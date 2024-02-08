Research, transfer and entrepreneurship courses in Introduction to Patents and Intellectual Property Protection

The course's content comprises materials in audiovisual format. Students must watch the videos of the master classes and complete the associated practical exercises.

They will also be provided with a virtual classroom where a consultant, an expert in the entrepreneurial spirit, will guide them through their learning process. Once they have viewed each chapter, students will be encouraged to ask any questions they may have and discuss the issues dealt with in the materials with their classmates.

Students must complete continuous assessment activities around a product that needs to be protected (it can be a product in which they are interested or a fictitious one, if there is no real-world requirement). They must also be involved in debates steered or participated in by the instructor.

Prior knowledge

Although no prior knowledge associated with the content of this programme is required, having a B2-equivalent (CEFR) level of En...