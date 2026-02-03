What we do
The Doctoral School coordinates and organizes the UOC's doctoral programmes. It is composed of a team of professionals whose main objective is to ensure that the programmes and activities offered run smoothly:
- We provide services to the UOC's doctoral programmes.
- We develop research strategies that are aligned with the university's wider strategy.
- We strive to create an environment that facilitates innovative, high-quality research.
The list of services below explains what we do in order to meet these objectives.
Research lines
We offer more than fifty lines of research, comprising the research activity of the university's researchers and groups.
UOC Grants
We offer grants for studying some of our doctoral programmes. UOC – Doctoral School grants are for full-time programmes in which the student conducts their project on site at the university's facilities.
Other competitive grants
We also help students apply for other competitive grants to write their doctoral thesis.
Doctoral programme portfolios
We offer nine doctoral programmes (three of which are interuniversity programmes) that can be studied on a full-time or part-time basis. We work in close collaboration with all the university's faculties and its three research centres.
Introduction plan
We help trainee researchers settle in at the university, providing them with information and resources in the form of induction plans that are personalized for full-time and part-time students.
Training plan
We design customized training plans to help doctoral students with their research projects, including a variety of training activities, workshops and seminars.
Research resources
We provide all the resources necessary to write and publish a doctoral thesis, such as databases of scientific journals and materials on methodology.
Research suport
Each doctoral student is supported throughout their research training period by one or two thesis supervisors, a tutor and the programme's Academic Committee.