Planning and Managing Tourist Destinations. Tourism and Local Society
We welcome proposals covering sustainable planning and management / tourist governance. Proposals may also take into consideration the sectors / areas that intersect with tourism directly or indirectly within the socio-spatial context of locations where tourism is present (whether they are seen specifically as touristic destinations or not).
Link to the research projects.
THESIS PROPOSAL
L1.1 Territorial and sectorial tourism planning
* The urban nature of tourism cities and mass-tourism destinations and their management models. Analysis of the urban characteristics of mass-tourism destinations as a consequence of tourism urbanization. There is a particular interest in the relationship between global and local mobility phenomena and their effect on socio-demographic structures, migrations, urban systems transformations and the ability of tourism destinations to attract resources, investment and population, as well as the challenges that tourism and urban management models must confront in the face of such transformation.
THESIS PROPOSAL
L1.2 Management of tourist destinations
* Living labs and cultural innovation spaces for regenerating urban tourism centres. This research line explores new forms of cultural infrastructure and heritage management for the urban regeneration and development of sustainable, local tourism.
THESIS PROPOSAL
L1.3 Tourism and local development
* Online capitalism and the regional geographies of global production networks in the tourism sector.
The principles of social and solidarity economy as a driver of local development through regenerative tourism. This line of research explores alternative models to conventional tourism based on the principles of social and solidarity economy, placing the needs of the community, environmental preservation, and social cohesion at the forefront, while generating a positive impact on economic, social, and cultural levels.
THESIS PROPOSALS
L1.4 Local society and the impact of tourism
* Local reaction to tourism development and alternative forms of tourism and leisure. The interest in this line of research responds to a need to analyse (1) what local reactions have been like in the face of tourism development through different communication channels; (2) online and offline social mobilization; and (3) the creation, proposal or participation in alternative forms of tourism and leisure, co-creation projects, creative tourism or any other alternative service related to tourism activities that may be considered innovative, groundbreaking or tied to sustainability.
* Collaborative economy and platform economy in tourism. This research line analyses the tourism platform economy's (TPE) processes and adaptation strategies in the current context of constant change, and the impacts and specific restructuring and reshaping processes brought about by the different developments of the TPE in Spain. Identify the vectors underpinning these adaptation processes, the performativities and modifications in the strategies applied to the use of TPEs in different territorial contexts and economic activities.
* Tourism and gender. Centred on the analysis and application of gender and feminist approaches to the study of tourism, this research line seeks to analyse women's participation in tourism development processes, their roles and prominence, including the study of gender inequalities in tourist activity. It also includes studies that seek to analyse how tourism impacts on gender relations and identities, for example, in generating women's empowerment processes, entrepreneurship and the anthropological configuration of gender relations and identities in society.
* Using assemblies as a conceptual and methodological framework for analysing sustainable tourism in local and regional contexts.
* Evolutionary economic geography as an interpretative approach for analysing sustainable tourism.
* Political economy in tourism geographies.
THESIS PROPOSALS
L1.5 Community tourism, development and cooperation
* This research line explores and analyses the role of tourism in tourism development processes in developing countries, including a perspective of responsible and community tourism and gender relations.
THESIS PROPOSAL
L1.6 Sustainability in tourism destinations
* Smart tourism destinations. Strategies and actions designed around the concept of smart tourism destinations and their relationship with the tourism destinations' sustainability, irrespective of their level of maturity.
* Creation and/or evaluation of tourism products from a sustainability viewpoint, taking into account the social, environmental and economic dimensions.
* Creativity and culture as tools for fostering or impacting on sustainability in tourism, particularly the processes generated by event tourism.
* Climate emergency and tourist industry: impacts, strategies and destination resilience. Explore how the new climate emergency context is impacting on the reorganization of tourism in Spain and identify the strategies for addressing this climate emergency in terms of mitigation and adaptation, focusing on the strategies that can increase the industry's climate resilience.
* Tourism and water resources in Spain. Analyse the impact of tourism on water resources and innovative strategies for minimizing consumption and accessing alternative resources in the water-scarce parts of Spain. Ideally, a comparative approach to two or three case studies would be expected.
* Tourism and natural spaces in Spain: governance, conflicts and local sustainability strategies. Explore and understand the tensions and conflicts between tourism and leisure activities in different natural spaces in Spain, and perform a critical analysis of participative governance mechanisms (including the tourist industry) in the management of these natural spaces.
THESIS PROPOSAL
L1.7 Regenerative approaches to tourism at a regional level: values, imaginaries and scalability
Topics related to regenerative approaches to tourism, regenerative models of tourism (de)growth, regional tourism governance, local communities coexisting with tourism activity, sustainability transitions.
THESIS PROPOSAL
L1.8 Complex Destinations: Socio-territorial Adaptability and Resilience Strategies as Responses to the Challenges of Multilevel Tourism Governance
This proposal is offered within the framework of the Plan Nacional I+D 'ADAPTOUR' (2021-2025). It is conceived as an applied approach to the challenges of complex tourist sites, with the idea of generating solutions that promote adaptability and resilience.
THESIS PROPOSAL
L1.9 Popular tourism and social class
Analysis of the construction of the mass tourism phenomenon and its implications. This involves multiple dimensions such as: tourism and class subjectivities; forms and practices of popular tourism; leisure, consumption, and social class; tourism and social reproduction; labor rights and the conquest of vacations; low-cost tourism in the context of the socio-ecological crisis, etc.
THESIS PROPOSAL
L1.10 Tourism and Ruralities in Transition
This line of work aims to address questions about how contemporary global-local processes, such as those derived from ecological, energy, and digital transitions, impact and affect the configuration, functionalities, and touristic meanings of rural spaces and communities today at an international level. We welcome projects that also advance knowledge on the creation of narratives and cultural meanings about contemporary ruralities and their relationship with tourism activities.