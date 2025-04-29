Methodology :

The AUTAPP project summarized previous scientific evidence on the efficacy of psychosocial interventions in the management of ASD with the initial aim of designing and developing an app to support clinical decisions regarding the most suitable psychosocial intervention for each patient.



The studies covered in the systematic review were chosen by searching through the literature using protocolized criteria to identify, select and extract data and assess the quality of the methodology. The data were summarized in evidence tables and classified based on the level of underlying evidence.



Following both a systematic review of the scientific evidence, which included studies on the efficacy/effectiveness of the interventions that were the subject of the project, and a co-creation process to develop the app, the team involved realized that the study needed to change direction. This led to the development of TEApp and the set of recommendations for ASD professionals to help them design studies on psychosocial interventions for people with ASD.



The project was funded by the Instituto de Salud Carlos III, the Spanish Ministry of Economy and Competitiveness and the European Regional Development Fund (ERDF).



Principal investigator : Marta Aymerich

Project team : Marc Alabert, Carme Carrion, Jordi Conesa, Montse Pàmias, Isabel Parra, Toni Perez and Noemí Robles



Research group : eHealth-TransLab



Start date : 1 January 2018



End date : 30 June 2022



Funding institution : Instituto de Salud Carlos III

