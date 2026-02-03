* Local reaction to tourism development and alternative forms of tourism and leisure. The interest in this line of research responds to a need to analyse (1) what local reactions have been like in the face of tourism development through different communication channels; (2) online and offline social mobilization; and (3) the creation, proposal or participation in alternative forms of tourism and leisure, co-creation projects, creative tourism or any other alternative service related to tourism activities that may be considered innovative, groundbreaking or tied to sustainability.

* Collaborative economy and platform economy in tourism. This research line analyses the tourism platform economy's (TPE) processes and adaptation strategies in the current context of constant change, and the impacts and specific restructuring and reshaping processes brought about by the different developments of the TPE in Spain. Identify the vectors underpinning these adaptation processes, the performativities and modifications in the strategies applied to the use of TPEs in different territorial contexts and economic activities.

* Tourism and gender. Centred on the analysis and application of gender and feminist approaches to the study of tourism, this research line seeks to analyse women's participation in tourism development processes, their roles and prominence, including the study of gender inequalities in tourist activity. It also includes studies that seek to analyse how tourism impacts on gender relations and identities, for example, in generating women's empowerment processes, entrepreneurship and the anthropological configuration of gender relations and identities in society.

* Using assemblies as a conceptual and methodological framework for analysing sustainable tourism in local and regional contexts.

* Evolutionary economic geography as an interpretative approach for analysing sustainable tourism.

* Political economy in tourism geographies.