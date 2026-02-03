The European-funded Project Relief project has received a Prize awarded by the Spanish Chronic Pain Society (SED) to the category of “Chronic pain innovative idea”. The award ceremony will take place next 17th October in Madrid (Spain) on the occasion of the International Pain Day.

RELIEF is a development project funded by the European Commission under the Horizon 2020 program and it is aimed at making major progresses to improve health outcomes for individuals experiencing symptoms and chronic pain conditions, by translating evidence-based therapy validated by the medical services to home settings as well as advancing available and affordable technologies. Specifically, RELIEF aims to link European health procurers in order to create the innovative and sustainable solutions that will improve chronic pain control/relieve through ITC self-management techniques.

The project started in February 2016 and will run for 46 months. RELIEF has 6 partners from Spain, France and Sweden. On behalf of UOC, PSiNET Research Group Principal Investigator Eulàlia Hernández is leading the project on behalf of UOC, together with Professor Manuel Armayones. The consortium is formed by research institutions, consultancies and public sector organizations.