The doctoral thesis
The doctoral thesis represents the highest expression of academic research and the engine that drives the transformation of knowledge. At the UOC Doctoral School, every project is a commitment to excellence, providing real solutions to the challenges facing our society.
Take a look at the doctoral theses deposited and submitted at the UOC Doctoral School:
- Doctoral theses submitted
- Downloadable documents
- Other resources
Doctoral Thesis Submitted
Any doctor may examine the thesis and formulate, as the case may be, the pleadings that they consider to be appropriate. These pleadings must be submitted in writting to the Doctorate Commission of the Programme (phd_school@uoc.edu).
Doctoral programme of Law, Politics and Economics
La participación de las víctimas en la Jurisdicción Especial para la Paz de Colombia: Un análisis desde el modelo de justicia transicional restaurativa
- Candidate: Silvana Avendaño Bedoya
- Supervisor: Dr Josep Maria Tamarit Sumalla
- Deadline: 11 May 2026
Downloadable documents
This section has all the documentation and official forms needed to handle and submit your doctoral thesis. You'll find all the resources and tools you might need to develop your research and ensure you complete the doctoral programme with the highest levels of excellence.
The learning plan
- Society, Technology and Culture
- Information and Network Technologies
- Education and ICT (e-Learning)
- Humanities and Communication
- Health and Psychology
- Law, Politics and Economics
- Bioinformatics
- Tourism
- Business Administration and Management
Research plan report
- Society, Technology and Culture
- Information and Network Technologies
- Education and ICT (e-Learning)
- Humanities and Communication
- Health and Psychology
- Law, Politics and Economics
- Bioinformatics
- Tourism
- Business Administration and Management
Annual follow-up report
- Society, Technology and Culture
- Information and Knowledge Society
- Information and Network Technologies
- Education and ICT (e-Learning)
- Humanities and Communication
- Health and Psychology
- Law, Politics and Economics
- Bioinformatics
- Tourism
- Business Administration and Management
Other resources
In this section, you'll find a series of key resources and tools to advance your research project. From administrative processes to support guides, there's everything you might need to boost your talent and transform the future through your research at the UOC.
Resources for preparing a doctoral thesis
Practical guides and materials to support you through every stage of your research work.
How to do your PhD at the UOC
Discover the steps and requirements to start your research journey with us.
Co-supervision and international degree
Boost your thesis with an international and collaborative vision.