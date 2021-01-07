Universities are the main source of innovation and solutions to societal challenges that can also cover market needs. Many start-ups and University spin offs are founded at European Higher Education Institutions, but they lack of sustainability and growth capacity. After 3 years, more than the 50 % of the start-ups fail because of low profitability and growth capacity. The origin of this failure come from the roots of the start-up foundation: the entrepreneurial and business skills of the founders, their complementarity of skills and those of their teams, their capacity to find supporting networks, difficulties to find an effective start-up support ecosystem, and the capacity of going international.



SpinTeams partners have developed coaching, peer learning and mentoring programs that have shown results in reaching a survival rate between 75% and 97% of their start-ups and spin-offs after 3 years of creation, being the entrepreneurship one of the priorities of the higher education institutions participating in this project.

SPINTeams links higher education institutions to successful business communities by establishing coaching, peer learning and mentoring methodologies to increase the success rate of start-ups and spin-offs. Its main objective is to improve the entrepreneurial and business skills of future entrepreneurs from higher education institutions (HEIs), as well as their current and future spin-offs and start-ups, to achieve increasingly sustainable companies.

Sign up here!



Project Website