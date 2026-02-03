The Doctoral School is an agency for the coordination and organization of the doctoral studies of the Universitat Oberta de Catalunya (UOC) and creates a common reference framework for the different doctoral programmes on offer so that they can carry out their activities following shared quality standards. The Doctoral School works closely with the University's three research centres, the Internet Interdisciplinary Institute (IN3), the eLearn Center (eLC) and the eHealth Center (eHC), and with the courses of all disciplines.

Doctoral schools have a twofold aim: to provide a structure for the university's doctoral programmes, and to design and develop a research strategy linked to the university's strategy that fosters a suitable environment for conducting innovative and quality research.