Campus

The eHealth Center

We are an academic centre conducting research in digital health with the goal of driving a paradigm shift away from a disease-centred approach to health towards one where people play a core role in their own well-being.

We research how digital technologies:

Contribute to improving individual and collective health

Help improve health systems and those who work in them

Give us greater decision-making capacity concerning our own health

Our model

Find out more

Research groups

The eHealth Center aims to promote research into digital health throughout the University. The UOC's eHealth community is made up of the following research groups.

Find out more
Alt
Activities
Agenda
Don't miss the rest of the activities

    Alliances and collaborations

    Barcelona Aging Longevity (BALL)

    Find out more

    2030 Agenda: SDG 3 Good health and well-being

    Find out more

    Knowledge transfer

    Una app per ajudar pacients en processos quirúrgics #eHealthCenter
    SecS4SsKRi8

    El Meu Quiròfan, an app designed to improve patients' and their families' experiences of surgical procedures.

    It has been implemented at the Bellvitge University Hospital. The project was conceived as part of the University Master's Degree in eHealth and received an award from the eHealth Center.

    Find out more
    Contact

    At the eHealth Center we're looking for people and organizations who are keen to transform the health paradigm. Join us and we'll enable this change!

    Contact us