SpinUOC 2023 Event

6/29/23
SpinUOC 2023 EventSpinUOC
17:00H
- Antiga Fàbrica Estrella Damm, Carrer del Rosselló, 515, 08025 Barcelona
#SpinUOC 2023, the innovation ecosystem
Come to #SpinUOC, the Universitat Oberta de Catalunya's (UOC) annual entrepreneurship and innovation event.
Meet this year's eight finalists at 7 p.m. on 29 June. There'll be plenty of other surprises, too, including an artistic exhibition showcasing projects from past years,the Innovation Gallery.
Watch de event in our Youtube chanel.!
When
29/06/2023 19:00