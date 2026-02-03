Frequently asked questions (FAQs)

The UOC offers more than 850 online programmes, which can be classified as follows:

Bachelor's degrees

With a study workload of 240 ECTS (European Credit Transfer System) credits and an estimated duration of 8 semesters, the UOC's bachelor's degree programmes offer flexible university education designed with the professional world in mind.

These are official qualifications recognized by the European Higher Education Area (EHEA). They are endorsed by the Spanish National Agency for Quality Assessment and Accreditation (ANECA) and the Catalan University Quality Assurance Agency (AQU), which ensure rigour and compliance with the standards required by the European university system.

The degrees lead to the award of an official degree by the Spanish Ministry of Education and Vocational Training.

Bachelor's degrees are equivalent to a licenciatura in Latin America (pregrado in some countries).

Minors

A minor is a specialization studied within a bachelor's degree programme to learn about a specific field in greater depth and strengthen students' professional profiles.

University master's degrees

These are official courses with a minimum study workload of 60 ECTS credits and a minimum duration of two semesters. They are equivalent to maestrías in Latin America. Master's degrees offer professional and academic specialization, and qualify students for access to doctoral studies.

Like bachelor's degrees, they are official degrees aligned with European Higher Education Area (EHEA) standards and endorsed by the Spanish National Agency for Quality Assessment and Accreditation (ANECA) and the Catalan University Quality Assurance Agency (AQU). They have an exhaustive internal quality assurance system that ensures rigour and compliance with the standards required by the European university system.

University master's degrees result in the award of an official degree from the Spanish Ministry of Education, Culture and Sport. Equivalent degrees in other countries are magister, maestría and postgraduate studies.

Lifelong learning

The UOC offers more than 300 programmes in 12 areas of knowledge backed by the application of internal protocols to meet the quality standards required by the European university system.

The UOC's Lifelong Learning programme includes master's degrees, postgraduate courses, expert diplomas and specialization diplomas. Depending on the number of ECTS credits, the duration of postgraduate courses ranges from approximately 6 months to 2 years.

Language courses

The UOC's Centre for Modern Languages offers online continuing education courses in English, French, German, Chinese, Japanese and Catalan, adapted to the Common European Framework of Reference for Languages (CEFR).

Seminars and courses

Throughout the year, the UOC offers short courses and seminars (25 hours), as well as courses that can be taken freely in any of the university's fields of study, irrespective of previous training and knowledge.

As part of its continuing education initiatives, the UOC also has courses that enable students to take Spanish university entrance exams.

Doctoral studies

The UOC currently offers nine online doctoral programmes: Business Administration and Management (interuniversity); Bioinformatics (interuniversity): Education and ICT (E-learning); Humanities and Communication; Health and Psychology; Information and Knowledge Society; Network and Information Technologies; Law, Politics and Economics; and Tourism (interuniversity).

The UOC also offers research, knowledge transfer and entrepreneurship courses to students, researchers and teaching staff to support academic, scientific and business-focused research.