6/20/19 · Case of success
"Hubbik helped me to better define my project from what was initially just a basic idea"
Núria Batllori holds a master's degree in Education and ICT from the UOC and says that “Hubbik helped me to better define my project from what was initially just a basic idea. It's given me a wider perspective on the steps and resources needed to develop it”. Batllori has participated in EduTECH Emprèn, the acceleration programme for entrepreneurial e-learning projects.
