This research area investigates the various teaching and learning processes that take place in online environments as well as their effects on learner outcomes. Research issues such as how to tailor and fine-tune online teaching to learners' needs, how learners culturally appropriate knowledge, and the effects of instruction on learners' performance. Interaction and communication in formal and informal learning scenarios would be the core mechanisms for analysis throughout all kind of ICT technologies. The results of the teaching and learning processes will search for adaptable decisions and actions that make these processes reliable. The three main areas of research are (but not limited): 1) instructional design of online tasks, materials and tools, 2) e-assessment methods and provision of effective feedback 3) learning support and efficient student patterns and profiles.
Ed -Online Research Group (https://edon.wordpress.com/)
Responsible: Teresa Guasch, Anna Espasa and Rosa M. Mayordomo
Within the context of knowledge construction processes in online learning environments and from a socio-constructivist perspective, EdOnline Research Group has three specific research lines: a) the analysis of learner support, which contributes to knowledge building, specifically the feedback and peer feedback in writing processes. b) the contribution of ICT and digital media to the development of learning to learn competencies in lifelong learning and c) the design and implementation of training actions about how to teach and learn in online learning environments (online methodologies).
Topics and specific research lines:
- Feedback: e-Feedback / Peer feedback
- Feedback and student engagement
- Feedback and Writing
- Formative Assessment: Regulation Strategies in online environments.
- Academic writing in online environments
- Teachers Training about Teaching in online environments
- Educational Influence and Learning
For more information please see https://edon.wordpress.com/ or contact tguaschp@uoc.edu, aespasa@uoc.edu or mmayordomo@uoc.edu
e-DUS Research Group (http://in3.uoc.edu/opencms_in3/opencms/webs/grups_de_recerca/edus/en/index.html)
Dr. Elena Barberà (ebarbera@uoc.edu)
Dr. Margarida Romero (margarida@uoc.edu)
Dr. Armando Cortés (acortes@uoc.edu)
Thesis proposals:
- Online interaction and learning support
- Alternative online assessment
- Learning and teaching in multicultural online environments
- Time factor in online learning
LAIKA Research Group (http://oer.uoc.edu/LAIKA/)
Using learning analytics to redefine the role of tutors and learners for effective feedback and assessment
Responsible: Teresa Sancho, Julià Minguillon and Josep M. Duart
This research line use data analysis to find and analyse indicators for measure the relation between the student's academic achievement and, for instance, the tutor's use of educational interactive (online) tools. We also analyse the influence of the educational personal feedback in the learning process and what is the relevance, for instance, of the emotional factors in this process. This research line has a special interest in analyse the relation between the students profile with the dropout in online courses related with the educational tutors feedback process.
For more information please see http://oer.uoc.edu/LAIKA/ or contact with tsancho@uoc.edu, jminguillona@uoc.edu or jduart@uoc.edu.
Other researchers:
Second language acquisition outcomes in computer-assisted language learning environments
Responsible: Gisela Grañena
There are increasingly more technologies that support computer-assisted language learning. While these are necessary developments, there is a need for technological options to go hand-in-hand with pedagogical and psycholinguistic considerations. This line of research investigates the effectiveness of different pedagogical interventions on L2 learning in computer-assisted language environments. For example, task design, types of corrective feedback, and instructional methods. The ultimate goal is to identify those variables that have the greatest impacts on L2 learning in computer-assisted language learning environments.
For more information please contact ggranena@uoc.edu
Design of an integrated model of cognitive e-assessment based on emotional-affective aspects
Responsible: Atanasi Daradoumis Haralabus
The main objective of this research line is, on the one hand, to investigate the development of new ways to provide cognitive and emotion assessment in a variety of learning situations based on the analysis of emotional data from different input channels (facial, voice, text input, events, self-reporting etc.) and taking advantage of both traditional devices (i.e. mouse, keyboard, web camera etc.) and new devices (i.e. smart phones, tablets etc.). On the other hand, it investigates the development of effective feedback strategies with adequate positive impact on learner's both cognitive performance and emotional regulation. Moreover, it highlights the mining of new pedagogical strategies to address the presence of emotions in learning, which will facilitate motivation, engagement and learning. Cognitive-affective assessment, emotion awareness and affective feedback will ultimately offer an adequate framework for exploring the relationship between emotion awareness and student cognitive performance and provide personalization and adaptation to the learner's needs.
For more information please contact adaradoumis@uoc.edu
This research area investigates the development of strategies and organizational infrastructures as a means to improve on-line education programs. Research issues such as successful leadership, the impact of online learning on institutional policies, cost-benefits analysis, the ROI of distance education programs and educational innovation will be the focus of analysis.
The primary research goal is to analyze the main challenges that leadership, planning and administration factors pose on distance education when trying to improve the management of online organizations, as well as to explore methods and obtain data to measure the economic efficiency of online education.
The main areas of research include (but are not limited to): 1) The role of leadership of distance learning administrators; 2) Critical design and administrative issues for online program success; 3) The adoption of innovation in online organizations; 4) Strategic planning to improve learner performance and to reduce cost; 5) The role of learning communities and informal networks in online educational administration.
KIMO Research Group (http://kimo.uoc.edu)
Responsible: Josep M. Batalla, MJesús Martinez and Àngels Fitó.
The MeL research group is committed to progressing simultaneously in two fields that do not often explicitly intercommunicate: management and e-learning.
Group members' expertise in the two fields provides them with an in-depth understanding of and ability to improve the practice of management teaching-learning processes in virtual environments (management e-learning), as well as the administration of e-learning in organisations and institutions (e-learning management).
- Personalized e-Feedback with Multimedia Tools
- Quality Perception Measures in e-Learning Service
- E-learning end employability for business graduates: skills development, programme design, virtual internship, employers' perception.
- Determinants of workplace training (using online methodology)
- Virtual Teams in Teaching: A Management Approach
- Decisions on long-term learning: cost-benefits analysis
For more information please see http://transfer.rdi.uoc.edu/ca/grup/management-elearning or contact with jbatalla@uoc.edu, mmartinezarg@uoc.edu or afitob@uoc.edu
LAIKA Research Group
Educational Uses of ICTs and its impact in Higher Education Institutions
Responsible: Josep M. Duart
Universities and other kind of Higher Education institutions have adopted ICT for academic and organizational uses. There are different adoption models for educational uses: bended, hybrid, online, etc. And also different possibilities for organizational uses: accessibility, virtual libraries, and technical support for online teaching and learning materials, etc. We analyse in this research area the institutional impact of the technology uses and how this adoption affects manly in three areas: teaching and learning processes (educational model), the students' role and profile, and organizational changes (organizational model). We focalize our research, quantitative or qualitative, on the institutional impact, and we analyse the impact of the educational uses of ICT in institutional educational models, institutional organizational models and the role and profile of the students in these institutions. We also analyse institutional cases, higher education systems and work in comparative analyses.
For more information contact with jduart@uoc.edu
Other researchers:
Dr. Joan Torrent (jtorrent@uoc.edu)
Thesis proposal:
- E-learning and vocational training: Implications for employability, work and firms performance
This research area investigates several aspects related to the design, implementation, use and evaluation of technologies (Internet-based, mobile and other devices) to support learning and teaching processes. One of the main issues in this line of research is which are the most appropriate technologies and how can they support different pedagogical approaches. This includes the study of the mechanisms and strategies used by learners to communicate and collaborate with peers and tutors in an online learning context. The use of techniques and methodologies from artificial intelligence and machine learning areas for modeling learners' behavior is also considered.
TEKING Research Group
Responsible: M.Antonia Huertas, Enric Mor , M.Elena Rodriguez and Ana Elena Guerrero
The activity of the research group focuses on knowledge engineering and human-computer interaction and their application in technology enhanced learning.
- Learning Tools
- Technology Enhanced Assessment (e-assessment)
- Learning and Assessment Analytics
- ICT for Learning STEM (science, technology, engineering y mathematics
For more information please see http://teking.uoc.edu/ or contact with mhuertass@uoc.edu, emor@uoc.edu, mrodriguezgo@uoc.edu or aguerreror@uoc.edu
eHEALTHLAB Research Group
Responsible: Francesc Saigí, Alicia Aguilar and Francesc Xavier Medina
The eLealthLab research group develops research activities around the impact that virtual reality could have on the processes of medical training, highlighting current and future trends.
- Virtual Reality Simulations in Teaching Health Science
For more information please see http://ehealthuoc.net/ or contact with fsaigi@uoc.edu
- Collaborative and interdisciplinary learning network: Community of Practices Applications, and Learning & Teaching
- 2.0 Tools in Health and Food Sciences
, aaguilarmart@uoc.edu or fxmedina@uoc.edu.
ITOL Research Group
Responsible: David Garcia
Online education (aka e-learning) requires students to have self-regulation skills (e.g. time organization, setting goals, planning, etc.) in order to be successful. As a result, this research area focuses on providing, on the one hand, students with tools that help them to be self-regulated and, on the other, teachers with tools that help them to monitor their learners and, thus, be able to give a better feedback. Some keywords related to this area could be: quantified-self, personal informatics systems, self-awareness, effective feedback, student monitoring, learning analytics, etc.
- Teaching-Learning project management
For more information please see http://itol.uoc.edu/ or contact with dgarciaso@uoc.edu
LAIKA Research Group
Responsible: Teresa Sancho, Julià Minguillon and Josep M. Duart
Analysis of navigation patterns to understand and improve engagement and retention in a MOOC.
The phenomenon of massive open online courses (MOOCs) has created a new educational paradigm that, due to its particular characteristics, it is interesting to be studied from the perspective of Learning Analytics. Thousands of students enroll in many courses every week, but only a very small percentage (around 10% being optimistic) completes a given course in a satisfactory manner. The diversity of user profiles, backgrounds and interests makes very difficult to provide a single learning experience following a one-size-fits-all mode. In this context, in addition to defining the appropriate metrics to characterize a MOOC, and make proposals for the definition of "success" of such a course, the issues to be addressed are those related to the analysis of user engagement and retention.
Integration of digital repositories and web 2.0 services for educational purposes
Most educational institutions have incorporated digital repositories as one of the pieces of their technological infrastructure supporting e-learning platforms. Historically, these repositories have been designed, created and maintained by librarians with the help of the institutional IT departments. Nevertheless, potential final users (teachers and learners) of the institutional repository have been generally ignored, so there is a large gap between them, thus reducing its usage to a mere storage and dissemination platform. We propose to analyze the use of web 2.0 services (voting schemes, folksonomies, communities of practice, etc.) on top of a digital repository, in order to improve its integration within the learning process, becoming an active learning tool for educational purposes.
For more information please see http://oer.uoc.edu/LAIKA/ or contact with tsancho@uoc.edu, jminguillona@uoc.edu or jduart@uoc.edu.
GO2SIM Research Group
Responsible: Àngels Fito, Enric Serradell and Maria Pujol
The main objective of this research is related to three large main areas: first, analysis, study design and innovative tools applied to teaching; Second, the gamification, and how it can be used in teaching environments. The other area is related to the application of simulation in elearning, especially business simulators, which provide certain environments that allow making management decisions. The three areas aim to study how these tools affect the achievement and development of certain management skills. In this sense, we wish to express the strong relationship of these lines of research with the management and leadership topics.
- Gamification & elearning
- Business Simulations and its Impact on Management Competencies and Skills
- Management Skills in Higher Education
- Innovative tools for elearning
For more information please see http://www.uoc.edu/portal/ca/estudis_arees/economia_empresa/ or contact with afitob@uoc.edu, eserradell@uoc.edu, mpujoljo@uoc.edu
Other researchers:
Network Society & Institutions in Education: Institutional change, Informal Learning, Education 2.0, PLE & MOOC
Responsible: Ismael Peña
This line of research addresses how Information and Communication Technologies in particular, and how the transition to a Knowledge Society is challenging the traditional institutions of Education. It is of special interest how informal learning is gaining momentum in opposition to traditional education and the education system, and what new practices and scenarios can be built to bridge both sides of the telescope.
For more information please contact ipena@uoc.edu
Mathematical eLearning
Responsible: Angel A. Juan
The goal is to analyze important aspects related to online mathematics courses offered in higher education programs, including: benefits and challenges, universities offering this type of education, methodological considerations, emergent technologies, learning projects and environments, etc. Also, key aspects of worldwide-class mathematical e-learning models and their historical evolution are to be analysed. Special attention is paid to mathematical curricula in science and engineering degrees, where a lot of work needs to be done in order to adapt mathematics courses to the continuously changing educational necessities of students.
For more information please contact ajuanp@uoc.edu
eLearning Analytics
Responsible: Angel A. Juan
eLearning environments allow managers, instructors, and researchers to easily gather an immense quantity of data regarding students' behaviour, interactions, preferences, and opinions. By combining data mining, statistics, and computing, learning analytics allow to obtain useful insight on how to make learning processes more adaptive, attractive, and efficient. The goal of this research line is the development of new learning analytics methods and their application to real-life eLearning scenarios in order to improve our knowledge on how learning processes occur in online environments.
For more information please contact ajuanp@uoc.edu
The Open and Flexible Education research line focuses on investigating new ways of teaching and learning in different contexts and scenarios (current and future) stressing on the new and more flexible education and learning models. We want to look at how they fit with the new student profiles and their needs, and to take into accounts which are the different social and cultural contexts in which they are immersed. The main research areas would include: a) exploring new educational models, both blended and online, which have been generated from diverse cultures and environments, and which mean different approaches to education; b) identifying those pedagogies that are underlying these new models or which better fit with; c) the new forms of organization of learning; d) the technologies which contribute to these new emerging models; e) the opportunities online education provide in the framework of globalization; f) studying the potential of open and flexible models to guarantee equity and access to education for those traditionally most disadvantaged groups; g) the components of quality and cost of the new emergent models and their outcomes.
EDUL@B Research Group
Responsibles: Montse Guitert, Nati Cabrera, Lourdes Guardia, Marcelo Maina, Marc Romero, Teresa Romeu, Maria Perez-Mateo, Albert Sangrà.
- Teacher Professional Development in the digital era.
- Open and Emergent Learning Scenarios.
- Quality in Online Education.
- Changing educational institutions through technologies: Leadership and Management.
For more information please seehttp://edulab.uoc.edu/en/index.php or contact with: mguitert@uoc.edu, ncabrera@uoc.edu, lguardia@uoc.edu, mmaina@uoc.edu, mperez-mateo@uoc.edu, asangra@uoc.edu, mromerocar@uoc.edu, tromeu@uoc.edu.
MUSEIA Research Group
Responsible: Gloria Munilla, Patricia Castellanos and Janine Sprünker
Museia is a research group focusing upon heritage, museology, museography and ICT. Its main research areas are ICT, heritage, teaching and learning; communications, heritage and ICT; scientific museology; and, together with the University of Barcelona's GRAP consolidated research group, safeguarding historical archaeological heritage in armed conflicts
Museums, Schools & E-Learning
As the literature (Juanola; Calbó; Valles, 2006; Fontal, 2003; Calaf, 2009) suggests and from what we saw in our researches, heritage education promotes students' personal development. On the one hand, we analyze educational uses of digital objects with heritage contents (images, videos, etc.) so that students of different ages acquire knowledge and skills related to heritage, syllabus core subjects and digital literacy. On the other hand, interaction (Hein, 1998; Falk i Dierking, 2000; Garten and Edwards in Casas, 2005)between teachers, museums educators and students is very important for acquiring specific knowledge and skills. So, we analyze student-teacher-educator interactions during teaching and learning processes and professional relationship between teachers and museums educators during the following heritage education phases: planning, teaching-learning and evaluation.
E-Learning Role in Scientific Heritage Contribution to Social Inclusion
Museia is focus on Scientifi Heritage and its social role. This research line includes the way of the museums and the social change, and the role of the museums in different forms of governance. Museia is exploring the role of museums 2.0, Social Media and the concept of identity in societies with foreigner population, and other traditionally excluded groups such as people with visual disabilities.
For more information please see http://transfer.rdi.uoc.edu/ca/grup/museologia-museografia-tic-i-patrimoni-cultural or contact with gmunilla@uoc.edu, pcastellanos@uoc.edu, or jsprinker@uoc.edu.
eHEALTHLAB Research Group
Responsible: Francesc Saigí, Alicia Aguilar and Francesc Xavier Medina
The eHealthLab research group also investigates on new ways of learning and teaching Health Science and Food Science, and how they fit with the student profiles and their needs; as well as the use of social networks for knowledge sharing in e-Health.Virtual Reality Simulations in Teaching Health Science
- Collaborative and interdisciplinary learning network: Community of Practices Applications, and Learning & Teaching
- 2.0 Tools in Health and Food Sciences
For more information please see http://ehealthuoc.net/ or contact with fsaigi@uoc.edu, aaguilarmart@uoc.edu or fxmedina@uoc.edu.
Other researchers:
Smart Classroom & Open Schools by ICT integration
Responsible: Guillermo Bautista
This research line analyzes and explores how the learning space should be in educational institutions to meet current educational needs and pedagogical principles and contemporary models. Although in recent years the integration of Information and Communications Technology (ICT) is an important educational innovation the teaching and learning space has not changed anything in parallel to this integration. But it is not the only factor we need to attend to. Thus, in addition to ICT, this research also focused research efforts which are the designs and spatial configuration of elements in the classroom, as well as the most suitable methodologies for teaching and learning in the future learning spaces (smart classrooms).
For more information please contact gbautista@uoc.edu
Gender & ICT
Responsible: Dra. Montse Vall-llovera
Thesis proposal:
- Psychosocial factors affecting women's access to technology careers and their distancing in ICT socialization
For more information please contact: mvall-llovera@uoc.edu
Dr. Adriana Ornellas (aornellas@uoc.edu)
Thesis proposal:
Design and Assessment in Learning & Teaching Online Environments, Supported by Social and Collaborative Tools