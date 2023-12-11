Universitat Oberta
Beatriz Sora Miana
global.
Beatriz Sora Miana
bsora@uoc.edu
Professional website
Beatriz Sora Miana
Lecturer in the
Psychology and Education Sciences Department
Health
Psychology
Expert in:
Psychology of organizations and work (job insecurity: the threat of losing one's job).
Research group:
Departmental research.
