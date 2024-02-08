Discounts
To benefit from any discounts, students must submit the relevant documents before they enrol or, if this is not possible, no later than 15 calendar days after teaching begins.
Andorran students are entitled to the same exemptions and/or rebates as Spanish students.
These discounts cannot be used in conjunction with discounts for UOC Alumni or companies. Take advantage of whichever offers you the best deal.
Students whose status as a member of a large family is certified in Spain are eligible for the following discounts, according to their category:
- The special category of Spain's large family status entitles you to full exemption from payment for learning credits and administration of the academic record, prices set by the Government of Catalonia's decree.
- The general category of Spain's large family status entitles you to a 50% rebate on payment for learning credits and administration of the academic record, prices set by the Government of Catalonia's decree.
Students whose status as a member of a large family is certified in other countries are eligible for the following discounts, according to their category:
- Special category of the large family status: 15% discount on learning resources and learning support services.
- General category of the large family status: 7.5% discount on learning resources and learning support services.
Students with a level of disability recognized in Spain as equal to or greater than 33% are entitled to full exemption from payment for learning credits and administration of the academic record, prices set by the Government of Catalonia's decree.
Students who have the same level of disability certified by the competent authority in any other country are entitled to a 15% discount on learning resources and learning support services.
If the disability is certified retroactively, the documents supporting this should be submitted within 15 calendar days of the certification date.
Students (and their spouses and children) who have been certified by the competent authority in Spain as victims of a terrorist act are entitled to full exemption from payment for learning credits and administration of the academic record, prices set by the Government of Catalonia's decree.
Students (and their spouses and children) who have been certified by the competent authority in another country as victims of a terrorist act are entitled to a 15% discount on learning resources and learning support services.
Students (and their dependent children) who have been certified by the competent authority in Spain as victims of gender-based violence are entitled to full exemption from payment for learning credits and administration of the academic record, prices set by the Government of Catalonia's decree.
Students (and their dependent children) who have been certified by the competent authority in another country as victims of gender-based violence are entitled to a 15% discount on learning resources and learning support services.
If you're a bachelor's, university master's or doctoral degree student and a victim of violence against women perpetrated by someone other than your partner, you can benefit from an exemption from paying the fee for academic teaching services (enrolment credits), the fee for managing your academic record and the enrolment fee for the 2023/2024 academic year.
You are only eligible for this exemption if you live or work in Catalonia.
Students who are beneficiaries of the minimum living income allowance are exempt from paying for teaching-related academic services (enrolment credits) and from the fee for handling their academic record and enrolment.
Students who belong to UOC Alumni are entitled to a discount on learning resources and learning support services.
- UOC Alumni: 10% discount
You are eligible for this discount if you have obtained a bachelor's degree, master's degree, postgraduate qualification, llicenciatura, diplomatura or enginyeria from the UOC.
If you are entitled to this discount, you should enter the corresponding code in the Conditions section when you enrol. Find the discount codes on the Alumni website.
If you are eligible for this discount and you also enrol early, the discount for early enrolment will be applied first and then the other discount will be applied to the remaining amount.
The UOC offers discounts to the companies which participate in and support the training of their employees. An agreement must be signed with the University.
Any employee with ties to a company or institution that has a collaboration agreement with the UOC can enjoy benefits and enrolment fee discounts for the University's catalogue of programmes.
These discounts are not compatible with those intended for other groups and UOC Alumni. Take advantage of the most beneficial one for you.
Students considered to be elite athletes, members of a federation belonging to the Sports Federation Union of Catalonia (UFEC) or with a link to the High Performance Centre (CAR) in Sant Cugat, are entitled to a discount on the enrolment fee.