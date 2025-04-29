Hubbik to exhibit its Innovation Gallery at Digital Universities Europe

The UOC's campus in Barcelona will host Digital Universities Europe, one of the most prestigious digital higher education events in Europe, from 23 to 25 October. During the event, the people attending will have the chance to see the Innovation Gallery, which showcases ten of Hubbik's entrepreneurial projects. All ten projects took part in one of the annual SpinUOC events, the programme to boost entrepreneurship and knowledge transfer in the UOC community.

Innovation Gallery