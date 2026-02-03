The working session brings together researchers from the Norwegian Centre for E-health Research, SINTEF Digital, The Norwegian Directorate of eHealth (NDE), Imatis, University of Copenhagen, University of Agder, Tromsø Municipality and Risør Municipality, to discuss on 'Co-designing with people a first step to a real person centered perspective in health care'. The event is taking place on Friday 20th October 2017 at the UOC Tibidabo Building - Sala Josep Laporte between 09:00 am-16:00pm.

A small delegation, a mix of health-service researchers, management, technology researchers and e-health management will be exchanging knowledge with UOC researchers about proactive, person-centered and integrated care. The working session is also aimed at sharing projects and ideas with the main objective of identifying future collaborations between the Norwegian Centre of E-health Research and UOC eHealth Center, with a special focus on the project DigiValue (Digitally supported ValueCreating Person-centered, Integrated and proactive health services), led by Dr. Rotvold research team and with the collaboration of Sintef Digital, Sintef Technology and Society, University of Agder, Tromsø Municipality, UNN HF, Trondheim Municipality.