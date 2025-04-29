"Developing a project like ARlab from the initial idea to its roll-out would be very hard without the professional support and guidance from the Hubbik team"

Head of the Augmented Reality Lab (ARlab), a UOC's entrepreneurial project, Luis Villarejo says that "developing a project like ARlab, from the initial idea to its roll-out, requires a series of deliberations, processes and multidisciplinary actions that would be very hard to undertake without the excellent professional support and guidance that is always on hand from the Hubbik team".

Augmented reality is a technology available to everyone that, by using an iPhone or touch tablet, enables you to expand the real information of an object or location with digital information (graphic, audiovisual documents, etc.). For some years, the ARlab has been creating augmented reality experiences for the University's students and lecturers as well as companies and institutions. One of the most notable collaborations was that carried out in conjunction with CosmoCaixa.

The UOC contacted the museum to introduce the technology to the exhibitions managers and introduce them to the possibilities that augmented reality has to offer by giving an added value to the exhibitions and visitor experience. Of all the pieces in the museum, the triceratops skull was chosen as an initial showcase, providing an opportunity to view a photorealistic-quality 3D animated model through augmented reality recognition.