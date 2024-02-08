Research, transfer and entrepreneurship courses in Introduction to Patents and Intellectual Property Protection

Request information
Presentation

The UOC offers four research, transfer and entrepreneurship courses in english, for students, researchers and faculty to promote research in the academic, scientific and business fields.

Introduction to patents and intellectual property provides a general understanding of intellectual property-related issues. The aim of this course is to ensure researchers understand the mechanisms available to them to protect the results of their research, as well as to guarantee the ethical use of the creations of others.
Programme of study

Objectives

The goal of this course is to provide an overview of intellectual and industrial properties to understand the main mechanisms for protecting knowledge itself, as well as to foster ethical behaviour with regard to the use of third-party work.

Additionally, it has a series of specific goals, such as:

  • To understand the concept of copyright as a system for protecting intellectual creations in general and software in particular.
  • To appreciate the limitations of industrial protection of the results of the exploitation of research.
  • To know how to analyse the licences of results and understand the main legal rules applicable, especially with regard to software licences.
  • To understand the most common uses, restrictions and prohibitions in an ownership transfer and exploitation licence.
  • To identify the most common free software and content licences (GPL, Creative Commons, etc.)
  • To learn how to contemplate Copy...

Competencies

During the course, participants will develop a raft of competencies, both interdisciplinary and specific, of use to their research activities and professional careers.

 

Interdisciplinary competencies:

  • Analysing and summarizing information.
  • Working in a team and in multidisciplinary environments.
  • Interpreting academic texts and documents and conveying their content to others.
  • Behaving ethically and responsibly in professional practice.
  • The capacity to apply information and communication technologies to the relevant field.

 

Specific competencies:

  • Identifying the legal framework governing the protection and exploitation of research results.
  • Recognizing which research results can be legally protected.
Methodology

The course's content comprises materials in audiovisual format. Students must watch the videos of the master classes and complete the associated practical exercises.

They will also be provided with a virtual classroom where a consultant, an expert in the entrepreneurial spirit, will guide them through their learning process. Once they have viewed each chapter, students will be encouraged to ask any questions they may have and discuss the issues dealt with in the materials with their classmates.

Students must complete continuous assessment activities around a product that needs to be protected (it can be a product in which they are interested or a fictitious one, if there is no real-world requirement). They must also be involved in debates steered or participated in by the instructor.

 

Prior knowledge

Content

This course will be given over one semester, with an academic workload of 2 ECTS credits.

 

Index of contents

1. Intellectual or industrial property?

2. The legal framework for intellectual property

2.1. Copyright

3. The legal framework for industrial property

3.1. Patents

3.2. Utility models

3.3. Designs

3.4. Trademarks

 4. The concept of the author

4.1. Co-authorship and co-ownership

4.2. University ownership and business ownership

5. Open access: advantages and obligations

6. Technology transfer

6.1. Ownership exploitation licences

6.2. Free licences

Academic team

