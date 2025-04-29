The eHealth Center
We are an academic centre conducting research in digital health with the goal of driving a paradigm shift away from a disease-centred approach to health towards one where people play a core role in their own well-being.
We research how digital technologies:
Contribute to improving individual and collective health
Help improve health systems and those who work in them
Give us greater decision-making capacity concerning our own health
Social impact
We conduct research to respond to global health challenges.
Alliances and collaborations
Knowledge transfer
El Meu Quiròfan, an app designed to improve patients' and their families' experiences of surgical procedures.
It has been implemented at the Bellvitge University Hospital. The project was conceived as part of the University Master's Degree in eHealth and received an award from the eHealth Center.
Contact
