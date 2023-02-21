Becadvisor: the platform that connects companies and internship students

Pilar Moliné, a graduate in Law from the UOC, is one of the creators of Becadvisor, a project supported by the Hubbik SpinTeams programme. Becadvisor is an exclusive platform for finding students on university and vocational training internships all over Spain, quickly, easily and securely.

The platform brings together students seeking internships, businesses, universities and vocational training schools. Moliné explained how the platform works: "The client publishes an offer for an internship, which is passed on to the universities and training schools which are offering the course the client stipulates. It receives an unlimited number of candidates with information on their availability and remuneration or otherwise, as stipulated by the educational centres." Finally, the client chooses a candidate and Becadvisor arranges the agreement.

Becadvisor –this start-up recently completed a round of funding for €150,000– also aims to help students choose where to start their career, based on opinions left by other interns about their previous experiences in companies.

Moliné believes that participating in 4YFN involves "receiving feedback from experts and learning about the latest trends and technologies in the sector". The entrepreneur rates the support from the UOC very positively: "Thanks to the high-level specialized entrepreneurship programme, we can develop the skills and knowledge necessary for business projects."

BeChallenge: open innovation with challenges

The BeChallenge platform allows any professional, institution or company to design, publish and raise the profile of open innovation challenges. The man behind BeChallenge is Xavi Pascual, who holds a university master's degree in Education and ICT (E-learning) from the UOC.

BeChallenge allows users to publish challenges in open innovation, both externally and internally within the company. At 4YFN, the start-up company will be presenting its "Challenge Based Innovation" for carrying out innovation processes that can bring together internal and external talent to solve challenges in face-to-face, hybrid or 100% digital environments.

Pascual, who is returning with his company to 4YFN, accompanied by the UOC, praised the university's ability to adapt its support "according to the stage we were at, and the needs we had at the time. It is a good partner on this path, which helps to give us credibility, visibility and access to resources in some cases".

Chordata Motion: motion capture for 3D digitization

Chordata Motion is a company specializing in the development of garments for motion capture and its digitization in 3D. The initiative won the SpinUOC entrepreneurship programme in 2019.

The start-up company uses open source code in its product, which is flexible and customizable, and adapts to the specific needs of its user, who maintains complete control.

Chordata Motion is returning to 4YFN with the UOC. "We go there with our start-up company at a more advanced stage in its development every year," explains one of its managers, Juancho Casañas. "We've just brought the first version of our motion capture devices to market, so 4YFN is an excellent opportunity to showcase our new hardware and software."

eTrivium: a comprehensive online learning (e-learning) solution for companies

eTrivium is a project that participated in Hubbik's EduTECH, an online learning entrepreneurship programme. One of its creators, Anna Domínguez, explained that it is the comprehensive solution to enable SMEs to "integrate their own online training and learning environment into their organization's mission".

Their product enables personalization, support and measurement. "We offer the three levers of innovative online learning: technology, methodology and content," emphasized Domínguez. eTrivium allows companies to "turn business competitiveness into lifelong employability and therefore stand out in their recruitment and development of talent," she added.

The people behind the project rate their participation in 4YFN supported by the UOC very highly, because it is "the best opportunity to share trends and raise the profile of opportunities in corporate online learning."

Immersium Studio – immersive learning experiences

Immersive Studio, a spin-off company of the UOC which provides expertise in immersive experiences for all types of institutions in virtual and augmented reality, will be presenting its immersive learning initiatives in the health sciences at 4YFN. Its CEO, Luis Villarejo, explained that participating in this event once again is "a very good opportunity that can be taken advantage of on many levels".

In addition, Villarejo emphasized that the support received from the UOC "has been exceptional in human terms and because of all the key opportunities they offer us, which are very important for an organization like ours". "They have a great deal of experience in supporting entrepreneurship and they make it accessible to you in a contextualized and practical way," he added.

Immersium Studio was the winner of one of the most important awards in the virtual reality world, the Auggie Award, in 2021 in the category of best health and well-being solution with its training to improve the skills of more than 20,000 European healthcare professionals working in ICUs during the COVID-19 pandemic.

Opground: recruiting IT professionals in record time

Opground, a start-up company which connects companies with the IT professionals most suitable for their needs, in the same way as recruiters do, but in less than five minutes and without wasting anyone's time, is returning to 4YFN with the UOC. The product allows companies to save up to 80% of the time they spend looking for new talent.

Eduard Teixidó, one of its creators, hopes that their participation on the UOC stand will expand their network of contacts, and continue to raise the profile of their project in the sector.

Teixidó rated the support from Hubbik very highly: "We always remember how the UOC believed in Opground from day one. When we needed their help, we had their support."

THEKER: robotics, artificial intelligence and computer vision

THEKER is an R&D&I company working in robotics, artificial intelligence and computer vision, which has developed a microelectronic soldering and desoldering technology robot to "change the manufacturing paradigm of products and semiconductors in the electronics industry," according to its creators. This start-up company won the jury prize in the SpinUOC entrepreneurship programme in 2022.

One of the people behind it is Carla Gómez, an engineer and student on the university master's degree in Taxation in the Faculty of Law and Political Science, who said that participating in 4YFN is "an opportunity to learn from the experience of other entrepreneurs and professionals in the sector". Gómez emphasized that receiving support from the UOC "creates more opportunities for connections with key players in the entrepreneurial ecosystem, such as accelerators and investors".

These entrepreneurial projects promoted with the UOC support some of the UN's Sustainable Development Goals (SDGs), including: 3. Good Health and Well-Being; 4. Quality Education; 8. Decent Work and Economic Growth; 9. Industry, Innovation and Infrastructure and 10. Reduced Inequalities.

UOC R&I

The UOC's research and innovation (R&I) is helping overcome pressing challenges faced by global societies in the 21st century by studying interactions between technology and human & social sciences with a specific focus on the network society, e-learning and e-health.

Over 500 researchers and 51 research groups work in the UOC's seven faculties, its eLearning Research programme and its two research centres: the Internet Interdisciplinary Institute (IN3) and the eHealth Center (eHC).

The university also develops online learning innovations at its eLearning Innovation Center (eLinC), as well as UOC community entrepreneurship and knowledge transfer via the Hubbik platform.