Campus
2/1/18 · Program

4YFN

UOC stand at 4YFN

4YFN

2/1/18·23:00H

The UOC is taking part in this international fair with a stand with start-ups from its community.

Access the press release to learn about the participating projects 2024

 

4YFN EN

 

 

With the support of:

logo FEDER

 

VT8Fnopd7_s

The projects featured at 4YFN are chosen from among the projects that are taking part in Hubbik's different programmes and activities:

  • Winning projects from the annual call of the Spin UOC programme.
  • Finalist projects from other programmes organized by the UOC: EduTECH, OPENeHEALTH, etc.
  • Projects mentored by the UOC Knowledge Transfer and Research Support Office (OSRT) that are in the product launch phase.
  • Projects from the UOC community that participate in other Hubbik activities that are strategically aligned with the UOC and may generate synergies with research groups or have a societal impact.

When

01/02/2018

Other programs

See all

Success stories

See all

Receive the notice

*Mandatory questions