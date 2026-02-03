Person's rights, intangible goods and digital space
Available thesis proposals:
- Access to Justice (A2J) and justice systems
- Access to Justice in the Anthropocene
- Artificial intelligence and extrajudicial means of online dispute resolution (ODR) in consumer problems
- Civil contracting
- Comparative criminology and digitalization of society
- Copyright and AI
- Copyright Exceptions and Limitations in the EU acquis
- Copyright Law and Artificial Intelligence
- Copyright online enforcement
- Crimes against cultural heritage
- Digital inheritance
- Extra-contractual civil liability
- Free speech and ISP regulation
- Intermediary liability and platform regulation under the Digital Services Act
- Legal and victimological study on the forced disappearance of children during Franco's regime
- Natural resource governance and sustainability in the ecological transition
- Online Dispute Resolution (ODR)
- Preventing online victimization and the impact of digitalization on criminogenic behaviour
- Sectorial ADR and digitalization
- Sexual violence in intimate partner relationships
- Tax benefits for victims of gender violence
- The EU Values before the EU Court of Justice
- Victimization in close relationships. Partner violence and the criminal justice system
- Welfare and comprehensive protection of children and adolescents in the face of violence
THESIS PROPOSAL
Person's rights, intangible goods and digital space
- Empirical and legal studies of violence involving children and adolescents (victims, aggressors or bystanders).
- Design and evaluation of prevention, detection or intervention programmes against any form of violence (child sexual abuse, bullying, domestic abuse, cyberbullying, online grooming, etc.).
- Assessment of the enforcement and impact of Organic Law 8/2021, of 4 June, for the comprehensive protection of children and adolescents in the face of violence.
- Technologies implemented for the detection, assessment and care of victimized children and adolescents to improve their well-being and mental health (virtual reality, artificial intelligence, serious games, apps, etc.).
Researcher
- Dr. Irene Montiel
imontielj@uoc.edu
Research groups
THESIS PROPOSAL
Sexual violence in intimate partner relationships
Empirical and legal study on sexual violence in intimate partner relationships and the response of the criminal justice system.
Researcher
- Dr. Josep-Maria Tamarit Sumalla
jtamarit@uoc.edu
Research groups
THESIS PROPOSAL
Legal and victimological study on the forced disappearance of children during Franco's regime
Study on the problem of stolen children and the forced disappearance of children during Franco's regime and on the possible responses to their reparation needs. To reconstruct the possible situation of victimisation of single mothers and children during the aforementioned period and to seek answers to the reparation needs that this victimisation may have created. This will be done, on the one hand, through an exhaustive documentary study that will allow us to obtain relevant statistical data, and on the other hand, through qualitative interviews with several witnesses of the time and children who have resided in the institution.
The research has to allow to know what are the needs experienced by the persons involved and in a framework of investigation of their origins, what is, for them, the best way to satisfy these needs, which is linked to the options of restorative justice. Likewise, as these victimisations were inflicted in an institutional context, the study has to consider what response could be given at this level to eventual requests for reparation from the victims.
Researcher
- Dr. Josep-Maria Tamarit Sumalla
jtamarit@uoc.edu
Research groups
THESIS PROPOSAL
Copyright online enforcement
Questions regarding the enforcement of copyright online. Problems of applicable law and jurisdiction. Identifying infringers. ISP liability.
THESIS PROPOSAL
Copyright Law and Artificial Intelligence
Questions regarding originality, authorship, related rights. Should AI outputs be protected under Copyright law? And if so, how?
THESIS PROPOSAL
Free speech and ISP regulation
Rules regulating ISP liability and how they may affect the enforcement of free speech online.
THESIS PROPOSAL
Copyright Exceptions and Limitations in the EU acquis
The (un)harmonized regime of Exceptions and Limitations in EU acquis. Special reference to the "recent trend" of further harmonization through mandatory E&L.
THESIS PROPOSAL
Online Dispute Resolution (ODR)
Legal implications of blockchain and other advanced technologies applied to online dispute resolution.
THESIS PROPOSAL
Access to Justice (A2J) and justice systems
The transition towards a full digitization to achieve an open, relational, resilient, efficient justice that is committed to the real needs of people, particularly those with some degree of disability or vulnerability, and taking advantage of the full potential of cutting-edge technology within the full respect of fundamental rights.
THESIS PROPOSAL
Sectorial ADR and digitalization
Mediation and other conflict resolution mechanisms, such as conciliation, arbitration, adjudication and ombuds offices, play a crucial role in areas such as the consumer sector or family law. Although European Union legislation has created a harmonizing regulatory framework that is sufficiently flexible for each country to implement regulations that respect their various legal traditions, there are still regulatory barriers and some suspicion of the types of adjudication that de facto hindering them de facto from takin proper hold in the countries' justice systems.
THESIS PROPOSAL
Comparative criminology and digitalization of society
Analysis of the impact of the digitalization of society on the characteristics, rates and trends of crime across time and space, as well as the validity of predominant criminological theories for explaining new types of crime.
In this context, the digitalization of society has led to either a simple adaptation of existing criminological theories, or a paradigm shift in the explanation of crime.
Researcher
- Dr. Antonia Linde
alindeg@uoc.edu
Research groups
THESIS PROPOSAL
Crimes against cultural heritage
This line of research studies crimes against cultural heritage and their inclusion in transnational crime (organized crime, terrorism) and international crime (war crimes against cultural heritage); in specific terms, it engages in a criminological analysis of archaeological looting and illicit trafficking of this type of heritage, and other crimes against cultural heritage, including the theft and forgery of works of art.
Researcher
- Dr. Marc Balcells i Magrans
mbalcells_i@uoc.edu
Research groups
THESIS PROPOSAL
Victimization in close relationships. Partner violence and the criminal justice system
Victimological and legal study of partner violence from the perspective of the victim and their experience with the criminal justice system. Analysis of the effectiveness of the criminal justice system regarding victimization in close relationships and the possible application of restorative justice processes.
Researcher
- Dr. Patricia Hernández Hidalgo
phernandezhi@uoc.edu
Research groups
THESIS PROPOSAL
Digital inheritance
Inheritance law is not a new legal concept. It already existed in Roman law, where it was deemed to cover both family and social aspects. However, the law has had to adapt to the changes in society. Nowadays, the progress of society and technological innovation have brought with them new legal realities, including digital identity, the perpetual nature of activities on the web, the creation of social media accounts, virtual currencies or, even, virtual artworks (NFTs). Despite the efforts to regulate them, it has not been enough. This thesis, then, looks to study post-mortem protection of all of people's digital data and content, paying special attention to Spanish Organic Law 3/2018, of 5 December 2018, on personal data protection and the guarantee of digital rights.
THESIS PROPOSAL
Access to Justice in the Anthropocene
Analysis of the right of access to justice in the context of climate change. Within this framework, the following research problems may be addressed: Analyze whether the climatic emergency justifies an exceptional approach to access to justice and the possible tension with the rule of law; Critically analyze the relevance of the human rights legal regime in the fight against climate change; Identify obstacles to the realization of access to justice in the strategic litigation at the international, European and national levels.
Researcher
- Dr. Bettina Steible
bsteible@uoc.edu
- Dr. Mariona Cardona Vallès
mcardonaval@uoc.edu
Research groups
THESIS PROPOSAL
The EU Values before the EU Court of Justice
Analysis of the legal value of the values enshrined in article 2 TEU (especially, respect for fundamental rights and the rule of law) and the jurisprudence of the CJEU in the context of the rule of law backsliding, both internally (regarding EU Member States) and in the EU's external action.
THESIS PROPOSAL
Tax benefits for victims of gender violence
According to Section II of the Preamble to Spain's Organic Law 1/2004 of 28 December, on Comprehensive Protection Measures against Gender Violence, Spanish public authorities cannot remain indifferent to the serious consequences of this type of violence, as it constitutes "one of the most flagrant attacks on the basic rights such as freedom, equality, life, security and non-discrimination defended by our Constitution". Specifically, they are "obliged to deploy positive action measures to make these rights real and effective, removing any obstacles which prevent or impede their full enjoyment". It is in this context that – with the main extra-fiscal purpose of mitigating the negative consequences of victimization, and from a social perspective, ensuring that the equality set out in Article 9 of Spain's Constitution is real and effective – the creation of tax benefits for victims at various levels of taxation has begun. These benefits currently exist at the three levels at which taxation takes place in Spain (state, regional and local), although there are major differences between them, which pose significant legal problems. Therefore, the definition and study of these benefits is proposed in this thesis with a threefold objective: to provide an in-depth view of the current situation, to highlight the main sources of controversy, and to offer proposals for improvement in their necessary reformulation.
THESIS PROPOSAL
Artificial intelligence and extrajudicial means of online dispute resolution (ODR) in consumer problems
A study of the potential uses of artificial intelligence for the extrajudicial resolution of consumer disputes through online dispute resolution platforms, taking into account the regulatory framework established by the European Union's Artificial Intelligence Act.
Researcher
- Dr. Aura Esther Vilalta Nicuesa
avilalta@uoc.edu
- Dr. Marian Gili Saldaña
mgilis@uoc.edu
Research groups
THESIS PROPOSAL
Civil contracting
A study of the challenges that technological transformation poses in the field of civil contracting and, specifically, in the general theory of obligations and the general theory of civil contracts, as well as in the most important civil contracts in trade.
THESIS PROPOSAL
Extra-contractual civil liability
A study of the aspects of extra-contractual civil liability and the specializations within some of the special civil liability regimes currently in force. An analysis of the current European regulatory framework relating to the use of artificial intelligence (AI) and compensation for damages.
THESIS PROPOSAL
Preventing online victimization and the impact of digitalization on criminogenic behaviour
The aim of this research line is to explore how digitalization shapes criminogenic behaviours and examine mechanisms designed to prevent online victimization, with a focus on risk, protection, and emerging forms of crime.
Researcher
- Dr. Pablo Romero-Seseña
promerose@uoc.edu
Research groups
THESIS PROPOSAL
Intermediary liability and platform regulation under the Digital Services Act
The thesis could deal with issues related to internet intermediary liability under the DSA and other aspects of platform regulation and intermediaries in the EU and in the US.
THESIS PROPOSAL
Copyright and AI
The thesis would explore the interplay between artificial intelligence and copyright.
THESIS PROPOSAL
Natural resource governance and sustainability in the ecological transition
This proposal examines how the ecological transition changes international regulations and the exploitation of natural resources, and its limits in the face of tensions between sustainability and economic and strategic interests.
Researcher
- Dr. Mariona Cardona Vallès
mcardonaval@uoc.edu
- Dr. Maximiliano Astorga Beltrán
mastorgab@uoc.edu
Research groups