, the professional competencies obtained and the qualification's level in the Spanish higher education system; the aim of this is to facilitate recognition of the qualification and promote students' and graduates' mobility within the European Higher Education Area (EHEA). 

In other countries, the validity of the official university qualifications issued by the UOC will depend on each specific country's education laws.

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    23 Sep 2027

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  • Languages: Catalan, Spanish, English

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Programme quality

The quality of this degree programme is endorsed by the Catalan University Quality Assurance Agency (AQU), which ensures that rigorous standards, including those demanded by the EHEA, are met.

AQU quality seal

Catalan University Quality Assurance Agency.

Doctoral programme in Education and ICT (e-Learning)

Programme of study

Study plan

The study plan of the programme is set up from a series of educational and research activities (courses, seminars and thematic and methodological workshops) aimed at research training in the field of education and technology, which support the development of the doctoral thesis and its defense to obtain the doctor’s degree. 

The learning modality of the doctoral programme is generally at distance and online, with the support of professors, thesis supervisors, tutors and other participants in the research community. Dedication can be part-time or full-time. For the full-time modality, it is advisable to obtain a grant that allows exclusive dedication to the doctorate. Certain grants, such as the UOC doctral grant, may involve residing in Barcelona, so some educational and academic activities of the programme are also offered in face-to-face mode. 

The programme’s vehicle languages are Catalan, Spanish, and English, and learning resources can be in any of these three languages.

Study plan


The study plan of the programme is set up from a series of educational and research activities (courses, seminars and thematic and methodological workshops) aimed at research training in the field of education and technology, which support the development of the doctoral thesis and its defense to obtain the doctor’s degree. 

The learning modality of the doctoral programme is generally at distance and online, with the support of professors, thesis supervisors, tutors and other participants in the research community. Dedication can be part-time or full-time. For the full-time modality, it is advisable to obtain a grant that allows exclusive dedication to the doctorate. Certain grants, such as the UOC doctral grant, may involve residing in Barcelona, so some educational and academic activities of the programme are also offered in face-to-face mode. 

The programme’s vehicle languages are Catalan, Spanish, and English, and learning resources can be in any of these three languages. Therefore, high English language proficiency is required.

Each doctoral candidate, with the guidance of his/her thesis supervisor and his/her cohort tutor, develops a personalized training plan based on the selection of the most appropriate activities for his/her doctoral thesis project, which in turn will contribute to the development of competencies necessary for participation in academic life. As part of these activities, the presentation of works at conferences and the publication of scientific papers during the doctorate are considered essential educational experiences that must be carried out before defending the doctoral thesis.

For the configuration of the personalized training plan, there is an offer of different types of training activities: fundamental and methodological courses, complementary courses, seminars, workshops and courses for professional research development. Some of these activities are mandatory, but most are optional.

Students are encouraged to check with their assigned tutor, which is the appropriate time to complete the various activities listed in their training plan.

Type of training activityDurationTeaching  modeTimingCompulsory or optional
Fundamental CoursessemesterOnline1st or 2nd year (1st semester)Mandatory
Bridging coursessemesterOnline1st year (1st or 2nd semester)Optional
Methodologic fundamental coursessemesterOnline1st or 2nd year (1st semester)Optional
PhD SeminarsTwo monthsOnlineDuring the research periodMandatory
Research, Transfer and enterpreneurship coursessemesterOnlineDuring the research periodOptional
Workshops10 hoursOnlineDuring the research periodOptional
Supervised researchsemesterOnlineDuring the research periodMandatory

Students' learning pathways may include bridging courses. These bridging courses are based on the specific training needs associated with the entry requirements and are assigned by the Doctoral Degree Academic Committee.

If, for example, the student does not have the required B2 level of English, they will be required to study the courses offered by the UOC's Centre for Modern Languages: English B2.1. and English B2.2.

In any event, to complete the doctoral studies, we recommend that students achieve a C1 level of English, which can also be achieved through the English C1.1 and English C1.2 courses.

TimingAssignaturesECTS creditsTypeLanguage
1st or 2nd semesterRecerca en e-learning / Investigación en e-learning6 OptionalCatalan / Spanish
1st or 2nd semesterMètodes de la recerca / Métodos de investigación6 OptionalCatlan / Spanish
1st or 2nd semesterTècniques d'anàlisi de dades / Técnicas de análisis de datos6OptionalCatalan/Spanish
1st or 2nd semesterConstrucció d'eines per la recerca / Construcción de instrumentos para la investigación6OptionalCatalan/Spanish
1st or 2nd semesterEnglish B2.16

Optional

English
1st or 2nd semesterEnglish B2.26OptionalEnglish
     

Courses

These are advanced courses in research methodology, highly recommended, which, if applicable, should be taken between the first year (full-time students) and the second year (part-time students).

In addition, the mandatory subjects Research Design in Social Sciences and E-Learning Thematic Seminar provide the basic competencies for the completion of doctoral theses in the Doctorate of Education and ICT (e-Learning).

Temporal DistributionSubjectCredits (ECTS)TipologyLanguage
1st semester (1st year)Research Design in Social Sciences5OptativeEnglish
1st semester (2nd year)E-Learning Thematic Seminar5OptativeEnglish
1st semester (1st or 2nd year)Advanced Qualitative Methods in Knowledge Society Research5OptativeEnglish
1st semester (1st or 2nd year)Advanced Quantitative Methods in Knowledge Society Research5OptativeEnglish

Research, transfer and entrepreneurship courses

The UOC also offers research, transfer and entrepreneurship courses in English aimed at students, researchers and faculty to foster research in scientific, academic and business fields.

Research, transfer and entrepreneurship courses can be recognized as free elective credits on bachelor's degree courses. If you are studying a doctoral degree at any university and have obtained a competitive grant, you can also study it as part of your training resources.

You can check all the courses in the website: https://www.uoc.edu/es/estudios/doctorados/cursos 

 

The following seminars differ in the extent to which they are compulsory or optional. 

"PhD Seminars" are compulsory as they form part of the doctoral degree assessment and monitoring process.

TimingField of the education and ictECTS creditsTypeLanguage
2nd year (1st semester)Phd Seminar 110CompulsoryEnglish
4th year (1st semester)Phd Seminar 210CompulsoryEnglish

1These seminars are assessed and synchronous and will be on-site and online.

Itinerary and duration

Students studying full-time will complete the programme in a maximum of 4 years, and in a maximum of 7 years if studying part-time, from admission to the programme to the doctoral thesis's defence. This timeframe does not include maternity or paternity leave, or any long-term sick leave that the programme's Academic Committee may consider appropriate to approve.

The Academic Committee may also authorize an extension of these periods for the maximum number of times stipulated by the applicable legislation, and under the conditions determined by the relevant doctoral programme.

The personal training plan is established for each doctoral student after they have enrolled in the programme. This document lists all the training activities, established by the thesis supervisor and approved by the Academic Committee, for the doctoral student's development.

Before the end of the first year, the doctoral student must produce a research plan that includes the aim, questions and objectives to be achieved, the proposed methodology and the resources and time planning to produce the thesis. A positive assessment by the Academic Committee of the research plan submitted in the first year is an essential requirement for continuing in the programme.

The doctoral student must take and successfully complete the specific training activity that is included in their personalized training plan during the programme.

Each doctoral student also creates and maintains an "Activities Document", in which they record all the training activities they carry out as part of their training pathway. In this document, they also reflect on their progress in the research plan and in research development by means of all the activities carried out.

The programme's Academic Committee assesses the progress made in each doctoral student's research plan and Activities Document every year, as well as the reports that the thesis supervisor must issue to that end.

Activities in the organized research period in face-to-face teaching modeCompletion date

Selection and admission

  • Personal interview (in person or over the phone)
  • Results of the admission process
  • Acceptance
February to March -  year 0

Admission

  • Assignment of the doctoral tutor
  • Assignment of a personalized pathway
June - year 0

1st year - 1st semester

  • Completion of courses and activities included on the personalized pathway
  • Participation in the doctoral research seminar
  • Signing of the doctoral candidate agreement
September to February - year 1

1st year - 2nd semester

  • Completion of courses and activities included on the personalized pathway
  • Participation in the doctoral research seminar
  • Drafting of the research plan
  • Elaboration of the document for renewal of the grant by the Thesis Supervisor
  • Assessment of the research plan by the doctoral programme's Academic Committee
February to July - year 1

2nd year

  • Elaboration the record of activities
  • Participation in the PhD Seminar 1
  • Elaboration of the document for renewal of the grant by the Thesis Supervisor
  • Annual progress assessment by the doctoral programme's Academic Committee
  • Preparation of the doctoral thesis
September to July - year 2

3rd year

  • Completion of the doctoral thesis
  • Preliminary assessment of the doctoral thesis by the doctoral programme's Academic Committee
  • Submission of the thesis and registration for the oral examination
  • Oral examination on the doctoral thesis
September to July - year 3

Activities in the organized research period in distance teaching modeCompletion date

Selection and admission

  • Personal interview (in person or over the phone)
  • Results of the admission process
  • Acceptance

February to March -  year 0

Admission

  • Assignment of the doctoral tutor
  • Assignment of a personalized pathway

June - year 0

1st year - 1st semester

  • Completion of courses and activities included on the personalized pathway
  • Signing of the doctoral candidate agreement

September to February - year 1

1st year - 2nd semester

  • Completion of courses and activities included on the personalized pathway
  • Drafting of the research plan
  • Assessment of the research plan by the doctoral programme's Academic Committee

February to July - year 1

2nd year and consecutive years

  • Elaboration the record of activities
  • Participation in the PhD Seminar 1 (2nd year)
  • Participation in the PhD Seminar 2 (4rd year)
  • Annual progress assessment by the doctoral programme's Academic Committee
  • Preparation of the doctoral thesis

September to July - year 2, 3 and 4rd

5rd year

  • Completion of the doctoral thesis
  • Preliminary assessment of the doctoral thesis by the doctoral programme's Academic Committee
  • Submission of the thesis and registration for the oral examination
  • Oral examination on the doctoral thesis

September to July - year 5

Research lines

More information
Doctoral programme in Education and ICT (e-Learning)

Academic team

Doctoral School Management

  • Ferran Adelantado Freixer

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Doctoral programme in Education and ICT (e-Learning)

Call for applications

General requirements

To be admitted to the doctoral programme, applicants must meet both the general requirements stipulated by the UOC and the programme's specific requirements.

First of all, students must submit proof of meeting one of the following sets of requirements:

  • Hold an official Spanish bachelor's degree (or equivalent) and an official university master's degree (or equivalent), having passed at least 300 ECTS credits in the two degree courses.
  • Hold an official Spanish university degree that was issued under a former university education system (a licenciatura, arquitectura or ingeniería degree) and corresponds to level 3 of the MECES (Marco español de cualificaciones para la educación superior) framework.
  • Hold an official university degree that was issued in a European Higher Education Area (EHEA) country, entitles the holder to admission to doctoral studies in that country, and corresponds to level 7 of the European Qualifications Framework (EQF).

General requirements


To be admitted to the doctoral programme, applicants must meet both the general requirements stipulated by the UOC and the programme's specific requirements.

First of all, students must submit proof of meeting one of the following sets of requirements:

  • Hold an official Spanish bachelor's degree (or equivalent) and an official university master's degree (or equivalent), having passed at least 300 ECTS credits in the two degree courses.
  • Hold an official Spanish university degree that was issued under a former university education system (a licenciatura, arquitectura or ingeniería degree) and corresponds to level 3 of the MECES (Marco español de cualificaciones para la educación superior) framework.
  • Hold an official university degree that was issued in a European Higher Education Area (EHEA) country, entitles the holder to admission to doctoral studies in that country, and corresponds to level 7 of the European Qualifications Framework (EQF).
  • Hold an official university degree that was issued in a country outside the European Higher Education Area (EHEA), subject to verification that the qualification is equivalent to an official university master's degree and entitles the holder to admission to doctoral studies in that country.
  • Hold a doctoral degree.
  • Hold an official Spanish bachelor's degree that, in conformity with EU law, comprises at least 300 ECTS credits. In this case, the applicant will have to take the necessary bridging courses, unless the specific doctoral programme includes research training credits that are equivalent in value to the research credits obtained in master's degree studies.
  • Hold an official university degree for which, prior to obtaining a place through the corresponding examination for access to a specialized medical training programme, candidates had to have passed with a favourable assessment at least two years of training in a programme to obtain the official certificate in one of the health science specializations.
  • Hold an official university degree that corresponds to level 3 of the MECES (Marco español de cualificaciones para la educación superior) framework, in accordance with the procedure set forth in Spain's Royal Decree 967/2014, of 21 November, establishing the requirements and procedure for officially recognizing and declaring equivalence with respect to the official university degree programme and academic level and for validating foreign higher education studies, and the procedure for determining correspondence with the MECES levels of the official arquitectura, ingeniería, licenciatura, arquitectura técnica, ingeniería técnica and diplomatura degrees.

Applicants who have not passed the Introduction to Research credits in a university master's degree will need to take the bridging courses determined by each programme, as appropriate.

In the case of applicants who only have an official university bachelor's degree which, in accordance with the rules of EU law, has a duration of 300 ECTS credits, or have not taken and passed a minimum number of Introduction to Research credits in a university master's degree programme, their continuation in the doctoral programme is conditional upon them passing the bridging courses corresponding to the Introduction to Research module, pathway or courses for the corresponding period of academic training.

According to Decree 822/2021, of September 28, students with a disability equal to 33% or more have a reservation of 5% of the places.

Admission requirements

As well as the general and additional requirements established by the University, the doctoral programme in Education and ICT (e-Learning) establishes the following specific requirements:

  • If you're not a citizen of an English-speaking country, you must provide proof of a level of English equal to or higher than B2 in accordance with the Common European Framework of Reference (CEFR).
  • If you have attended school or have completed a bachelor's or master's degree (or equivalent qualification with regards to enrolment in the doctorate programme) in English in a country where English is an official language, you will be deemed to have an equivalent level to the one required.
  • You may also demonstrate your linguistic competency in English by means of another official certificate that proves you have a level equivalent to or higher than the one required. You can consult this equivalency table to see examples of certificates that correspond to these levels.

Admission requirements


As well as the general and additional requirements established by the University, the doctoral programme in Education and ICT (e-Learning) establishes the following specific requirements:

  • If you're not a citizen of an English-speaking country, you must provide proof of a level of English equal to or higher than B2 in accordance with the Common European Framework of Reference (CEFR).
  • If you have attended school or have completed a bachelor's or master's degree (or equivalent qualification with regards to enrolment in the doctorate programme) in English in a country where English is an official language, you will be deemed to have an equivalent level to the one required.
  • You may also demonstrate your linguistic competency in English by means of another official certificate that proves you have a level equivalent to or higher than the one required. You can consult this equivalency table to see examples of certificates that correspond to these levels.

Candidates for the part-time (online) doctoral programme who do not meet the required level will have the opportunity to access the doctoral programme with a B1 level if they undertake to attain a B2 level before completing the research plan at the end of the first year. According to regulations, if the student does not attain this level, the research plan cannot be approved.

If you wish to enrol in the programme on a full-time basis, you must provide proof of a level equal to or higher than B2 from the time of application.

The UOC's Centre for Modern Languages offers English courses to attain the minimum level required for admission into the different doctoral programmes.

The UOC offers an online English language proficiency test, which can be accessed via this link, to accredit your knowledge of English. A score of between 72 and 94 accredits a level corresponding to B2 as defined by the CEFR. When taking this test, you must specify the code that corresponds to the UOC (Universitat Oberta de Catalunya): 4418. This code does not exempt the student from paying the corresponding exam cost and fees.

Meeting the above requirements does not guarantee admission to the doctoral programme. These requirements must be met in order to apply for admission to the doctoral programme.

If you apply for a UOC grant, you must accredit a level equal to or higher than B2 from the time of application. For other grants, financial aid or research contracts, please consult the terms and conditions and requirements for each case (level of English and part-time or full-time format).

Admission documents

To apply for admission to the UOC doctoral programme in Education and ICT (e-Learning), you must submit the following documents:


- A photocopy of your DNI, NIE or passport.

- A certificate attesting to the level of English required by the doctoral programme (B2).

- Endorsement letter issued by the UOC researcher supporting you as a candidate and your doctoral research project. This letter is essential for you to be considered for admission. To request this letter, you must review the research lines described here, choose the thesis proposal that best suits your research interests and contact the responsible researcher.

- Research project. A document of no more than five pages describing your research idea and how it relates to the thesis proposal you have chosen. This document is essential for you to be considered for admission and must include the following sections:

Admission documents


To apply for admission to the UOC doctoral programme in Education and ICT (e-Learning), you must submit the following documents:


- A photocopy of your DNI, NIE or passport.

- A certificate attesting to the level of English required by the doctoral programme (B2).

- Endorsement letter issued by the UOC researcher supporting you as a candidate and your doctoral research project. This letter is essential for you to be considered for admission. To request this letter, you must review the research lines described here, choose the thesis proposal that best suits your research interests and contact the responsible researcher.

- Research project. A document of no more than five pages describing your research idea and how it relates to the thesis proposal you have chosen. This document is essential for you to be considered for admission and must include the following sections:

  • Purpose and justification of the research, explaining how it fits into the chosen line of research and thesis proposal.

  • Theoretical background and brief state of the art of the chosen topic.

  • Research problem and questions.

  • Outline of research methodology and context.

  • Expected results.

  • References.

- Contributions and supporting evidence. You must complete and submit the contributions template in order to be considered for admission. (You can edit this template with Adobe. You can also find it in a Word format in the Virtual Campus under Admission Requirements section)This will contain a selection of contributions, chosen at your own discretion and accompanied by a brief explanation, which should demonstrate and enable assessment of your prior knowledge, experience and skills as they relate to doctoral study. You must provide evidence for each contribution. This evidence may be tangible (where possible) or merely mentioned. Examples of evidence include previous research (in Catalan, Spanish or English), letters of recommendation, products resulting from a project or study, or activities included in your CV.

- Curriculum Vitae
This should include details of your education and professional and/or academic experience.

- Letter of motivation/introduction
A brief, two-page presentation of your professional and educational background in research and in the field of education and ICT, including your motivation to undertake research and focus on the chosen topic, to apply for the doctoral programme and, if applicable, to apply for a grant. You should describe your aspirations and explain how the doctoral programme fits into your career plans. It is also important to indicate your availability and the conditions under which you intend to pursue the doctorate, including whether it will be full-time or part-time (distance learning).

- Evidence that you meet the admission requirements
Further information can be found in the relevant section of the Campus Secretary's Office. If you have obtained a degree in a higher education system outside the European Higher Education Area (EHEA) and it has not been officially recognised (homologado), you will need to authenticate it through diplomatic channels (or, if necessary, through the Hague Convention Apostille). If you have certificates, degrees or academic transcripts that are not written in an official language of Spain or in English, they must be accompanied by a certified translation into Catalan, Spanish or English. Failure to submit these documents, or discrepancies between them and the information given in the application form, may result in non-admission to the doctoral programme.

- Documentation that proves compliance with the access requirements:

  • Academic certificates corresponding to your education to date, detailing the courses taken and the marks obtained, the dates, the type of course, the number of credits and the average grade in your academic record (if these certificates have not been submitted already as proof of fulfilment of the admission requirements).

  • If the academic certificates are from a foreign institution, you must submit the Declaration of equivalence of average grades issued by the Ministry of Science, Innovation and Universities.

  • For any Spanish official university degree certificate, you must provide the record of its entry in the Ministry of Science, Innovation and Universities' registry of degree certificates, or alternatively provide a copy of the degree certificate and the corresponding transcript or Diploma Supplement.

  • Any master's degree certificate issued in another European Higher Education Area (EHEA) country must entitle the holder to admission to doctoral studies in that country and must correspond to level 7 of the European Qualifications Framework (EQF). To support this you must provide a copy of the master's degree certificate and the corresponding Diploma Supplement. 

  • For any university qualifications from higher education systems outside of the European Higher Education Area (EHEA) that have not obtained official recognition in Spain, you must provide a copy of the master's degree certificate and the corresponding transcript, together with certification from the university that the qualification entitles the holder to admission to doctoral studies in that country.

If the certificates and academic records are not written in an official language of Spain or in English, the documentation must be accompanied by a sworn translation into Catalan, Spanish or English.

You will find more information on the corresponding page in the Procedures section of the Virtual Campus > Doctoral programme admissions documentation. 

If you fail to provide this documentation or there are significant inconsistencies between it and the information in your application, your application to the doctoral programme may be rejected.

Once your admission documentation has been checked and your application accepted, your admission to the doctoral programme is subject to your submission of the official academic documents, duly legalized in accordance with the country in which they were issued.

Finally, it is recommended to sign a declaration of responsibility that includes a list of all the documents submitted, using this template (you can edit this template with Adobe Acrobat, or find it in Word format in the access requirements section of the virtual campus).

 

Evaluation criteria

All applications that meet the requirements will be evaluated by the doctoral programme's academic committee according to the criteria and merits listed in the table below:

CRITERION (dimension)

CRITERIA (elements, merits)

DOCUMENTS / EVIDENCE

MAXIMUM SCORE

1. Academic record

Average mark (bachelor's degree)

Average mark (master's degree)

Average mark calculations


Academic transcripts

15




25

2. Research project


Project suitability:

- Degree of definition of the research idea, relevance, interest and fit.
- Knowledge of the field (correct approach to the problem, appropriate references).
- Research competence (adequacy, methodology, correct formulation, questions, consistency, results).

Evaluation criteria


All applications that meet the requirements will be evaluated by the doctoral programme's academic committee according to the criteria and merits listed in the table below:

CRITERION (dimension)

CRITERIA (elements, merits)

DOCUMENTS / EVIDENCE

MAXIMUM SCORE

1. Academic record

Average mark (bachelor's degree)

Average mark (master's degree)

Average mark calculations


Academic transcripts

15




25

2. Research project


Project suitability:

- Degree of definition of the research idea, relevance, interest and fit.
- Knowledge of the field (correct approach to the problem, appropriate references).
- Research competence (adequacy, methodology, correct formulation, questions, consistency, results).


- Academic skills (academic writing, use of information sources, etc.).

Research project presented

20

3. Education and research experience

Previous knowledge and/or experience and development of academic and scientific skills (academic writing, use of information sources, use of data for decision-making, application of research methods, etc.).

Contributions / Evidence presented

20

4. Professional experience and personal skills

Previous knowledge and experience in the field of education and ICT, education and/or other fields related to the research topic.

Personal, professional and/or social action skills.

Contributions / Evidence presented

20

TOTAL

 

100

 

EVALUATION AND SELECTION PROCEDURE

The first evaluation phase is carried out based on the documentation submitted by each candidate and the score of all dimensions using an evaluation rubric. This phase generates a total score that makes it possible to establish a ranking among the applications evaluated. A minimum score threshold of 50 points (out of a maximum of 100) is established that candidates must obtain in this phase in order to be accepted. 

In the case of candidatures that opt ​​for a grant (and occasional cases where the committee deems it necessary) a second phase of evaluation is carried out consisting of an interview with the candidate. This interview is carried out by a member of the academic committee and the UOC researcher who has endorsed the candidacy. The purpose is to contrast and clarify the merits, aptitudes and motivations argued through the documentation presented and above all to assess their suitability to do the doctorate.

The assessment of the interview, through a set of criteria also through the rubric, allows a maximum of 10 points to be obtained (note that grant candidates cannot obtain a score of 0 for any of the criteria subject to evaluation in this phase). The final score is added to the one obtained in the first phase, and the new score makes it possible to obtain the final ranking that decides which candidates win the grant.

Finally, there are two rankings of the applications evaluated, one for those who opt for a grant and one for those who don't. Based on these, two ordered lists are drawn up, one for the candidates who are proposed to obtain the grant and one for the candidates admitted to the doctoral program in the part-time modality (without grant). In total, the admitted candidates cannot exceed 20 places. Candidates who dont receive a grant, or those who are not admitted due to having exceeded the 20 places, are placed on a waiting list.

Calendar

1 December 2025: Start of the application period for admission to the doctoral programmes.

31 January 2026: End of the call for applications for access and admission to doctoral programmes.

4 March 2026: Publication of the provisional lists of submitted applications. The lists will be published on the Doctoral School website.

5 March to 11 March 2026: Period for appeals of submitted applications (documentation subject to amendment).

17 March 2026: Publication of the final lists of submitted applications. The lists will be published on the Doctoral School website.

11 May 2026: Publication of the provisional resolution on the accepted online and granted candidates (Interuniversity programmes).

Calendar


1 December 2025: Start of the application period for admission to the doctoral programmes.

31 January 2026: End of the call for applications for access and admission to doctoral programmes.

4 March 2026: Publication of the provisional lists of submitted applications. The lists will be published on the Doctoral School website.

5 March to 11 March 2026: Period for appeals of submitted applications (documentation subject to amendment).

17 March 2026: Publication of the final lists of submitted applications. The lists will be published on the Doctoral School website.

11 May 2026: Publication of the provisional resolution on the accepted online and granted candidates (Interuniversity programmes).

12 May to 22 May 2026: Period for appeals of the selection of online and granted candidates (Interuniversity programmes). 

29 May 2025: Publication of the final resolution on the candidates admitted to the doctoral programmes and those who are granted (Interuniversity programmes). The lists will be published on the Doctoral School website.

July 2026: Start of the enrolment period 2026-27.

September 2026: Start of the academic year 2026-27.

 
Doctoral programme in Education and ICT (e-Learning)

Request access

Apply for the Welcome and Information Service is a free, no-obligation procedure that provides you with a user name and password that will allow you to enter the UOC's Virtual Campus, from where you will be able to:

1.    Contact experts who will help you settle any doubts you may have about applying.
2.    Consult the Campus Secretary's Office for information about the programme of studies, enrolment prices, documentation, etc.

Access requirements

Before requesting access, check that you meet the requirements for the programme you want to be admitted to.

Access form

On the access form, you must give your personal details and the educational level you have attained.

Access Documentation

You will find a list of the documentation you need when you request access and can consult the Campus Secretary's Office.

 

Discounts

If you are eligible for any of the discounts stated in the Price Decree, you will have to submit the appropriate documentation, following the instructions given by the virtual Secretary's Office.

Once you have completed your enrolment there is a fourteen day period within which you may exercise your right to withdraw your enrolment.

Virtual campus

After you have requested access, you will receive a user name and password that will allow you to access the Virtual Campus, where you will find all the information and resources you may need.

Researcher

You will find the information to contact the lead researcher in the "research lines" section. The researcher can provide support for preparing your application and will be your sponsor, if he or she agrees. Once you have been admitted to the programme, he or she will advise and guide you in choosing courses, in accordance with your prior academic background, your interests and the amount of time you have.

Virtual Secretary's Office

There is a Procedure on the Campus where you can consult and manage all academic matters, such as viewing the programme of studies, payment options or the discounts available. 

You can complete the admission form the virtual campus Procedures / Doctoral programme admission documentation, where you will have to give your academic details, whether you want to apply for a grant and the research line you are interested in. 

You must submit an enrolment proposal after having chosen the courses you want to follow during the semester, which your tutor will analyse so that you can complete enrolment with his or her counselling. It is a step prior to completing enrolment.

Having completed the previous step, you must attach the documentation in the same section. You can see which documentation you must attach in the corresponding section within Procedures / Doctoral programme admission documentation.

When you have completed all the steps, the doctoral programme's academic committee will assess the applications that have been submitted. 

If you pass the first phase of the admission process, you will receive notification confirming that you have entered the second phase and a telephone interview will be scheduled.

If you pass the second phase of the admission process, you will receive notification to confirm that you have been admitted. You will have a maximum of one month (counting from the admission notification) to confirm your acceptance of the place on the doctoral programme; if this confirmation from you is not received, you will not be admitted to the programme.

It is at this point that you will be able to complete enrolment, choosing your preferred payment option from among those available. If you are eligible for any of the discounts stated in the Price Decree, you will have to submit the appropriate documentation, following the instructions given by the virtual Secretary's Office.

Remember that once you have enrolled, you will have ten days to send the admission documentation.

The Government of Catalonia establishes the public prices for credits and other academic services charged by public universities in Catalonia and the UOC. You can consult the prices in Decree 125/2023, of June 28th.

The fees will be those applicable when enrolment is completed. Subject to annual revisions.

Price and enrolment Fees
Price per credit
32,28€/cr*
Price per learning resources credit
15,16€/cr*
Biannual Fees
Fee for supervision, tutorship and continous assessment of the doctoral thesis
200,56€
Fee for the management of your record
54,54€
Fee for learning support services
101,47€
Fees
Fee for requesting your certificate
218,15€
Fee for oral examination and defence of the doctoral thesis
156,87€
Fee for requesting your record
54,54€
Academic pathway

This programme belongs to an academic pathway. Find out about the studies with which you can achieve your goals.

See pathway