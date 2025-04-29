Invergy: spin-offs and start-ups

SeniorDomo allows people to grow old at home thanks to its remote assistance care for the elderly. The system incorporates a 24-hour smart watch that detects emergency situations, such as accidents, inactivity or disorientation, proactively and without the need to press any button, from inside and outside the home. The solution geolocates the elderly person using GPS and allows them to be contacted by voice without having to make any call. Invergy has financed the project with an investment of 75,000 euros through a participatory loan.