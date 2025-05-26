SpinUOC 2025: we open the doors to innovationThe UOC's flagship event on entrepreneurship and innovation is here
- Barcelona, Cataluña, ESP
We open the doors to eight transformative projects.
After six months of drive and mentoring, the eight finalist projects of SpinUOC 2025 meet at the UOC's flagship event on entrepreneurship and innovation.
On June 26, starting at 5:30 p.m., we warm up with the SpinRoom, SpinUOC’s podcast with interviews from the entrepreneurial community. And at 7:00 p.m., the final competition kicks off!
We’ll celebrate it for the first time in the heart of our campus, on Rambla del Poblenou. Come experience it live or follow it via streaming on our YouTube channel. Are you joining us?
Guest presenters
In 2025, Andrea Gumes, political scientist and cultural journalist, and Quim Masferrer, a well-known actor and communicator, will be the hosts bringing life and rhythm to the event.
The SpinRoom: SpinUOC’s live podcast 5:30 p.m.
We open the mic with Andrea Gumes and Carla Gómez Cano —winner of the 2023 edition and co-founder of Theker Robotics— to talk with key voices from the UOC’s entrepreneurial ecosystem.
A fresh, agile and live space where we will relive experiences from past editions, discover new initiatives and learn closely how impactful projects are built.
An hour of conversation and inspiration to warm up before the competition!
Pitch competition: UOC talent in action – 7:00 p.m.
This year, the protagonists of SpinUOC 2025 will be Àlex Rius, Elvis Ortega Ochoa, Helena Calva, Laura Martín, Neus Calaf, Paola Chaler, Xavier Garcia Fuentes, and Xavier Velàsquez.
Want to know the details? Discover each proposal in the dropdown
UOC Headquarters – Rambla del Poblenou, Barcelona
June 26
- 5:30 p.m. – Doors open
- 5:45 p.m. – 6:45 p.m. – SpinRoom: interview podcast
- 7:00 p.m. – 8:30 p.m. – Project presentations and competition
- 8:30 p.m. – 9:30 p.m. – Cocktail and live music
An online platform for practical sessions
Àlex Rius will present Levelab, a platform that simplifies the design and delivery of practical lessons for educational content involving digital tools, accessible from any device. The platform supports educators looking to implement hands-on approaches, such as learning by doing. It does this by providing automated answers to students' questions, reducing technical issues and optimizing the overall learning experience.
Personalizing learning in education
EduAIA, a project led by Elvis Ortega Ochoa, doctoral student and researcher with the Education and ICT (Edul\@b) research group. The initiative focuses on turning interactions with generative artificial intelligence into productive learning experiences through empathetic educational chatbots.
Technological fusion in port security
PANSSARI is a 4.0 technology project serving port security, to be presented by Helena Calva, student of the Bachelor's Degree in Design and Digital Creations. With support from Ports 4.0, a programme run by Spain's national ports authority, Panssari has developed a modular technology for port security.With support from Ports 4.0, a programme run by Spain's national ports authority, Panssari has developed a modular technology for port security.
The initiative integrates three systems: access control and geolocation, radio frequency detection, and computer vision. The Panssari platform, an AI system powered by deep learning, collects and processes the data generated by these technologies to detect, tag and track intruders as a first line of defence
Inclusive AI solutions for cognitive, communicative and sensory accessibility
Accesibles is a start-up offering inclusive solutions for cognitive, communicative and sensory accessibility through artificial intelligence. Its mission is to transform education, information and digital communication by using innovative technologies. Its tool, Melvin, adapts digital environments to make them more understandable and accessible. Features include easy-to-read content, smart summaries, sign language and pictograms.
The initiative is led by Laura Martín, trained at the UOC in Technopedagogical Design of Programs, Environments and Resources and in Education and ICT (E-learning); Anna Barnadas, a graduate in Business Studies and postgraduate in Accounting Regulations from the UOC; and Luis Malhadas.
A platform for voice assessment
All-Voiced is a digital platform designed to improve vocal health and quality of life for individuals with voice disorders around the globe.
Created to support research, training and clinical practice, the platform helps professionals to train and calibrate their auditory perception. It also facilitates collaborative research projects and enables precise voice assessments for patients. It is intended for use by voice laboratories, universities, speech therapy clinics and health services.
The project is led by Neus Calaf, associate lecturer at the UOC in the Bachelor's Degree in Speech Therapy.
An influencer database
Paola Chaler, Communication graduate, will present Indatika, an influencer database that includes ratings. Indatika addresses the uncertainty surrounding influencer marketing by allowing brands to read genuine reviews from other companies about past collaborations. This streamlines the influencer selection process, saving time and boosting return on investment by enabling brands to choose the right profiles based on proven performance.
A data management software solution
DataNest – Data, made easy is a smart automation and data management platform that transforms business decision-making through big data and advanced predictive models. Specializing in logistics, it enables users to visualize, anticipate and optimize key processes clearly and efficiently.
This human-centred project, which champions better decision-making, is led by Xavier Garcia Fuentes, Psychology undergraduate.
A customizable online booking page
Lapsula, by Xavier Velàsquez —Professor at the UOC's Faculty of Computer Science, Multimedia and Telecommunications— and Dani Vázquez and associate lecturer at the Faculty of Computer Science, Multimedia and Telecommunications – is a cloud-based subscription app designed to simplify appointment scheduling and client relationship management for businesses and professionals in the health and wellness sectors.
The platform helps to boost sales and improve client retention while eliminating no-shows and staff scheduling conflicts. What sets Lapsula apart from its competitors is its integration with WhatsApp and Google Calendar. The creators intend to establish it as a European alternative to tools such as Calendly and Cal.com.
In this edition, among the eight selected projects, three awards will be granted, which will be decided during the event:
- Award for the Best Entrepreneurial Project, with a cash prize of €10,000.
- Ramon Molinas Award for the Best Social Impact Project, awarded to the project that contributes the greatest transformation and social progress, sponsored by the Ramon Molinas Foundation, with a €10,000 cash prize.
- Audience Award for the Best Pitch, with a €3,000 cash prize.
The winning projects will also receive a support programme for the development, validation, and implementation of their business model and financing plan (valued at €2,500) offered by Hubbik.
All eight projects presented at the event will receive entry to the 2026 edition of 4 Years From Now (4YFN), the entrepreneurship fair of the Mobile World Congress, where they will be able to promote their projects. In addition, some of these eight projects may be given space at the UOC's stand at 4YFN 2026.
In addition to the three regular awards, the SpinUOC Dona Award will also be presented, aimed at highlighting and supporting entrepreneurial projects led by women within the Hubbik ecosystem. This recognition includes a first prize of €10,000 and personalised mentoring, and a second prize consisting of specialised advisory support.
SpinUOC is an entrepreneurial support programme of the UOC, coordinated by the Hubbik platform and supported by the Ramon Molinas Foundation. Additionally, the SpinUOC Dona Award is supported by the Institute of Women of the Spanish Ministry of Equality (through the Innovatia 8.3 project), in collaboration with the University of Santiago de Compostela.
This programme may also be co-funded through a grant, if awarded, with the aim of reducing the gender gap in the ICT sector, as part of the Recovery, Transformation and Resilience Plan, funded by the European Union through the Next Generation EU programme (ref. BDNS 805662).
