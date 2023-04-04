Online Research, transfer and entrepreneurship courses in Introduction to Patents and Intellectual Property Protection
Presentation
The UOC offers four research, transfer and entrepreneurship courses in english, for students, researchers and faculty to promote research in the academic, scientific and business fields.
Introduction to patents and intellectual property provides a general understanding of intellectual property-related issues. The aim of this course is to ensure researchers understand the mechanisms available to them to protect the results of their research, as well as to guarantee the ethical use of the creations of others.
Date
15 Feb 2024
Online
100%
2
Credits
Enrolment: October 31, 2023
Language: English
Price: 263.82 €
