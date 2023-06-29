Campus
SpinUOC 2023 Event

6/29/23·17:00H Asset
  • Antiga Fàbrica Estrella Damm, Carrer del Rosselló, 515, 08025 Barcelona

#SpinUOC 2023, the innovation ecosystem

Come to #SpinUOC, the Universitat Oberta de Catalunya's (UOC) annual entrepreneurship and innovation event.

Meet this year's eight finalists at 7 p.m. on 29 June. There'll be plenty of other surprises, too, including an artistic exhibition showcasing projects from past years,the Innovation Gallery.

Watch de event in our Youtube chanel.

 

rkTyfQVtonM

When

29/06/2023 19:00

Address

Antiga Fàbrica Estrella Damm
Carrer del Rosselló, 515
08025 Barcelona
How to arrive

