Invergy: spin-offs and start-ups

What is Invergy?
Invergy is a UOC Group company established to invest in start-ups in the education and ICT sector that are related to the UOC's fields of knowledge and spring from the innovation ecosystem surrounding the university.
Entrepeneurship
We offer support to the entrepreneurial projects of the UOC community depending on the stage in which they establish and the needs that arise: from the validation of the idea to the acceleration. Furthermore, we have Invergy, an investment vehicle for start-ups in the educational and ICT sectors linked to the UOC's areas of contact. Col·labora-hi and is part of the UOC entrepreneurship.
Innovation
We will contribute, together with companies and institutions, to solving the issues raised by the society of knowledge, e-health and e-learning to provide innovative solutions built in collaboration with the members of the UOC community and all els agents clau d'aquests sectors. Contact both nosaltres and innovate together!
Meet our beneficiaries
The UOC will participate in the share capital with €75,000 of BCN Resol ODR SOLUTIONS, S.L. BCN Resol has developed two ICT solutions to detect and manage conflicts that may arise in schools (B-resol) and in the business environment (Co-resol). With the investment, the UOC is reinforcing its desire to foster society's economic development by promoting innovative companies that strengthen the ties between business, knowledge and society.
Uses its proprietary methodology to offer a challenge-based learning platform. The platform enables the creation of challenges that can be collaboratively solved by the participants in a simple, guided and gamified manner. Invergy has invested €60,000 in the company's share capital and the UOC has provided support to secure co-funding through ENISA.
Digital platform that enables the management and monitoring of the distribution of food donations to families experiencing financial hardship. It has received a first investment from Invergy of €40,000 with a participatory loan. eQuàliment is aimed at social services, social welfare managers and food distributors like the food bank Banc dels Aliments, the Red Cross, Càritas and local NGOs.
Immersium Studio is a UOC spin-off specializing in applying immersive technologies – Virtual Reality (VR), Augmented Reality (AR) and Mixed Reality (MR) – in education, culture and tourism. Its activities focus on development and use of an immersive learning platform to work on students' and teachers' competencies. They also develop immersive learning experiences that range from 360º videos to digital environments or AR labs. Invergy has a stake in the company having invested €40,000. The UOC is supporting the project as it looks to obtain co-funding through ENISA.
SeniorDomo allows people to grow old at home thanks to its remote assistance care for the elderly. The system incorporates a 24-hour smart watch that detects emergency situations, such as accidents, inactivity or disorientation, proactively and without the need to press any button, from inside and outside the home. The solution geolocates the elderly person using GPS and allows them to be contacted by voice without having to make any call. Invergy has financed the project with an investment of 75,000 euros through a participatory loan.
Smart Classroom Project is a spin-off from the UOC and the UB focused on the use of pedagogical innovations applied to the design, use, and evaluation of educational spaces. The goal is to facilitate improvement processes, offering customized solutions to the needs of each institution, based on solid scientific evidence. This enables the appropriate use of new educational methodologies, enhances active learning, and improves the physical and emotional well-being of its users (students and teachers).
UNNE is a spin-off from the UOC specializing in non-invasive neurostimulation. Neurostimulation is a comfortable, safe, and effective solution for treating pathologies in which there is an alteration of brain activity. UNNE's approaches combine the most appropriate neuromodulation technique with the most effective clinical treatments. UNNE stands out for its scientific research in neuromodulation techniques, the training of its professionals in internationally renowned centers of excellence, and collaboration with prestigious experts in evidence-based clinical practice.