SpinUOC 2019

To mark the seventh SpinUOC we'll be presenting eight promising projects from the university community



Would you like to take part in a UOC entrepreneurial project? Do you study or have you studied at the University and do you want to make your business plan come true? On 13 June you’ll be able to hear first-hand about eight projects with lots of potential at the UOC's 7th annual entrepreneurship event, SpinUOC. From 7.00 pm, the stage at the former Estrella Damm Brewery in Barcelona (Carrer del Rosselló, 515) will be the venue for the protagonists ─ students, graduates and workers at the UOC ─ to talk about their projects in an innovative way.