A delegation of the Executive Board of the UOC eHealth Center comprised by the Vice President for Strategic Planning and Research Marta Aymerich, the Vice President for Globalization and Cooperation Pastora Martínez Samper, and the Development Director of the eHealth Center Manuel Armayones visited several eHealth related institutions based in Toronto, Canada.

During their trip, Vice President for Strategic Planning and Research Marta Aymerich signed, on behalf of UOC President Planell, a collaborative agreement with the Center for Global eHealth Innovation and the Institute for Global Health Equity and Innovation (IGHEI) at the Dalla Lana School of Public Health of the University of Toronto. The signatories on behalf of the Center for Global eHealth Innovation and the Institute for Global Health and Equity were its Directors, Joe Cafazzo and Alejandro Jadad, respectively.

Both the Center for Global eHealth Innovation and the Institute for Global Health Equity and Innovation (IGHEI) at the Dalla Lana School of Public Health of the University of Toronto are currently leading research in digital health and the UOC's eHealth Center will cooperate closely with these centres as their strategic partner in Europe. The intention is to contribute to creating a stable network of academic and research centres in this field. Besides organizing and holding both regular and stable seminars, meetings to foster training and research, the collaboration between the three organisations will put emphasis on the design and development of research activities focused on health technologies enabling persons to better manage their health.

The transdisciplinary outlook of the eHealth Center

In line with the foundational commitment of the center and its transdisciplinary outlook, the partnership with the Center for Global eHealth Innovation and the institute for Global Health Equity and Innovation (IGHEI) is fully aligned with the objectives of the eHealth Center: to generate and transfer knowledge, applying a person-focused approach that addresses the physical, psychological and social determinants. These will not only enable solutions to be found for diseases and health problems but also, and most particularly, will contribute to preserving and improving health in its broadest sense.