For effective digital approaches to the promotion of health and eWell-being to be successfully adopted, an important challenge is that of generating scientific evidence that analyses digital actions’ feasibility and accurately evaluates their impact on society.

The 1st International Research Conference on eHealth and eWell-being: Evaluating the Evidence for a Paradigm Shift in Health seeks to give experts in the use of digital technologies and data for promoting health measures an opportunity to share their scientific research and evidence-based practices.

The main objectives of the conference are:

-to provide scientific evidence that ensures quality, ethical and safety standards in eHealth;

-to assess the state-of-the-art on the subject at an international level;

-to discuss digital technologies’ challenges and opportunities for a paradigm shift in health.

The Conference’s panel of speakers includes various internationally renowned specialists in the field of eHealth, such as Dr Alejandro Jadad, founder of the Centre for Global eHealth Innovation (Canada) (where he is also a physician), professor in the Dalla Lana School of Public Health, and director of the Institute for Global Health Equity and Innovation (University of Toronto).



The following speakers complete the panel: Stein Olav Skrøvseth, Centre Director at the Norwegian Centre for E-health Research; Carme Carrion i Ribas, Researcher at the eHealth Center, Professor at the UOC’s Faculty of Health Sciences, and Knowledge Area Coordinator at the eHealth Center; Carlos Palacio, Dean of the Faculty of Medicine of the University of Antioquia; and Elia Gabarron, Post-doctoral Research Fellow at the Norwegian Centre for E-health Research, University Hospital of North Norway.

In order to pursue the above goals, the UOC eHealth Centre is investigating the following three areas of research:

1. Empowerment and participation in health. This area focuses on providing evidence-based processes by which (a) citizens gain control over the factors and decisions that affect their health and disease prevention and (b) communities participate in the development of healthcare policies.

2. Design and assessment of interventions in eHealth. This area involves the design, assessment and scientific validation of mobile apps, using the best scientific evidence available.

3. Health data science. This area entails research on health-related big data strategies and services to develop personalized, predictive, preventive and participative processes for the provision of health and eWell-being.



Date: 26 January 2018.

Venue: Palau Macaya. Passeig de Sant Joan, 108, 08037 Barcelona (Spain).

About the UOC eHealth Center academic activities:



The Universitat Oberta de Catalunya’s eHealth Center is an academic centre that generates and transfers people-focused knowledge on digital health from a salutogenic perspective. Its goal is to capacitate and empower citizens and professionals through the use of technology so that they can lead a paradigm shift in health.

The eHC organized academic activities for the first semester of 2018 responding to the catchline eHealth: towards a paradigm shift in health. The overarching goal is to provide a knowledge exchange platform that promotes health transformation in the digital society. To achieve this the eHC in focusing on sharing new and relevant scientific insights derived from theoretical and empirical work on eHealth, and on promoting engagement and effective relationships among strategic stakeholders that are key to developing and implementing evidence-based best practices in digital health.