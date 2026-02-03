Regional Development
THESIS PROPOSAL
Rural Coworking, digital nomadism and creative economy
Topics related to rural Coworking initiatives, digital nomadism practices and creative economy in the context of the new rurality and interior regions.
THESIS PROPOSAL
Tourist Destinations
Impacts of the transformation of tourist destinations on the social and demographic structure and on urban and regional development
Researchers
- Dr. Francesc González
fgonzalezre@uoc.edu
- Dr. Julie Wilson
jwilson2@uoc.edu
Research group
THESIS PROPOSAL
Political economy of innovation districts
THESIS PROPOSAL
Cities and territorial systems
Managing the city. Territorial systems. Service, communications and transport infrastructures. Urban mobility. Network theory. Impact studies.
Researchers
- Dr. Agustí Canals
acanalsp@uoc.edu
- Dr. Eduard J. Alvarez-Palau
ealvarezp@uoc.edu
Research group
- KIMO
- URBANLOG
THESIS PROPOSAL
Regional labour markets
THESIS PROPOSAL
Firm Location, Industrial Economics, and its impact on Urban and Regional Contexts
Analyze the processes of firms location and its impact on space, addressing city management, territorial systems, service infrastructures, communications, and transport. Sectoral studies will be conducted to assess the interaction between industrial economics and economic geography, using a quantitative approach.
THESIS PROPOSAL
Ruralities in Transition
We welcome projects focused on generating knowledge around innovative forms of work organization and the development of rural activities, as well as the advancement of economic geography and its connection with emerging technologies.
Researchers
- Dr. Eduard J. Alvarez-Palau
ealvarezp@uoc.edu
- Dr. Josep Lladós Masllorens
jlladosm@uoc.edu
- Dr. Carles Méndez-Ortega
cmendezor@uoc.edu
Research group
- URBANLOG
- i2TIC
THESIS PROPOSAL
Sustainable Logistics for Rural Development: Enhancing Healthcare and Freight Distribution Accessibility
This research line explores innovative logistics solutions to improve accessibility to essential goods and services in rural and underserved areas. Potential topics include decentralized distribution models, emerging technologies (e.g., drones, shared mobility), and collaborative logistics networks. Projects may address challenges such as infrastructure limitations and high distribution costs, while promoting regional equity, quality of life, and sustainable development.
Researchers
- Dr. Eduard J. Alvarez-Palau
ealvarezp@uoc.edu
- Dr. Cristian Castillo Gutiérrez
ccastillogu@uoc.edu
Research group
- URBANLOG