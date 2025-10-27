SpinUOC Dona Award 2026

SpinUOC Dona Award 2026Second edition of the SpinUOC Dona Awards for the best project led by a female entrepreneur from the Hubbik ecosystem.
The Universitat Oberta de Catalunya (UOC), following the success of the previous edition, is launching the 2nd edition of the "SpinUOC Dona" Awards for the best project led by a female entrepreneur from the Hubbik ecosystem.
This recognition is part of the #SpinUOC program, the UOC’s annual entrepreneurship and knowledge transfer event, where each year eight community projects compete for three cash prizes.
Iit is a pitch competition conducted through the Easypromos platform in a video contest format.
This initiative was created to highlight and promote projects led by women entrepreneurs within the Hubbik ecosystem, the UOC’s platform for transfer and entrepreneurship. The best project, as selected by the jury, will receive a 10.000€ award, and the two top projects will gain one year of access to exclusive Hubbik support services.
Participation is limited to women entrepreneurs who have previously taken part in one of Hubbik’s programs. The submitted proposals must fall under one of the two categories of SpinUOC 2026: the general or the rural category.
Candidates must lead or be part of the team responsible for the project, regardless of its level of maturity. To participate, a pitch video must be submitted.
This call follows the timeline detailed below:
- Registration for one of the programs that grant access to participation in the contest (SpinUOC or SpinUOC Rural): until January 18, 2026 (inclusive).
Where to participate?
- If you are part of the UOC community and have an innovative project you wish to develop, register for SpinUOC.
- If you have a project that responds to the problems of rural areas and the challenges of contemporary ruralities, whether you are part of the UOC community or not, register for SpinUOC Rural.
How to participate?
You will need to submit a 90-second video pitch explaining the project.
The submission period for the pitch will open on April 1 and close on April 24 (inclusive), and registration must be done directly on the page http://www.spinuocdona.com, which is set up for this purpose. It will not be possible to submit before this date.
A period for public voting on the submitted pitches will open from May 4 to May 24.
The four [4] videos that receive the highest number of votes until May 24 at 11:59 PM (CEST) will proceed to the next evaluation phase, which will be led by an expert jury.
The finalists chosen by public vote will be notified via email starting from May 25.
A jury consisting of five people with experience in entrepreneurship with a gender perspective will be responsible for evaluating the projects.
The members of the jury will be announced prior to the voting period, and they will consist of a minimum of five [5] professionals, coming from the UOC and collaborating entities, as well as other figures linked to the field of entrepreneurship, one of whom will be an entrepreneur connected to the UOC and the Hubbik program.
In this edition, among the projects selected at the international level, two awards will be granted, which will be decided during the event:
First Prize: includes a financial award of 10.000€, personalized mentoring with expert professionals, access to a mentoring and investment network, and one year of access to the Hubbik virtual incubator.
Second Prize: although it has no financial endowment, it offers personalized online advisory services and access to the UOC’s and its partners’ network of contacts. This service will be provided through the Hubbik virtual incubator, which the winner will be able to access for one year from the date of the award.
In addition, all participants will have access for one year to Hubbik resources and opportunities related to entrepreneurship. To do so, if they wish, they must register for the Entrepreneurial Process Guidance Program, which is independent of participation in the SpinUOC Dona Award.
The awards will be granted through a selection process that ensures transparency, equal opportunities, and objectivity in the evaluation.
SpinUOC is an entrepreneurship promotion program of the UOC, coordinated by the Hubbik platform and supported by the Ramon Molinas Foundation.
SpinUOC could be co-financed by the European Regional Development Fund (ERDF) of the European Union, within the framework of the ERDF Operational Programme of Catalonia 2021-2027