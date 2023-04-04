This research area investigates several aspects related to the design, implementation, use and evaluation of technologies (Internet-based, mobile and other devices) to support learning and teaching processes. One of the main issues in this line of research is which are the most appropriate technologies and how can they support different pedagogical approaches. This includes the study of the mechanisms and strategies used by learners to communicate and collaborate with peers and tutors in an online learning context. The use of techniques and methodologies from artificial intelligence and machine learning areas for modeling learners' behavior is also considered.

TEKING Research Group

Responsible: M.Antonia Huertas, Enric Mor , M.Elena Rodriguez and Ana Elena Guerrero

The activity of the research group focuses on knowledge engineering and human-computer interaction and their application in technology enhanced learning.

Learning Tools

Technology Enhanced Assessment (e-assessment)

Learning and Assessment Analytics

ICT for Learning STEM (science, technology, engineering y mathematics

For more information please see http://teking.uoc.edu/ or contact with mhuertass@uoc.edu, emor@uoc.edu, mrodriguezgo@uoc.edu or aguerreror@uoc.edu

eHEALTHLAB Research Group

Responsible: Francesc Saigí, Alicia Aguilar and Francesc Xavier Medina

The eLealthLab research group develops research activities around the impact that virtual reality could have on the processes of medical training, highlighting current and future trends.

Virtual Reality Simulations in Teaching Health Science

For more information please see http://ehealthuoc.net/ or contact with fsaigi@uoc.edu

Collaborative and interdisciplinary learning network: Community of Practices Applications, and Learning & Teaching

2.0 Tools in Health and Food Sciences

, aaguilarmart@uoc.edu or fxmedina@uoc.edu.

ITOL Research Group

Responsible: David Garcia

Online education (aka e-learning) requires students to have self-regulation skills (e.g. time organization, setting goals, planning, etc.) in order to be successful. As a result, this research area focuses on providing, on the one hand, students with tools that help them to be self-regulated and, on the other, teachers with tools that help them to monitor their learners and, thus, be able to give a better feedback. Some keywords related to this area could be: quantified-self, personal informatics systems, self-awareness, effective feedback, student monitoring, learning analytics, etc.

Teaching-Learning project management

For more information please see http://itol.uoc.edu/ or contact with dgarciaso@uoc.edu

LAIKA Research Group

Responsible: Teresa Sancho, Julià Minguillon and Josep M. Duart

Analysis of navigation patterns to understand and improve engagement and retention in a MOOC.

The phenomenon of massive open online courses (MOOCs) has created a new educational paradigm that, due to its particular characteristics, it is interesting to be studied from the perspective of Learning Analytics. Thousands of students enroll in many courses every week, but only a very small percentage (around 10% being optimistic) completes a given course in a satisfactory manner. The diversity of user profiles, backgrounds and interests makes very difficult to provide a single learning experience following a one-size-fits-all mode. In this context, in addition to defining the appropriate metrics to characterize a MOOC, and make proposals for the definition of "success" of such a course, the issues to be addressed are those related to the analysis of user engagement and retention.

Integration of digital repositories and web 2.0 services for educational purposes

Most educational institutions have incorporated digital repositories as one of the pieces of their technological infrastructure supporting e-learning platforms. Historically, these repositories have been designed, created and maintained by librarians with the help of the institutional IT departments. Nevertheless, potential final users (teachers and learners) of the institutional repository have been generally ignored, so there is a large gap between them, thus reducing its usage to a mere storage and dissemination platform. We propose to analyze the use of web 2.0 services (voting schemes, folksonomies, communities of practice, etc.) on top of a digital repository, in order to improve its integration within the learning process, becoming an active learning tool for educational purposes.

For more information please see http://oer.uoc.edu/LAIKA/ or contact with tsancho@uoc.edu, jminguillona@uoc.edu or jduart@uoc.edu.

GO2SIM Research Group

Responsible: Àngels Fito, Enric Serradell and Maria Pujol

The main objective of this research is related to three large main areas: first, analysis, study design and innovative tools applied to teaching; Second, the gamification, and how it can be used in teaching environments. The other area is related to the application of simulation in elearning, especially business simulators, which provide certain environments that allow making management decisions. The three areas aim to study how these tools affect the achievement and development of certain management skills. In this sense, we wish to express the strong relationship of these lines of research with the management and leadership topics.

Gamification & elearning

Business Simulations and its Impact on Management Competencies and Skills

Management Skills in Higher Education

Innovative tools for elearning

For more information please see http://www.uoc.edu/portal/ca/estudis_arees/economia_empresa/ or contact with afitob@uoc.edu, eserradell@uoc.edu, mpujoljo@uoc.edu

Other researchers:

Network Society & Institutions in Education: Institutional change, Informal Learning, Education 2.0, PLE & MOOC

Responsible: Ismael Peña

This line of research addresses how Information and Communication Technologies in particular, and how the transition to a Knowledge Society is challenging the traditional institutions of Education. It is of special interest how informal learning is gaining momentum in opposition to traditional education and the education system, and what new practices and scenarios can be built to bridge both sides of the telescope.

For more information please contact ipena@uoc.edu

Mathematical eLearning

Responsible: Angel A. Juan

The goal is to analyze important aspects related to online mathematics courses offered in higher education programs, including: benefits and challenges, universities offering this type of education, methodological considerations, emergent technologies, learning projects and environments, etc. Also, key aspects of worldwide-class mathematical e-learning models and their historical evolution are to be analysed. Special attention is paid to mathematical curricula in science and engineering degrees, where a lot of work needs to be done in order to adapt mathematics courses to the continuously changing educational necessities of students.

For more information please contact ajuanp@uoc.edu

eLearning Analytics

Responsible: Angel A. Juan

eLearning environments allow managers, instructors, and researchers to easily gather an immense quantity of data regarding students' behaviour, interactions, preferences, and opinions. By combining data mining, statistics, and computing, learning analytics allow to obtain useful insight on how to make learning processes more adaptive, attractive, and efficient. The goal of this research line is the development of new learning analytics methods and their application to real-life eLearning scenarios in order to improve our knowledge on how learning processes occur in online environments.

For more information please contact ajuanp@uoc.edu