Spinteams Ideas Competition brings together the top twenty entrepreneurial initiatives from the European universities that are part of Spinteams

Within the framework of the European Erasmus+ SPINTeams project, aimed at promoting the entrepreneurial skills of students and alumni from European universities, the SPINTeams Idea Competition was held, dynamic through the Rebelbase platform, that facilitates interaction with an international entrepreneurship community, as well as the support in the creation and validation of entrepreneurial projects, through mentor support, advisors and other agents of the European entrepreneurial ecosystem.

The main objective of the contest is to present a viable business idea and to expose the potential of the product or service. In addition, it encourages and supports students and graduates to develop their business skills, build and grow their businesses, as well as receive qualified feedback from expert industry agents

The competition featured projects of all types and an expert jury on different entrepreneurship topics, for the opportunity to gain recognition, feedback and learn. All 4 finalists will also be entered into the final project contest in June 2023.

A total of 20 projects from the different collaborating European universities participated in the competition, making a final of 4 participants that would end up giving a winning project. Five projects were involved from the UOC: People Away, Becadvisor, Mirou, Yeira and TheKer, these last three finalists of the 2022 SpinUOC. They were finalists, Yeira, Becadvisor and TheKer, the latter being the winner.

