"Hubbik’s programmes have been really flexible and adaptable to our needs"

Miquel Cerdà is CEO of FilmClub, a project that makes cinema available to faculty and students as an educational tool. He has participated in the EduTECH Emprèn acceleration programme, and also at the UOC stand in the 2018 edition of the 4YFN, the event for start-ups within the Mobile World Congress. According to Cerdà, “taking part in Hubbik programmes brought us together and sharpened our focus. We've taken part in other acceleration and mentoring programmes, but Hubbik's have been really flexible and adaptable to our needs”.

Filmclub is an open and collaborative digital platform for integrating films and documentaries into classrooms in order to address subjects, such as maths, sciences, history, philosophy and the arts. The platform enables the time and effort educators spend selecting materials for their classes to be reduced.