Alumni mentoring

If you are a mentor

Innovation

Participation in the start-up ecosystem and discovery of the latest trends in innovation.

Social impact

Self-realization by putting your talent into the hands of the UOC's entrepreneurial community.

Membership in the UOC's entrepreneurial community

Access to the online incubator provided by Hubbik, the UOC platform that fosters entrepreneurship, results transfer and open innovation.

Networking

Interaction with the UOC's entrepreneurial community and participation in networking activities.

Recognition

Recognition as a UOC mentor on Hubbik's website, as well as visibility in news items and at SpinUOC, the UOC's entrepreneurship and knowledge transfer event.

Alumni Premium

Free, one-year subscription to Alumni Premium.

If you are a start-up or spin-off

Expert advice

Receive advice from entrepreneurial and business management experts with vast experience in their fields of knowledge.

Access to the sector

Get your foot in the door to your sector of interest thanks to your mentor's knowledge and connections.

Networking

Join a network of high-value contacts.

UOC knowledge

Tap into the talent of the UOC community and become a more integral member.