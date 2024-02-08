VASS Foundation - Responsible STEM Awards
The VASS Foundation - UOC Awards are for UOC Faculty of Computer Science, Multimedia and Telecommunications bachelor's degree, master's degree or postgraduate final projects that have contributed to improving the living conditions of vulnerable people.
Registration is open until 14 March 2025.
Students on a bachelor's degree, master's degree or postgraduate programme at the UOC's Faculty of Computer Science, Multimedia and Telecommunications who have enrolled or will enrol on the Final Project course this semester (September/October 2024).
Graduates of the UOC's Faculty of Computer Science, Multimedia and Telecommunications who completed their final project in previous years and who meet the requirements.
The works must be original and unpublished, and have been awarded a grade of eight out of ten or higher.
There are three prizes: a first prize of €1,500, a second prize of €1,000 and a third prize of €500.
The VASS Foundation, which supports digital talent, and the UOC are organizing the Responsible STEM Awards for technology and social impact to promote the development of ideas to improve society through the use of technology.
People wishing to apply for the awards must:
- Fill in the registration form.
- The ten shortlisted finalists must send a video briefly explaining why they think their project should win.
Registration closes on 14 March 2025.
The winners will be announced in April 2025.
You can find the terms and conditions of the Awards published on the UOC's e-noticeboard.
In the event of any discrepancy, the information in terms and conditions published on the UOC's e-noticeboard takes precedence.