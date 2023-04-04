Applicants who wish to obtain one of the enrolment scholarships offered in the rules must:

1) Fill in the UOC's scholarship application form.

2) Send the completed form to the email address global_access@uoc.edu with the following specifications:

To apply for a specialization course:

·Subject of the message: Name and surname(s) - Specializations

·Attach the following documentation in a single document, certifying that the applicant satisfies the requirements to apply for this call for scholarships:

1. ID document on the date of submitting the application (supply one of the indicated documents):

a) A receipt confirming submission of the application for international protection (white paper or white card).

b) Document certifying status as applicant for international protection (red card).

c) Document that legally acknowledges the applicant's refugee, international protection, subsidiary protection or stateless person status.

d) Saharan national identity document.

2. Letter of recommendation from an NGO or organization that offers support to people who are refugees, asylum seekers or stateless persons, which is dated after the date of publication of this call for scholarships.

3. Sworn statement certifying a situation of financial hardship that renders the applicant unable to pay the course's enrolment fees. See Appendix 2 for a sample text of the sworn statement for this call.

4. Covering letter of at least 350 words in which the applicant indicates the aspects specified in Appendix 3 of this call for scholarships.

5. Information for applicants who choose a specialization that is taught in the Spanish language:

a) If the applicant comes from a country or geographic area where Spanish is the official language or the applicant's level of Spanish is equivalent to B2 of the Common European Framework of Reference for Languages (CEFR): they will not have to certify their level of knowledge of the language. The aforementioned documentation should be sent in a single document to the email address global_access@uoc.edu

b) If the applicant does NOT come from a country or geographic area where Spanish is the official language or the applicant's level of Spanish is NOT equivalent to B2 of the Common European Framework of Reference for Languages (CEFR): they must certify it by taking the following Spanish level test: https://www.cervantes.to/es/test_inicial.html

They must send a screenshot of the test result to the email address global_access@uoc.edu together with the required documentation cited above in a single document.

6. Information for applicants who choose a specialization that is taught in the English language:

a)If the applicant comes from a country or geographic area where English is the official language or the applicant's level of English is equivalent to B2 of the Common European Framework of Reference for Languages (CEFR): they will not have to certify their level of knowledge of the language. The aforementioned documentation should be sent in a single document to the email address global_access@uoc.edu

b) If the applicant does NOT come from a country or geographic area where English is the official language or the applicant's level of English is NOT equivalent to B2 of the Common European Framework of Reference for Languages (CEFR): they must certify it by taking the following English level test: https://learnenglish.britishcouncil.org/en/content

They must send a screenshot of the test result to the email address global_access@uoc.edu together with the required documentation cited above in a single document.

7. In a complementary and non-compulsory manner, if the applicant wishes to supply other additional documentation of interest related to their application (non-relevant documents will not be accepted), they can attach it to the rest of the required information. Examples are: university degree certificates, course diplomas, volunteering certificates, letters of recommendation with a date subsequent to the publication of this call for scholarships, or their curriculum vitae. All of the submitted documents may be written in Spanish, Catalan, English or French. If the applicant supplies additional non-compulsory documentation, they must explain why this is relevant to their application in the covering letter.

This documentation must be submitted together with the documentation cited above.

To submit an application for language courses:

·Subject of the message: Name and Surname(s) - languages

·Attach the following documentation in a single document, certifying that the applicant satisfies the requirements to apply for this call for scholarships:

1. ID document (supply one of the following three documents):

a) A receipt confirming submission of the application for international protection (white paper or white card).

b) Document certifying status as applicant for international protection (red card).

c) Document that legally acknowledges the applicant's refugee, international protection, subsidiary protection or stateless person status.

2. Letter of recommendation from an NGO or organization that offers support to people who are refugees, asylum seekers or stateless persons, which is dated after the date of publication of this call for scholarships.

3. Sworn statement certifying a situation of financial hardship that renders the applicant unable to pay the course's enrolment fees. See Appendix 2 for a sample text of the sworn statement for this call.

4. Covering letter of at least 350 words in which the applicant indicates the aspects specified in Appendix 3 of this call for scholarships.

5. If the applicant selects initial levels A1 or A1.1, it will not be necessary to provide documentation certifying their level of knowledge of the language. If the applicant selects a level above A1 or A1.1, they must send a screenshot of the level test in the chosen language to identify at which level they will be enrolled if they are granted a scholarship:

·English level test: https://cv.uoc.edu/app/placementTest2/index.php?lang=es

A screenshot of the test result must be sent together with the aforementioned certification documentation to the email address global_access@uoc.edu in a single document.

6. In a complementary and non-compulsory manner, if the applicant wishes to supply other additional documentation of interest related to their application (non-relevant documents will not be accepted), they can attach it to the rest of the required information. Examples are: university degree certificates, course diplomas, volunteering certificates, letters of recommendation with a date subsequent to the publication of this call for scholarships, or their curriculum vitae. All of the submitted documents may be written in Spanish, Catalan, English or French. If the applicant supplies additional non-compulsory documentation, they must explain why this is relevant to their application in the covering letter.

This documentation must be submitted together with the documentation cited above.

To submit an application for open courses:

·Subject of the message: Name and surname(s) - open courses

·Attach the following documentation in a single document, certifying that the applicant satisfies the requirements to apply for this call for scholarships:

1. ID document (supply one of the following three documents):

a) A receipt confirming submission of the application for international protection (white paper or white card).

b) Document certifying status as applicant for international protection (red card).

c) Document that legally acknowledges the applicant's refugee, international protection, subsidiary protection or stateless person status.

2. Letter of recommendation from an NGO or organization that offers support to people who are refugees, asylum seekers or stateless persons, with a date subsequent to the date of publication of this call for scholarships.

3. Sworn statement certifying a situation of financial hardship that renders the applicant unable to pay the course's enrolment costs. See Appendix 2 for a sample text of the sworn statement for this call.

4. Covering letter of at least 350 words in which the applicant must indicate the aspects specified in Appendix 3 of this call for scholarships.

5. Information for applicants who choose an open course that is taught in Spanish:

a. If the applicant comes from a country or geographic area where Spanish is the official language or the applicant's level of Spanish is equivalent to B2 of the Common European Framework of Reference for Languages (CEFR): they will not have to certify their level of knowledge of the language. The aforementioned documentation should be sent in a single document to the email address global_access@uoc.edu

b. If the applicant does NOT come from a country or geographic area where Spanish is the official language or the applicant's level of Spanish is NOT equivalent to B2 of the Common European Framework of Reference for Languages (CEFR): they must certify it by taking the following Spanish level test: https://www.cervantes.to/es/test_inicial.html

They must send a screenshot of the test result to the email address global_access@uoc.edu together with the required documentation cited above in a single document.

6. Information for applicants who choose an open course that is taught in English:

a. If the applicant comes from a country or geographic area where English is the official language or the applicant's level of English is equivalent to B2 of the Common European Framework of Reference for Languages (CEFR): they will not have to certify their level of knowledge of the language. The aforementioned documentation should be sent in a single document to the email address global_access@uoc.edu

b. If the applicant does NOT come from a country or geographic area where English is the official language or the applicant's level of English is NOT equivalent to B2 of the Common European Framework of Reference for Languages (CEFR): they must certify it by taking the following English level test: https://learnenglish.britishcouncil.org/en/content

They must send a screenshot of the test result to the email address global_access@uoc.edu together with the required documentation cited above in a single document.

7. In a complementary and non-compulsory manner, if the applicant wishes to supply further additional documentation of interest related to their application (non-relevant documents will not be accepted), they can attach it to the rest of the required information. Examples are: university degree certificates, course diplomas, volunteering certificates, letters of recommendation with a date subsequent to the publication of this scholarships call, or their curriculum vitae. All of the submitted documents may be written in Spanish, Catalan, English or French. If the applicant supplies additional non-compulsory documentation, they must explain why this is relevant to their application in the covering letter.

This documentation must be submitted together with the documentation cited above.