Jordi Conesa works every day to improve the lives of students, professors and administrative staff at the UOC. He is a professor at the Faculty of Computer Science, Multimedia and Telecommunications and coordinator of Health Data Science at the eHealth Center. As a member of the SmartLearn research group, he contributes to and supervises the University's learning analytics projects. These projects use the big data generated when the entire UOC community uses the Virtual Campus to improve teaching, learning and administrative processes. In fact, from 19 to 21 June he will be at the Next Generation Student Success Symposium presenting some of the data analysis projects carried out at the UOC. He notes the great many UOC professionals who have worked on these projects.

In the presentation you've prepared for the symposium you say that the UOC is the heaven and hell of data scientists...

Yes [smiling]. It's heaven because at the UOC everything that students do leaves a trace: when they log onto Virtual Campus, what they do in the classroom, how they access the materials, when they write a message, how long it takes to receive a reply... All this information and much more are recorded and later analysed.

In this respect, we have richer and more relevant information than on-site universities. But it's hell because we have to be very cautious when deciding which improvements to make and how.

Technologically, getting a campus that manages over 50,000 students to take on new functions is a complex task, because it can have a negative impact on students as a whole.

In other words, this action has to be approached very carefully.

Yes, before changing anything on the Campus we have to weigh the advantages and risks, and it has to be done in a very organized manner. If we haven't clearly identified the advantages and seen them as relevant - and not just for one classroom - implementing the change can be complicated.

Today there are a myriad of techniques and we have the technology to analyse all this data.The problem isn't what processes to follow but how to decide which of the improvement tools implemented are really pertinent.

How can the data help the University with the different processes?

They help us with teaching and management and, for the student, with learning. By analysing what is happening on our Campus we can see what processes are underway, how they work, and how they can be improved and streamlined. We can know what's going on in the classroom and even detect cases where students are suffering stress or anxiety.

It also tells us how students access the materials, which ones are used more, which concepts are more difficult to understand or which points of the study environment cause the most conflict. We can offer each student more personalized methodologies and content. If necessary, we could even make personalized adjustments to the delivery dates of the learning activities.

If we have all the information about how the learning process works, the sky's the limit in terms of improvement.

Next Generation Student Success Symposium

You'll be presenting many of these projects at the Next Generation Student Success Symposium. Can you sum up the main ones you'll be talking about?

We've done an initial classification according to who these projects help and for whom they generate knowledge and have come up with three: we have projects to support faculty, students and administrative staff so that the University carries out the processes more effectively.

There are projects of all kinds (gamification, forecasting, visualization, etc), and it's hard to say what the main ones are.

I'm particularly fond of the Treball@ and Orient@ projects, which are the result of an adventure we set out on in 2014 with professor David Bañeres, funded by the eLearn Center.

When we started, few people believed that what we were proposing was viable:obtaining information about the knowledge demanded by job offers (based on advertising websites), information about the knowledge developed on the courses (based on their materials and practical activities) and comparing this information to find out how far the UOC's range of training (master's degrees, bachelor's degrees, courses...) matched the demands of the labour market. And all this was done automatically, using data analysis and language processing techniques.

Finally, we created dashboards to graphically and interactively see how far we teach what the job market demands, and also to define the skills students should have and the courses they should enrol on for a specific job.

