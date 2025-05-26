An online platform for practical sessions

Àlex Rius will present Levelab, a platform that simplifies the design and delivery of practical lessons for educational content involving digital tools, accessible from any device. The platform supports educators looking to implement hands-on approaches, such as learning by doing. It does this by providing automated answers to students' questions, reducing technical issues and optimizing the overall learning experience.

Personalizing learning in education

EduAIA, a project led by Elvis Ortega Ochoa, doctoral student and researcher with the Education and ICT (Edul\@b) research group. The initiative focuses on turning interactions with generative artificial intelligence into productive learning experiences through empathetic educational chatbots.

Technological fusion in port security

PANSSARI is a 4.0 technology project serving port security, to be presented by Helena Calva, student of the Bachelor's Degree in Design and Digital Creations. With support from Ports 4.0, a programme run by Spain's national ports authority, Panssari has developed a modular technology for port security.

The initiative integrates three systems: access control and geolocation, radio frequency detection, and computer vision. The Panssari platform, an AI system powered by deep learning, collects and processes the data generated by these technologies to detect, tag and track intruders as a first line of defence

Inclusive AI solutions for cognitive, communicative and sensory accessibility

Accesibles is a start-up offering inclusive solutions for cognitive, communicative and sensory accessibility through artificial intelligence. Its mission is to transform education, information and digital communication by using innovative technologies. Its tool, Melvin, adapts digital environments to make them more understandable and accessible. Features include easy-to-read content, smart summaries, sign language and pictograms.

The initiative is led by Laura Martín, trained at the UOC in Technopedagogical Design of Programs, Environments and Resources and in Education and ICT (E-learning); Anna Barnadas, a graduate in Business Studies and postgraduate in Accounting Regulations from the UOC; and Luis Malhadas.

A platform for voice assessment

All-Voiced is a digital platform designed to improve vocal health and quality of life for individuals with voice disorders around the globe.

Created to support research, training and clinical practice, the platform helps professionals to train and calibrate their auditory perception. It also facilitates collaborative research projects and enables precise voice assessments for patients. It is intended for use by voice laboratories, universities, speech therapy clinics and health services.

The project is led by Neus Calaf, associate lecturer at the UOC in the Bachelor's Degree in Speech Therapy.

An influencer database

Paola Chaler, Communication graduate, will present Indatika, an influencer database that includes ratings. Indatika addresses the uncertainty surrounding influencer marketing by allowing brands to read genuine reviews from other companies about past collaborations. This streamlines the influencer selection process, saving time and boosting return on investment by enabling brands to choose the right profiles based on proven performance.

A data management software solution

DataNest – Data, made easy is a smart automation and data management platform that transforms business decision-making through big data and advanced predictive models. Specializing in logistics, it enables users to visualize, anticipate and optimize key processes clearly and efficiently.

This human-centred project, which champions better decision-making, is led by Xavier Garcia Fuentes, Psychology undergraduate.

A customizable online booking page

Lapsula, by Xavier Velàsquez —Professor at the UOC's Faculty of Computer Science, Multimedia and Telecommunications— and Dani Vázquez and associate lecturer at the Faculty of Computer Science, Multimedia and Telecommunications – is a cloud-based subscription app designed to simplify appointment scheduling and client relationship management for businesses and professionals in the health and wellness sectors.

The platform helps to boost sales and improve client retention while eliminating no-shows and staff scheduling conflicts. What sets Lapsula apart from its competitors is its integration with WhatsApp and Google Calendar. The creators intend to establish it as a European alternative to tools such as Calendly and Cal.com.