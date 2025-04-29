Universitat Oberta de Catalunya (UOC), in collaboration with Banco Santander, has launched the call for applications for the UOC Award for the best entrepreneurial projects. This award aims to promote and recognize innovative and entrepreneurial initiatives developed by the Hubbik community, the UOC's entrepreneurship platform.

Eligible projects must have participated in Hubbik programs during 2024, including SpinUOC, EduTECH Emprèn, or have been part of its virtual incubator. Interested parties should submit an executive summary and a presentation video of their project.

Projects will be evaluated based on their alignment with UOC knowledge, innovation, viability, and team. Applications will be open until November 29, 2024, and the winners will be announced on December 13. There are 4 awards: the first is €3,000 and the remaining 3 are €1,500 each.

This award not only supports innovation but also strengthens the entrepreneurial ecosystem linked to education and information technologies in society.