TechCare. Under this name, the European Union is financing – via the Erasmus+ programme – a project in which the UOC is participating as partner to promote the ethical and practical adaptation of assisted living technologies in long term care . The main objective of the Tech Care project is to introduce and train the direct target groups on acting as evaluators and primary level counselors upon the ethical and practical challenges that determine the acceptability of ALT’s into home and community care.

Professor Carme Carrion, eHealth Center coordinator of the Design and Assessment of Actions in eHealth area, together with other researchers and professors of the UOC and its eHealth Center Alicia Aguilar, Beni Gómez Zúñiga, Eulàlia Hernàndez, Dani López, Modesta Pousada, and Francesc Saigi are participating directly in the implementation of this project.

Among the expected results of the project, it will upgrade the skills of formal and informal caregivers as well as to give them tools to select and evaluate ALT tools, and raise awareness on ALTs.

Consortium

The project, led by Wohlfahrtswerk Stuttgart (Germany), includes the participation of UOC, Frontida Z Patras (Greece), Technischen Universität Darmstadt (Germany) and the Vrije Universiteit Brussel (Belgium). TechCare Project started in September 2017, launched in Berlin – at Technische Hochschule Wildau, and will continue until 2020.

Funded by Erasmus+ of the European Union.