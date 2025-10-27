SpinUOC Dona Award 2026

The Universitat Oberta de Catalunya (UOC), following the success of the previous edition, is launching the 2nd edition of the "SpinUOC Dona" Awards for the best project led by a female entrepreneur from the Hubbik ecosystem.

This recognition is part of the #SpinUOC program, the UOC’s annual entrepreneurship and knowledge transfer event, where each year eight community projects compete for three cash prizes.

Iit is a pitch competition conducted through the Easypromos platform in a video contest format.

This initiative was created to highlight and promote projects led by women entrepreneurs within the Hubbik ecosystem, the UOC’s platform for transfer and entrepreneurship. The best project, as selected by the jury, will receive a 10.000€ award, and the two top projects will gain one year of access to exclusive Hubbik support services.