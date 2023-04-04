Frequently asked questions (FAQs)

How to study
The UOC's course offering consists of more than 850 online qualifications of the following types:
Bachelor's degrees
With a study load of 240 ECTS (European Credit Transfer System) credits and an estimated duration of 8 semesters, the UOC's bachelor's degrees offer a flexible, profession-focused university education.
They are official qualifications recognized by the European Higher Education Area (EHEA). They are endorsed by the National Agency for Quality Assessment and Accreditation of Spain (ANECA) and the Catalan University Quality Assurance Agency (AQU Catalunya), which assure rigour and compliance with the standards demanded by the European university system.
The bachelor's degrees lead to obtainment of an official certificate awarded by the Spanish Ministry of Education, Culture and Sport.
The equivalents to the bachelor's degrees in Latin America are the so-called licenciaturas, or undergraduate university courses in some countries.
University master's degrees
These are official courses with a study load of 60 ECTS credits, a minimum duration of two semesters, equivalent to the so-called maestrías in Latin America. The master's degrees allow specialization in profession-based and academic fields, and also provide access to doctoral studies.
Like the bachelor's degrees, they are official qualifications adapted to the European Higher Education Area (EHEA). They are endorsed by the National Agency for Quality Assessment and Accreditation of Spain (ANECA) and the Catalan University Quality Assurance Agency (AQU Catalunya). They are backed by an exhaustive internal quality assurance system that guarantees their rigour and compliance with the standards demanded by the European university system.
The university master's degrees lead to obtainment of an official certificate awarded by the Spanish Ministry of Education, Culture and Sport. The equivalent qualifications in other countries are the magisters, maestrías and postgraduate studies.
Postgraduate education
The UOC offers more than 300 programmes distributed in 12 fields of knowledge, guaranteed by the application of internal protocols to assure compliance with the quality standards demanded by the European university system.
The UOC's postgraduate education includes master's degrees, postgraduate diplomas and specializations. Depending on the number of ECTS credits, the duration of the postgraduate programmes ranges between 6 months and 2 years, approximately.
Language courses
The UOC's Centre for Modern Languages offers online courses in English, French, German, Chinese, Japanese and Catalan, adapted to the Common European Framework of Reference for Languages (CEFR).
Seminars, short courses and open courses
During the year, the UOC offers short courses and seminars (25 hours), as well as open courses in subjects from all of the fields covered at the University, which are available independently of any prior qualifications or knowledge you may have.
In addition, through UOC X, the UOC offers courses that prepare students for taking the entrance examinations required to pursue university education in Spain.
Doctoral degrees
At present, the UOC offers three online doctoral programmes: The doctoral programme in Education and ICT (e-learning), the doctoral programme in the Information and Knowledge Society, and the doctoral programme in Network and Information Technologies.
The UOC also offers research, transfer and entrepreneurship courses targeting students, researchers and academics to promote research in academic, scientific and business fields.
As an online university, the UOC's courses are open to the world and provide flexibility in time and space. At present, courses are offered in Catalan, Spanish and English. Students can enrol online and follow an online continuous assessment process plus a final examination. In the case of students living outside of Spain, the final examination can be virtual (online) in most courses, except those that have a mandatory final on-site examination (a minority of the programmes of studies).
All of the courses can be taken fully online by means of the Virtual Campus. In the case of the bachelor's degrees or the open courses, the final assessment of these programmes' courses can generally be done virtually; if it is decided to hold an on-site examination, the UOC will establish local centres in the country of origin. In the case of the university master's degrees and the postgraduate programmes, assessment of these programmes' courses can be completely virtual.
This is the place that can be accessed without physical barriers from anywhere and at any time, where students will find the necessary tools for study and communication. It is a university campus that students can carry with them in their pocket and which they can access from anywhere in the world, enter its classrooms, consult activities or carry out administrative procedures in the Secretary's Office, etc.
Authors, professors and professionals prepare content for the UOC. They are learning resources adapted to the needs of each course and, because of that, they can have very varied formats: text, website, audiobook, videobook, etc.
Through the use of information and communication technologies, the UOC's educational model puts the student at the core of the learning process. In our University, the student is the main player of an education process; he manages his own time, plans his pace of study and builds his own academic itinerary.
Yes, the continuous assessment guarantees students' academic progress, ensuring that they get the most out of the course. During the entire academic process, the course instructor provides personalized guidance to students in their studies.
The bachelor's degrees, university master's degrees and doctoral degrees awarded by the UOC are official university qualifications that are valid throughout Spain and the countries included in the European Higher Education Area (EHEA). As such, they entitle their holders to benefit from the rights granted, in each case, by currently valid Spanish legislation.
The validity in other countries of the official university qualifications awarded by the UOC will be determined in each case by each country's laws on education.
The Universitat Oberta de Catalunya's Secretary's Office performs the necessary procedures so that the UOC's official qualifications or other academic documents are also official outside of Spain. Until recently, this type of procedure had to be channelled through the Ministry of Education, Culture and Sport and the Ministry of Justice. Now, they can be requested through the UOC's Secretary's Office.
The UOC's Virtual Campus offers two new procedures if your official UOC certificate or other academic documents must be valid in other Hague Convention member countries.
Until recently, this type of procedure had to carried out first directly at the Ministry of Education, Culture and Sport and then at the Ministry of Justice. Now, they can be requested through the UOC's Virtual Campus.
If you want the certificate to be valid in a country that is not a member of the Hague Convention: it must be legalized, taking it first to the Ministry of Education, Culture and Sport and then to the Ministry of Foreign Affairs and Cooperation. You will find further information at the Ministry of Education, Culture and Sport's website.
Legalizing an official certificate
The Virtual Campus performs the necessary procedures so that your official UOC certificate will be valid in the Hague Convention member countries. To apply for legalization, you must either have the official certificate or the accepted application for the certificate. You must authorize the University to submit the necessary documentation (included the title signed) and make a payment. You will receive the legalized certificate between 12 and 14 weeks after confirming the shipment option.
Further information at the Virtual Campus: Procedures / Document requests
The UOC-certified master's degree or postgraduate diploma certificate
If you need your UOC-certified master's degree or postgraduate diploma certificate to be valid outside of Spain, you can ask for it to be legalized by a notary. The procedure usually takes about six months. When it is ready, we will notify you by email and you will receive the legalization as an addendum to the certificate.
Further information at the Virtual Campus: Procedures / Document requests
Legalized academic documents
This request must be made to legalize a batch of documents: the provisional certificate, the personal academic transcript, the programmes and the course plans. The procedure includes all the documents; they cannot be requested separately.
These two procedures are added to the option of requesting preparation of course programmes for legalization that was already being offered.
Further information at the Virtual Campus: Secretary's Office / Procedures / Document requests
The legalization procedures certify the authenticity of the public documents. They are only done for countries that have signed the Hague Convention. Legalized documents issued in a country that has signed the Convention can be recognized in any other Convention signatory country without any further authentication being required.
Further information about the single legalization or Apostille on the Ministry of Justice's website.
Each country decides the procedure for revalidating or recognizing the university qualifications awarded by foreign universities.
Recognition of official Spanish qualifications in Argentina
The procedure for validation of foreign university qualifications in Argentina is carried out through the country's Ministry of Education.
You can find out more at:
Recognition of official Spanish qualifications in Chile
The revalidation and recognition procedure can be carried out through the Ministry of Foreign Affairs of Chile.
You can find out more at:
Validation of official Spanish qualifications in Colombia
The procedure is carried out at the Ministry of National Education.
You can find out more at:
Recognition and registration of official Spanish qualifications in Ecuador
The procedure is carried out by the Secretaría de Educación Superior, Ciencia, Tecnología e Innovación (Department of Higher Education, Science, Technology and Innovation, SENESCYT).
According to SENESCYT regulations, for the time being the following will be excluded from the list for automatic official recognition: the bachelor's degrees in Telecommunications Technology and Speech Therapy and the master's degree programmes in Bioinformatics and Biostatistics, Telecommunications Engineering, Neuropsychology, Nutrition and Health, General Health Psychology and Child and Adolescent Psychology.
For more information, please visit this link:
Revalidation of official Spanish qualifications in Mexico
A change to acuerdo 286 of Mexico's higher education law has made it possible to validate official Spanish qualifications with the country's Secretaría de Educación Pública (Ministry of Public Education). This applies for all fields of study with the exception of qualifications for regulated professions ¿ such as Health Sciences, Law or Political Science qualifications for which the validation procedure is different.
You can find out more at:
- Mexican Directorate-General for Accreditation, Incorporation and Revalidation website
- List of Recognized Spanish Institutions
- Spanish Ministry of Education, Culture and Sport Website
Recognition of official Spanish qualifications in Peru
The procedure is carried out at the National Department of Higher University Education (SUNEDU).
You can find out more at:
The UOC's educational model provides constant tutoring to the student.
The university master's degrees are official qualifications that certify a particular professional or academic specialization and also entitle to admission to doctoral studies.
They are official qualifications adapted to the European Higher Education Area (EHEA) and endorsed by the National Agency for Quality Assessment and Accreditation of Spain (ANECA) and the Catalan University Quality Assurance Agency (AQU Catalunya).
The UOC-certified master's degrees (maestrías in Latin America), however, are high-level programmes aimed at professional specialization and the acquisition of the qualified skills. Their study plan encompasses postgraduate programmes and specializations for developing a results-focused career. The UOC-certified master's degrees do not entitle to admission to doctoral studies.
The UOC-certified master's degrees are guaranteed by the application of internal protocols to assure compliance with the quality standards demanded by the European university system.
The Library allows access to all the information resources. The catalogue and the digital collection include both physical documents and digital and electronic documents, which can be accessed directly from their bibliographic record. Access is also provided to other catalogues around the world.
Complementing all this information, the Library also offers research and learning services, bibliographical information, document searches, training in information skills and a variety of personalized services that make students' work easier, enabling them to perform and supplement their work easily and efficiently.
There are no age requirements for studying at the UOC. The only requirement is having completed the prior education indicated for each specific course, in those cases where it is required.
