New call for the Edutech Emprèn programme

A new call from the Universitat Oberta de Catalunya (UOC) EduTECH Emprèn pre-acceleration programme has been opened for entrepreneurial projects in the e-learning sector.

If you've got an e-learning idea or project, whether or not you form part of the UOC community, Hubbik can help you define the business model and develop a prototype.

The programme involves a series of online training sessions on business management, and on innovation and technology. In total, it's 100 hours over 10 weeks, starting on 2 October and ending in December. Likewise, all the projects are provided access to personalized tutorials. The programme's activities are developed within Hubbik's virtual incubator, and both livestreamed and recorded so you can catch up on them later.

Benefit from the knowledge provided by the world's first online university and its more than 25 years of experience in the sector. Register now to take part in the programme. The call for applications opens today and closes on 15 September.

The EduTECH programme is funded by the UOC, supported by the Government of Catalonia's Departament d’Empresa i Treball, and co-financed by the European Social Fund.