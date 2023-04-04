Frequently asked questions (FAQs)

The UOC's course offering consists of more than 850 online qualifications of the following types:

Bachelor's degrees

With a study load of 240 ECTS (European Credit Transfer System) credits and an estimated duration of 8 semesters, the UOC's bachelor's degrees offer a flexible, profession-focused university education.

They are official qualifications recognized by the European Higher Education Area (EHEA). They are endorsed by the National Agency for Quality Assessment and Accreditation of Spain (ANECA) and the Catalan University Quality Assurance Agency (AQU Catalunya), which assure rigour and compliance with the standards demanded by the European university system.

The bachelor's degrees lead to obtainment of an official certificate awarded by the Spanish Ministry of Education, Culture and Sport.

The equivalents to the bachelor's degrees in Latin America are the so-called licenciaturas, or undergraduate university courses in some countries.

University master's degrees

These are official courses with a study load of 60 ECTS credits, a minimum duration of two semesters, equivalent to the so-called maestrías in Latin America. The master's degrees allow specialization in profession-based and academic fields, and also provide access to doctoral studies.

Like the bachelor's degrees, they are official qualifications adapted to the European Higher Education Area (EHEA). They are endorsed by the National Agency for Quality Assessment and Accreditation of Spain (ANECA) and the Catalan University Quality Assurance Agency (AQU Catalunya). They are backed by an exhaustive internal quality assurance system that guarantees their rigour and compliance with the standards demanded by the European university system.

The university master's degrees lead to obtainment of an official certificate awarded by the Spanish Ministry of Education, Culture and Sport. The equivalent qualifications in other countries are the magisters, maestrías and postgraduate studies.

Postgraduate education

The UOC offers more than 300 programmes distributed in 12 fields of knowledge, guaranteed by the application of internal protocols to assure compliance with the quality standards demanded by the European university system.

The UOC's postgraduate education includes master's degrees, postgraduate diplomas and specializations. Depending on the number of ECTS credits, the duration of the postgraduate programmes ranges between 6 months and 2 years, approximately.

Language courses

The UOC's Centre for Modern Languages offers online courses in English, French, German, Chinese, Japanese and Catalan, adapted to the Common European Framework of Reference for Languages (CEFR).

Seminars, short courses and open courses

During the year, the UOC offers short courses and seminars (25 hours), as well as open courses in subjects from all of the fields covered at the University, which are available independently of any prior qualifications or knowledge you may have.

In addition, through UOC X, the UOC offers courses that prepare students for taking the entrance examinations required to pursue university education in Spain.

Doctoral degrees

At present, the UOC offers three online doctoral programmes: The doctoral programme in Education and ICT (e-learning), the doctoral programme in the Information and Knowledge Society, and the doctoral programme in Network and Information Technologies.

The UOC also offers research, transfer and entrepreneurship courses targeting students, researchers and academics to promote research in academic, scientific and business fields.