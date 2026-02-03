Study on the problem of stolen children and the forced disappearance of children during Franco's regime and on the possible responses to their reparation needs. To reconstruct the possible situation of victimisation of single mothers and children during the aforementioned period and to seek answers to the reparation needs that this victimisation may have created. This will be done, on the one hand, through an exhaustive documentary study that will allow us to obtain relevant statistical data, and on the other hand, through qualitative interviews with several witnesses of the time and children who have resided in the institution.

The research has to allow to know what are the needs experienced by the persons involved and in a framework of investigation of their origins, what is, for them, the best way to satisfy these needs, which is linked to the options of restorative justice. Likewise, as these victimisations were inflicted in an institutional context, the study has to consider what response could be given at this level to eventual requests for reparation from the victims.