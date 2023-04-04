UOC and Dr Antoni Esteve Foundation grants for doctoral courses
In partnership with the Dr Antoni Esteve Foundation, the UOC has decided to award 15 grants for the Doctoral School's research course, Writing for Biomedical Sciences, with the aim of improving researchers' and medical personnel's training and further progress in scientific debate and research.
Closed for applications.
Writing for Biomedical Sciences (UOC-FDAE) research course.
The UOC's programmes are taught online.
Teaching activity takes place on the Virtual Campus, an online environment that you can take with you wherever you go and where you will find the classrooms, your personal area, and the study and communication tools you will need.
The course will be given in English.
The grant has a duration of one semester (the course's duration).
The benefits consist of 5 grants covering 100% of the total cost and 10 grants covering 50% of the total cost.
Those interested in receiving one of these grants must:
- Complete the UOC grant application form.
- Send the following documentation, in PDF format, to the email address phd_school@uoc.edu:
- Photocopy of your ID card (DNI) or passport.
- Photocopy of your official university certificate, or of the receipt of payment of the fees for issuing the certificate, in the health sciences or in a branch of knowledge related to the health sciences.
- Photocopy of a certificate accrediting English level B2 or higher.
- Statement accrediting intermediate-level ICT skills.
- If applicable, proof that you are a student or a former student of the FDAE or the UOC.
- If applicable, your CV with a list of the scientific articles you have published
- 7 September 2022 at 23:59, Spain (CEST): Deadline for applying for the grant.
- 8 September 2022 at 23:59, Spain (CEST): Deadline for submitting required documentation.
- 12 September 2022: Posting of the provisional list of selected candidates on the UOC's E-Services Portal e-noticeboard.
- 12-14 September 2022: Period for submitting appeals.
- 15 September 2022: Posting of the list of selected candidates on the UOC's E-Services Portal e-noticeboard.
- 15-25 September 2022 at 23:59, Spain (CEST): Period for completing enrolment.
- 28 September 2022: Teaching starts.
You can consult the terms and conditions of the call on the UOC's E-Services Portal e-noticeboard.
In the event of any inconsistency, the information in the rules for the call, published on the UOC's e-noticeboard, takes precedence.
